U.S. markets close in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,755.43
    -9.36 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,382.92
    -147.33 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.04
    +12.74 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,676.71
    -17.32 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.49
    -7.03 (-6.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.50
    +6.70 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    21.48
    -0.29 (-1.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1390
    -0.1680 (-5.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2265
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8720
    -0.7850 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,531.35
    -918.11 (-4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.89
    +3.82 (+0.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.51
    -98.54 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Steam Condensate Piping Market to Reach $6.3 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 3.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Extensive use in various industrial applications such as sterilization, chemical cracking, and other heating processes drives the global steam condensate piping market.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Steam Condensate Piping Market by Piping Material (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Others), by Application (Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031." According to the report, the global steam condensate piping industry generated $4.3 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Drivers and Opportunities

Extensive use in various industrial applications such as sterilization, chemical cracking, and other heating processes and widening applications in industries such as paper & pulp, oil & gas refining, food processing, and others drive the growth of the global steam condensate piping market. Moreover, supportive government initiatives that include phase out old coal-fired power plants and the replacement with new natural gas-fired power plants present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16784

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Manufacturing activities of condensate piping systems were stopped due to lockdown measures implemented in many countries. In addition, disruptions in supply chain and shortage of raw materials presented challenges in manufacturing activities.

  • In addition, the installation of condensate piping systems in various industries such as paper & pulp, oil & gas refining was stopped during the lockdown period. This impacted the overall revenue of the market.

The carbon steel segment to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period

Based on piping material, the carbon steel segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global steam condensate piping market, and is estimated to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its cost-effectiveness. However, the stainless steel segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its benefits such as high resistance to corrosion and long life.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Steam Condensate Piping Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16784

The industrial segment to maintain its leadership status by 2031

Based on application, the industrial segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for around 94% of the global steam condensate piping market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status by 2031. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to extensive use of steam systems in various manufacturing and processing industries. The report also analyzes the commercial segment.

Asia-Pacific to continue its lead position by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global steam condensate piping market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2031. This is attributed to large number of manufacturing and processing industries. However, LAMEA is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in investments in the African region and considerable growth of the manufacturing industry in Latin America.

Leading Market Players

  • Jindal Saw Ltd.

  • Metline Industries

  • Mueller Industries, Inc.

  • Nippon Steel Corporation

  • Shandong Rigang Metal Material Co., Ltd

  • Steelmor Industries

  • Threeway Steel Co., Ltd.

  • Tubacex S.A

  • Voestalpine AG

  • Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Limited

Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16784

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Similar Reports We Have:

Stainless Steel Plumbing Pipes MarketGlobal stainless steel plumbing pipes market is expected to reach $4,924.2 million in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Pipeline Construction Market – Global Pipeline Construction Market is projected to reach $73.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030

Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market - Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market is projected to reach $29,115.8million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030

Plumbing Components Market - Global plumbing components market size is expected to reach $78,218.9million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount:

Metal Pipe Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Pipe Relining Machine Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Pipeline Network Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Hose Pipe Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Threaded Pipe Fittings Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285,
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steam-condensate-piping-market-to-reach-6-3-bn-globally-by-2031-at-3-3-cagr-allied-market-research-301572943.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 safe dividend stocks with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of other dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Safe Dividend Stocks With Over 5% Yield. Since the start of 2022, the turbulent market conditions have forced investors to focus on dividend stocks and avoid […]

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • Upstart Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    The artificial intelligence (AI) lender Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been a wildly divisive stock, with lots of investors fully buying into the company's story and enormous market opportunity, while others are more skeptical. Upstart has developed algorithmic loan underwriting models that it believes can assess the credit worthiness of borrowers better than traditional underwriting scoring methods such as Fair Isaac's FICO scoring. Upstart currently originates personal and auto loans through a number of lending partners and has ambitions to apply its technology to other loan categories.

  • Which EV Charging Stocks Are the Best Bets? One Analyst Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    The Biden administration is pushing hard to promote electric vehicles (EVs). From a $7.5 billion provision in the ‘Build Back Better’ bill to political pressure on automakers to commit to increased production with the goal of converting 40% of car sales to EVs by the end of this decade, it’s clear that under Biden, the government has the will to enforce a major shift in the automotive industry. The Biden administration has also prioritized the production of EV battery systems, to the tune of $3.

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has declined by close to 32% year-to-date to enter its second bear market in less than three years. Although stock prices have come down significantly for a wide swath of businesses, you should not feel disheartened. Here are three stocks you can consider buying during this bear market in technology stocks.

  • Diamondback Stock Jumps. Its Dividend Increase Is ‘Hard to Ignore.’

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Diamondback Energy surged on Tuesday after the oil explorer said it would increase its base dividends from $2.80 to $3 per common share annually, a 7.1% jump, beginning at the end of the month.

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • Oil slumps over 6% as Biden set to cut fuel costs for drivers

    (Reuters) -Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday on news of a plan by U.S. President Joe Biden to cut fuel costs for drivers and amid concerns over a potential economic recession after recent central bank rate hikes, which also weighed on equities. Brent crude futures were down $7.49, or 6.5%, by 1313 GMT at $107.16 a barrel, their biggest fall in percentage terms in three months. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell $7.74, or 7.1%, to $101.78, its biggest daily drop in percentage terms since March 9.

  • Half of Provo home-sellers just slashed their asking price—these 19 housing markets aren’t far behind

    47.8% of Provo home sellers cut their list price in May.

  • How Are REITs Performing Compared To The Rest Of The Market In 2022?

    The S&P 500 just came out of its worst week since March 2020 and is still down by over 21% from the beginning of the year, with a move downward from 4,800 to under 3,800. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEArca: XLRE) has dropped from $51.50 to $39.75, down about 22.5% for the year. That’s the benchmark for REITs and it’s not outperforming the market as a whole, an indicator that, in general, this sector is failing to provide investors with better returns than the stock market taken as

  • A New EV Company Arrives This Week. It’s Worth More Than Rivian.

    Polestar, the electric-vehicle unit of Volvo Car, should begin trading under a new stock symbol this week if the SPAC merger is approved by shareholders.

  • Kellogg CEO on splitting into 3: 'Size for size's sake doesn't make sense'

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane reveals his thinking behind his decision to break up the iconic food maker.

  • Coinbase Stock Tumbles, Robinhood Slumps As BinanceUS Eliminates Bitcoin Trading Fee

    "We see this as an opportunity to revolutionize the way fees are approached in our industry," BinanceUS said of its new trading fees.

  • Dow Jones Off Lows As Fed Chief Powell Minimizes Recession Risks

    Stocks are holding onto most of Tuesday's gains, but crude oil and Treasury yields tumbled as Fed chief Jerome Powell testified

  • Jack Ma’s Ant to Apply for Key License as Soon as This Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. is poised to apply for a key financial license as soon as this month, according to people familiar with the matter, a sign that its lengthy overhaul following a squashed 2020 listing is getting closer to satisfying China’s financial regulators.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStock

  • GE opens claims process to compensate harmed investors

    General Electric Co. said Tuesday that it has opened the claims process for the GE Fair Fund, which was established to compensate investors "harmed" by GE's failure to disclose "material" information related to the power and insurance businesses. The industrial conglomerate said the Fund was established by the Securities and Exchange Commission to distribute $200 million in civil penalties GE paid to the SEC. The Fund will compensate certain investors who bought GE stock between Oct. 16, 2015 an

  • Two top execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is losing two top executives, including a member of the senior leadership team, the tech giant told employees on the same day it named the new retail CEO. Alicia Boler Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment, and David Bozeman, vice president of Amazon transportation services, are leaving the company to "explore new opportunities outside Amazon," John Felton, the senior vice president of global delivery services, said in an internal email viewed by the Business Journal.