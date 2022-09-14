U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

Stealth Warfare Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the stealth warfare market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, Boeing, General Dynamics Corporation, Raytheon Company, Leonardo S. p. A, Thales Group, Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stealth Warfare Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319455/?utm_source=GNW
, WebHR, Infor, Kronos Incorporated, and The Sage Group plc.

The global stealth warfare market is expected to grow from $8.99 billion in 2021 to $9.70 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The stealth warfare market is expected to grow to $13.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

The stealth warfare market consists of the sale of stealth warfare products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used to make vehicles or missiles with military technology that are used in aircraft. Stealth warfare refers to warfare products developed by stealth technology, which is a military technology that reduces the distance at which a person or vehicle can be detected.

The main types of equipment in stealth warfare are radar, infrared search and track (IRST) systems, and acoustic signatures.Radar refers to a method of detecting distant objects and determining their speed, position, material composition, or other characteristics by analysing the reflected waves.

The different materials include non-metallic airframes and radar-absorbing materials. The various applications include the air force, navy, and army.

North America was the largest region in the stealth wealth market in 2021. The regions covered in this stealth warfare market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The stealth warfare market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides stealth warfare market statistics, including stealth warfare industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a stealth warfare market share, detailed stealth warfare market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the stealth warfare industry. This stealth warfare market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

The increasing year-on-year military expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the stealth warfare market going forward.Military expenditure refers to the total expenditure spent by the central government of a country on the armed forces, which includes the army, navy, and air force for peacekeeping.

Stealth warfare is technology that is helpful for the near detection of persons or vehicles that are used in warfare.As a result, military expenditure increases the demand for military technology such as stealth warfare technology.

For instance, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, a Sweden-based independent resource on global security, total global military expenditure increased by 0.7% and reached $2113 billion in 2021. Therefore, the increasing year-on-year military expenditure is driving the stealth warfare market.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the stealth warfare market.Major companies operating in the stealth warfare market are using new technologies such as long-range infrared sensing and stealth glass technology for the best results during stealth warfare.

For instance, in March 2022, Rostec, a Russian-based state-owned defence conglomerate operating in the stealth warfare market, launched stealth glass technology that improves aircraft cockpit glazing by 20% and also reduces the radar visibility of military aircraft. This stealth glass has special properties due to thin films of metal and metal oxides, and the engineering and design solutions improve the coating applied to the aircraft.

In January 2022, Leonardo, an Italian aerospace company, acquired Hensoldt for a deal amount of $689m (€606m).This acquisition enables Leonardo to establish a long-term presence in the German defence market and allows the company to strengthen its partnership with Hensoldt through initiatives to further the development of joint opportunities.

Hensoldt AG is a Germany-based company operating in the stealth warfare market.

The countries covered in the stealth warfare market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319455/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


