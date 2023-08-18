Steadfast Group's (ASX:SDF) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 21st of September to A$0.09. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.6%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Steadfast Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before this announcement, Steadfast Group was paying out 81% of earnings, but a comparatively small 38% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 43.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 65% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Steadfast Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

It's comforting to see that Steadfast Group has been paying a dividend for a number of years now, however it has been cut at least once in that time. If the company cuts once, it definitely isn't argument against the possibility of it cutting in the future. The annual payment during the last 9 years was A$0.036 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.15. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Steadfast Group's Dividend Might Lack Growth

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that Steadfast Group has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Steadfast Group will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Steadfast Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

