Steakholder Foods® Achieves 50X Yield in Cell Production Using a Filtration System

·2 min read

The company developed an advanced process using a filtering system to boost the yield of cell production

REHOVOT, Israel, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ: STKH), (formerly MeaTech 3D: MITC), an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultivated meat industry, today announced that it has developed a process that has achieved 50 times more growth in cell production yield than previously. This breakthrough process uses a filtering system integrated with the company's growth method and is expected to result in greater outputs.

Steakholder Foods Ltd ogo
Steakholder Foods Ltd ogo

 

Achieving a high growth yield with minimal use of growth media is an industry-wide goal, due to the current high cost of growth media. Steakholder Foods is working to optimize its growth methodologies, creating more scalable solutions that will enable cell production at an industrial scale while lowering production costs.

The filtering system maximizes the usage of growth media by enabling the separation of cells from the media, continuously removing the used media, and replacing it with fresh media. The removed media can then be refreshed and reused to enable circular solutions. The implementation of the filtering system has proved highly successful for Steakholder Foods, sustainably boosting its cell yields, and enabling the production of greater quantities of cultivated meat, relative to the number of materials used.

Orit Goldman, Ph.D., VP of Biology at Steakholder Foods: "The Steakholder Foods' biology team is pushing the boundaries of cell production methodologies to optimize our yields and enable the food tech revolution."

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., formerly MeaTech 3D Ltd., is an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution. The company initiated activities in 2019 and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "STKH" (formerly MITC). Steakholder Foods maintains facilities in Rehovot, Israel and Antwerp, Belgium and has recently expanded activities to the US.

The company is developing a slaughter-free solution for producing a variety of beef, chicken, pork, and seafood products — both as raw materials and whole cuts — as an alternative to industrialized farming and fishing. With its membership in the UN Global Compact, Steakholder Foods is committed to act in support of issues embodied in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which include strengthening food security, decreasing carbon footprint, and conserving water and land resources.

For more information, please visit: https://steakholderfoods.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Steakholder Foods' business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as plans, objectives, and expectations for Steakholder Foods' business operations and financial performance and condition. Any statements that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Steakholder Foods' current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors that may cause Steakholder Foods' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan" or words or phases of similar meaning and include, without limitation, Steakholder Foods' expectations regarding the success of its cultured meat manufacturing technologies it is developing, which will require significant additional work before Steakholder Foods can potentially launch commercial sales; Steakholder Foods' research and development activities associated with technologies for cultured meat manufacturing, including three-dimensional meat production, which involves a lengthy and complex process; Steakholder Foods' ability to obtain and enforce its intellectual property rights and to operate its business without infringing, misappropriating, or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; and other risks and uncertainties, including those identified in Steakholder Foods' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2022. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Steakholder Foods to predict their occurrence or how they will affect Steakholder Foods. If one or more of the factors affecting Steakholder Foods' forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then Steakholder Foods' actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, Steakholder Foods cautions you not to place undue reliance on its forward-looking information and statements. Steakholder Foods disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law.

Press Contact:
Maissa Dauriac 
Rainier Communications 
mdauriac@rainierco.com

Investor Contacts: 
Joseph Green 
Edison Group  
jgreen@edisongroup.com

Ehud Helft 
Edison Israel  
ehelft@edisongroup.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871733/Steakholder_Foods_Ltd_logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steakholder-foods-achieves-50x-yield-in-cell-production-using-a-filtration-system-301730101.html

SOURCE Steakholder Foods Ltd.

