U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,384.65
    +95.95 (+2.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,058.75
    +834.92 (+2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,694.62
    +221.04 (+1.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.93
    +44.92 (+2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.00
    -0.81 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,889.60
    -36.70 (-1.91%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    -0.45 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1277
    +0.0072 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9860
    +0.0170 (+0.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3418
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5290
    +0.0520 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,095.21
    +717.45 (+1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.06
    +22.94 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.46
    +282.08 (+3.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

Valve made a free Portal spinoff for the Steam Deck

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Valve

The Steam Deck will start shipping in the next few days and while there's no real shortage of games to play on it, Valve is adding another one to the mix. The company that created the portable gaming system has created a Portal spinoff called Aperture Desk Job.

In the free playable short, you'll take on the role of a product inspector at Aperture, the corporation at the center of the Half-Life and Portal games. Valve says "Desk Job walks you through the handheld’s controls and features, while not being nearly as boring as that sounds." It seems to be a demo for the Steam Deck's capabilities, similar to how Astro's Playroom shows off the PS5 DualSense controller.

If you haven't been able to secure a Steam Deck just yet, you'll still be able to play Aperture Desk Job on PC. However, it's a controller-only game, so don't expect to play it with a keyboard and mouse.

