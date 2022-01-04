U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

Stealth BioTherapeutics to Present at 2022 H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference

·2 min read
BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq: MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, today announced that Reenie McCarthy, CEO, will present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference taking place from January 10-13, 2022. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing starting Monday, January 10, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

An on-demand webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & News section of Stealth's website at https://investor.stealthbt.com/. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Stealth's website for 30 days following the event.

About Stealth

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function. Dysfunctional mitochondria characterize a number of rare genetic diseases and are involved in many common age-related diseases, typically involving organ systems with high energy demands such as the heart, the eye, and the brain. We believe our lead product candidate, elamipretide, has the potential to treat both rare metabolic cardiomyopathies, such as Barth syndrome, DMD and Friedreich's ataxia, primary mitochondrial myopathy caused by nuclear DNA mutations, as well as ophthalmic diseases entailing mitochondrial dysfunction, such as dry age-related macular degeneration and Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. We are evaluating our second-generation clinical-stage candidate, SBT-272, and our new series of small molecules, SBT-550, for rare neurological disease indications following promising preclinical data. We have optimized our discovery platform to identify novel mitochondria-targeted compounds which may be nominated as therapeutic product candidates or utilized as mitochondria-targeted vectors to deliver other compounds to mitochondria.

Investor Relations
Stern Investor Relations
Janhavi Mohite, 212-362-1200
IR@StealthBT.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stealth-biotherapeutics-to-present-at-2022-hc-wainwright-bioconnect-virtual-conference-301453070.html

SOURCE Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc.

