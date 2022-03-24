U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

Stealth BioTherapeutics Announces New Data on Complement Gene Expression and Cell Survival in Dry AMD to be Presented at ARVO (2022)

·4 min read
In this article:
  • MITO

BOSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq: MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, announced today the upcoming presentation of new data at The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (2022) Annual Meeting being held May 1-4, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. The poster presentation will showcase the potential effect of elamipretide and SBT-272 on complement gene expression and survival in a human iPSC-RPE cell model of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Excessive activation of the complement system, which is a part of the body's immune system, is thought to drive the destruction of retinal cells leading to progressive visual decline and blindness in dry AMD. Dry AMD is a leading cause of blindness impacting more than 5 million people worldwide which can severely impair visual function, independence, and quality of life

Stealth BioTherapeutics Logo (PRNewsFoto/Stealth BioTherapeutics) (PRNewsfoto/Stealth BioTherapeutics)
Stealth BioTherapeutics Logo (PRNewsFoto/Stealth BioTherapeutics) (PRNewsfoto/Stealth BioTherapeutics)

The presentation details are as follows:

Title: Use of iPSC-derived RPE to test the efficacy of elamipretide and SBT-272 in preclinical models of dry AMD
Presenter: Mark Fields, MPH, PhD, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology and Visual Science, Yale University School of Medicine
Date: May 4th, 2022
Time: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM MDT

About Stealth

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function. Dysfunctional mitochondria characterize a number of rare genetic diseases and are involved in many common age-related diseases, typically involving organ systems with high energy demands such as the eye, the neuromuscular system, the heart and the brain. We believe our lead product candidate, elamipretide, has the potential to treat ophthalmic diseases entailing mitochondrial dysfunction, such as dry AMD, rare neuromuscular disorders, such as primary mitochondrial myopathy and Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and rare cardiomyopathies, such as Barth syndrome. We are evaluating our second-generation clinical-stage candidate, SBT-272, for rare neurological disease indications, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia, following promising preclinical data. We have optimized our discovery platform to identify novel mitochondria-targeted compounds which may be nominated as therapeutic product candidates or utilized as mitochondria-targeted vectors to deliver other compounds to mitochondria.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding Stealth BioTherapeutics' expectations for elamipretide and SBT-272 preclinical data and development efforts. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Stealth BioTherapeutics' beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "expect," "hope," "plan," "potential," "possible," "will," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Stealth BioTherapeutics may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including: Stealth BioTherapeutics' ability to obtain additional funding and to continue as a going concern; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability to successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of Stealth BioTherapeutics' product candidates and future product candidates; the preclinical and clinical results for Stealth BioTherapeutics' product candidates, which may not support further development and marketing approval; the potential advantages of Stealth BioTherapeutics' product candidates; the content and timing of decisions made by the FDA, the EMA or other regulatory authorities, investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of preclinical studies and clinical trials of Stealth BioTherapeutics product candidates; Stealth BioTherapeutics' ability to obtain and maintain requisite regulatory approvals and to enroll patients in its planned clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; competitive factors; Stealth BioTherapeutics' ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for any product candidates it is developing; and general economic and market conditions. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in the Stealth BioTherapeutics' most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as in any future filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, Stealth BioTherapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Investor Relations
Stern Investor Relations
Janhavi Mohite, 212-362-1200
IR@StealthBT.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stealth-biotherapeutics-announces-new-data-on-complement-gene-expression-and-cell-survival-in-dry-amd-to-be-presented-at-arvo-2022-301509365.html

SOURCE Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc.

