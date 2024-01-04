STB general counsel retires after 51 years of public service

Longtime public servant Craig M. Keats retired from the Surface Transportation Board. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

After more than 51 years as a public servant, Craig M. Keats, general counsel for the Surface Transportation Board, officially retired on Jan. 1.

Keats’ career began in 1972 as an attorney for the Interstate Commerce Commission, which was the predecessor of the STB. He joined the Office of General Counsel in 1980, saw through the transition of ICC to STB and was appointed deputy general counsel in 2000 before becoming general counsel in 2013.

During his career, he provided legal advice to the board and he briefed and argued many of the board’s important cases in federal court and the U.S. Court of Appeals, STB said Wednesday. He was named the John T. Stewart, Jr. Transportation Lawyer of the Year by the Federal Bar Association’s Transportation and Transportation Security Law Section in 2018.

“Craig has been an invaluable pillar of knowledge to the agency, providing sound and reliable counsel to many Board chairs and members, including myself, and mentoring numerous staff attorneys,” STB Chairman Marty Oberman said in a news release. “His wisdom, counsel, friendship, and quick wit have been essential to me, personally, and to the entire agency. He will be sorely missed. We wish him all the best on a well-earned retirement.”

Deputy General Counsel Anika Cooper will serve as acting general counsel during the leadership transition.

