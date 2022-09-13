Steadily Partners With Guesty to Offer Integrated Landlord Insurance to Short-Term Rental Property Managers

Complementing Guesty's Damage Protection, New Partnership Enables Short-Term Rental Property Managers to Access Additional Layers of Fast, Affordable Insurance

Guesty and Steadily Partnership

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steadily, America's best-rated rental property insurance provider, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Guesty, the leading short-term rental property management platform. The exciting partnership supplements Guesty's Damage Protection offering, enabling short-term and vacation rental property managers to access comprehensive, fast and affordable landlord insurance from within the Guesty marketplace.

Steadily's landlord insurance offering accompanies Guesty's existing Damage Protection, which provides peace of mind for a wide range of potential damages caused by a guest. With Steadily's property protection for possible damage caused by weather, fire, water, vandalism, and liability coverage for guest injuries and lawsuits, Guesty customers now have the end-to-end insurance they need with full protection and zero friction. The new integration with Steadily adds to the substantial suite of existing tools on the Guesty platform, which includes communications, operations, growth, and financial solutions for short-term rental property managers.

Launched in 2020, Steadily offers an easy, fast, and affordable online insurance product for rental property owners with a unique competitive advantage for short-term and vacation rental owners and property managers. By making the process digital, they are able to offer the most competitive rates available in the market, along with seamlessly embedded quotes, delivered in minutes from within Guesty's digital ecosystem. Property managers benefit from receiving a best-in-class insurance product that is tailor-made for rental properties while saving time and money - all from the convenience of their Guesty portal.

"The short-term rental industry is in hyper-growth mode, driven by both demand from travelers and increasing interest from investors who recognize the opportunity this market brings," says Adam Swearingen, SVP Growth and Partnerships at Steadily. "In fact, short-term rentals yield 30% more profits for homeowners/investors than long-term leases. With this demand, we are very excited to partner with Guesty to not only be a trusted advisor for investors needing to protect their investments, but to provide a delightful experience for both investors and short-term property managers along the way."

Steadily and Guesty have shared roots with alumni founders from the prestigious startup accelerator, Y Combinator. The two companies share a joint vision to simplify the complexities of rental property ownership and management by offering intuitive tech paired with elegant design. The partnership is a natural extension of both brands.

"Guesty is empowering short-term rental property managers with a digital-first platform that is uniquely built to anticipate and serve their needs," says Steadily Founder, Darren Nix. "Steadily was founded on this same idea, and works like the other modern tools that property managers know and love. The partnership is a natural alignment between our two brands and offers additional value-add to short-term rental property owners who need reliable insurance with peace of mind as an additional insured. We are delighted to be partnering with Guesty to offer fast, affordable insurance to short-term rental property managers across the United States."

The Steadily integration will be made available to property managers using the Guesty platform in Fall 2022.

About Guesty

Guesty is the world's leading property management platform for the short-term, vacation rental and hospitality industry. Serving everyone from hosts to hotel brands, customers utilize Guesty's platform to centralize their reservations, guest communication, operational tasks, cleaning management and more across all the major booking OTA channels, including Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Tripadvisor, Expedia, Agoda, direct booking websites and more. With Guesty, hospitality operators save time and resources so they can focus on maximizing occupancy, ensuring a great guest experience and growing their business.

About Steadily

Steadily was created by industry experts to offer the best landlord insurance service and a top-rated customer experience from quote request to claim resolution. Mobile-first and direct-to-consumer, Steadily is poised to rapidly remake the insurance segment. The company is dual headquartered in Austin, Texas and Overland Park, KS, and is backed by investors including Matrix Partners, Zigg Capital, Next Coast Ventures, Nine Four Ventures, and SV Angel. Learn more at https://www.steadily.com and stay in touch @SteadilyInsure and Facebook.com/SteadilyInsurance. For press inquiries or more information, please contact press@steadily.com | 737-900-3554

