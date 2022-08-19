U.S. markets close in 2 hours 58 minutes

STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Date for the Release of the Second Quarter and Six Months 2022 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today that it will release its second quarter operating and financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022 before the market opens in New York on August 24, 2022.

On August 24, 2022 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference Call details: Beginning this quarter, conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa9f97f598485467ab13a03607f4a77f9

Slides and audio webcast:
There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the STEALTHGAS INC. website (www.stealthgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.
       
About STEALTHGAS INC.
StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc.’s fleet consists of fully pressurised, semi refrigerated and fully refrigerated vessels. StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

Visit our website at www.stealthgas.com

CONTACT: Company Contact: Konstantinos Sistovaris STEALTHGAS.INC. E-mail: info@stealthgas.com


