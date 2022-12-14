Steam cleaner market: Growth opportunities led by AB Electrolux, Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Alkota Cleaning Systems Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The steam cleaner market size is forecasted to increase by USD 390 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.9%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the high demand for dental cosmetic surgeries, the increasing number of DSOs supporting dental practices, and an increase in dental-related problems among the edentulous and geriatric population.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Steam Cleaner Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global steam cleaner market as a part of the global specialized consumer services market, which covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including residential services, home security services, legal services, personal services, renovation, and interior design services, consumer auction services, wedding services, and funeral services.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including AB Electrolux, Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Alkota Cleaning Systems Inc., Amfos International, BISSELL Homecare Inc., Cascade Star India Pvt. Ltd., Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG, Dupray, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Fonzo Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Inventa Cleantec Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lokpal Industries, Nacs Cleantech Pvt. Ltd., Spartan Manufacturing Corp., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Tornado Industries Inc., Vapamore, and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (commercial and residential), type (fully automatic and semi-automatic), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by end-user (commercial and residential)

Commercial: The need for steam cleaners in these facilities will be driven by the rise in business travel demand, which will support the expansion of the hospitality sector. Steam cleaners are widely used to clean clothes and carpets and aid in keeping the industry clean. The exponential growth of the tourism industry is the prime factor that fuels the growth of the hospitality industry.

What are the key data covered in the endoscopic closure devices market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the steam cleaner market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the steam cleaner market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the steam cleaner market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of steam cleaner market vendors

Steam Cleaner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 390 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AB Electrolux, Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, Alkota Cleaning Systems Inc., Amfos International, BISSELL Homecare Inc., Cascade Star India Pvt. Ltd., Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG, Dupray, Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd., Eureka Forbes Ltd., Fonzo Equipment Pvt. Ltd., Inventa Cleantec Pvt. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Lokpal Industries, Nacs Cleantech Pvt. Ltd., Spartan Manufacturing Corp., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Tornado Industries Inc., Vapamore, and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global steam cleaner market 2017 - 2021

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Fully automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AB Electrolux

12.4 Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG

12.5 Alkota Cleaning Systems Inc.

12.6 BISSELL Homecare Inc.

12.7 Cleanfix Reinigungssysteme AG

12.8 Dupray

12.9 Dyson Technology India Pvt. Ltd.

12.10 Eureka Forbes Ltd.

12.11 Inventa Cleantec Pvt. Ltd.

12.12 Koninklijke Philips NV

12.13 Lokpal Industries

12.14 Spartan Manufacturing Corp.

12.15 Stanley Black and Decker Inc.

12.16 Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

12.17 Tornado Industries Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

