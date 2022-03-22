U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,508.48
    +47.30 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,823.35
    +270.36 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,078.42
    +239.96 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,081.58
    +15.64 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.05
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,921.90
    -7.60 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    -0.36 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1028
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    +0.0580 (+2.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3254
    +0.0086 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.7530
    +1.2850 (+1.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,589.07
    +1,560.68 (+3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    977.76
    +5.21 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.72
    +34.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

Steam (officially) comes to Chrome OS

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

This may feel like déjà vu because Google itself mistakenly leaked this announcement a few days ago, but the company today officially announced the launch of Steam OS on Chrome OS.

Before you run off to install it, there are a few caveats: This is still an alpha release and only available on the more experimental and unstable Chrome OS Dev channel. The number of supported devices is also still limited since it'll need at least 8GB of memory, an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. That's a relatively high-end configuration for what are generally meant to be highly affordable devices and somewhat ironically means that you can now play games on Chrome OS devices that are mostly meant for business users.

The list of supported games is also still limited but includes the likes of Portal 2, Skyrim, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Half-Life 2, Stardew Valley, Factorio, Stellaris, Civilization V, Fallout 4, Dico Elysium and Untitled Goose Game. You can find a complete list here.

Sometimes you'll have to set your graphics to medium or lower to make these games work, but I didn't think we'd see the day when people were playing The Witcher on Chrome OS. But given that Steam has greatly improved Linux support in recent years and Chrome OS has landed on more powerful devices, it was probably only a matter of time anyway. I don't think people will buy Chrome OS devices just to game -- and the list of supported games is too small for that -- but it's nice to know you will soon be able to kick back with an hour (or 10) of Factorio after work on a business trip or during a boring class.

‘Elden Ring’: Wonder and terror abound in 2022’s most-anticipated game

Valve’s Steam Deck will go on sale February 25

Recommended Stories

  • Harness moves into chaos engineering with ChaosNative acquisition

    Harness, the developer-focused startup from Jyoti Bansal, has been working hard to build a more complete modern tooling platform for developers while taking a distinct shift into open source more recently. Today, the company took another open source step with the acquisition of ChaosNative, best known for the open source chaos engineering product LitmusChaos, which has been nurtured by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). While ChaosNative CEO and co-founder Uma Mukkara, writing in a company blog post announcing the deal, said the project was originally geared to Cloud Native projects built on Kubernetes, it has grown into a broader set of chaos engineering tools over time.

  • Put the zoo in Zoom with these horrific 3D animatars

    A picture’s worth a thousand words, but this image of Zoom’s newest feature can be summed up in just one: what? Zoom is introducing a feature today that lets you show up to your work meetings as a bunny rabbit (or a dog, a fox, a panda, a horse — you get the point). The Avatars feature recognizes the shape of your eyes, nose and mouth to mirror your head movements and facial expressions, but Zoom is quick to note in its announcement that the feature does not use facial recognition, nor does it store biometric data.

  • Cityblock Health names co-founder Toyin Ajayi as new CEO

    Primary healthcare provider Cityblock Health has named co-founder Toyin Ajayi as its new CEO. The company, which has raised nearly $900 million and has a valuation just shy of $6 billion, focuses on delivering comprehensive, quality care to the underserved population relying on Medicare and Medicaid in the U.S. Having previously served as the company's president, Ajayi takes over from co-founder Iyah Romm, who took a temporary leave late in 2021 to focus on his own experience with "depression and the long-term effects of trauma."

  • Sony Entertainment to Buy Jade Raymond’s Haven Gaming Studio

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. said it’s buying Montreal-based video game development studio Haven Entertainment Studios Inc., led by industry veteran Jade Raymond. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed in a statement on Monday.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Gro

  • Netflix Games to Release First First-Person Shooter Title

    Netflix, still in the early days of its video-game strategy, continues to expand the selection of games in its mobile apps — and later this month, the streamer will bow its first first-person shooter. Since launching games worldwide in November, Netflix has rolled out 14 titles, available for no additional charge (and no ads) in […]

  • U.S. antitrust regulators seek more data from Activision, Microsoft on planned deal

    Microsoft in January agreed to acquire the "Call of Duty" maker for $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming industry deal in history. Microsoft will file for approval of the deal in 17 jurisdictions, the company's president, Brad Smith, told reporters last month. With the Activision deal, Microsoft will take on industry leaders Tencent Holdings Ltd and Sony Group Corp. Sony Interactive Entertainment recently said it would buy Bungie Inc, creator of the "Halo" videogame, in a deal valued at $3.6 billion.

  • CD Projekt Soars on Plan to Work With Epic on New Witcher

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares in CD Projekt SA surged as much as 9.2% as Poland’s biggest video game maker switched to Epic Games Inc.’s technology for the development of the next phase of its popular medieval series The Witcher.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash Update: Wreckage Found, Airline Grounds J

  • CD Projekt Red is developing a new Witcher game that will run on Unreal Engine 5

    CD Projekt Red is developing a new The Witcher game.

  • Ghostwire: Tokyo Reviews Are All Over The Map

    Reviews for Ghostwire: Tokyo, an immersive sim from the makers of a game series so scary I can’t mention its name without collapsing in a fit of sobs, landed this morning. Publisher Bethesda Softworks did not furnish Kotaku with early access, because duh, so we’re experiencing the game, and its press cycle, alongside the rest of you. So far, opinions are all over the place.

  • Five Things You Should Know Before Starting Tunic

    For a little game, Tunic musters an imposing presence. The isometric action-adventure romp, which casts you as a tiny fox with a big heart, is relentlessly difficult. It can be frustrating at first. But if you stick with it, you’ll find yourself playing one of the most striking games of the year.

  • DOGAMÍ's $DOGA Token To Launch on Gate.io on March 22

    DOGAMÍ, a play-to-earn platform that allows players to enter the "Petaverse," is launching its native $DOGA token on Gate.io on March 22, 2022. This will expand the platform's network by giving several exchange holders access to its native tokens, which can be used as a golden ticket to the Petaverse and a means of payment to buy NFTs, accessories, and consumables within the DOGAMÍ ecosystem. The upcoming launch of $DOGA follows a highly successful launch of DOGAMÍ's avatars which have become th

  • GGWP is an AI system that tracks and fights in-game toxicity

    AAA studios won’t fix the problem, so esports pro Dennis Fong is stepping up.

  • The Morning After: Fortnite’s new season ditches building (for a moment)

    Today’s tech headlines: DJI's $10k work drone can fly autonomously in harsh weather, Fortnite’s new season ditches building (for a moment), It’s trying to stop workarounds to run Windows 11 on older PCs.

  • 'Super Auto Pets' is an awesome (and extra cute) intro to auto battlers

    Super Auto Pets is the perfect introduction to auto battlers.

  • Review Bombs Turn Gran Turismo 7 Into Sony's Lowest-Rated Game

    Despite its high sales, Gran Turismo 7 is not having a good launch month. On Friday, developers Polyphony Digital took the game offline for almost two days of maintenance. This meant that even much of the game’s single player mode was also unplayable since that also requires an internet connection. Players are also upset about the game’s microtransaction-heavy revenue model despite its premium $60 price tag. And so, many players immortalized their dissatisfaction on Metacritic.

  • Netflix releases action-packed trailer for new anime based on video game franchise ‘Tekken’

    Netflix has announced a new anime based on “Tekken,” the massively popular fighting video game franchise from Japanese video game developer Namco. The series, titled “Tekken: Bloodline,” was announced with the release of its first teaser trailer on Netflix's YouTube channel on Saturday. “Power is everything,” the video’s description states.

  • Powell Is Ready to Back Half-Point Hike in May If Necessary

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank is prepared to raise interest rates by a half percentage-point at its next meeting if needed, deploying a more aggressive tone toward curbing inflation than he used just a few days earlier.Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeXi Risks Leaving China Isolated by Backing Putin to Counter U.S.China Plane Crash

  • Goldman Sachs green investing unit leads TemperPack Technologies capital raise

    Privately-held thermal insulation manufacturer TemperPack Technologies Inc. said Tuesday it closed a $140 million equity financing transaction led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Sustainable Investing unit, with participation from existing investors Arborview Capital, Grosvenor Food & AgTech, SJF Ventures, Harbert Growth Partners, Revolution Growth and Tao Capital Partners. Jeff Possick, managing director at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, led the deal. Based in Richmond, Va. and led by CEO

  • ‘Faster is better’ when it comes to interest rate hikes, Fed’s Bullard says

    St Louis Fed President James Bullard said Tuesday that 'faster is better' when it comes to interest rate hikes this year.

  • Euro Drifts Lower

    The Euro has drifted a bit lower during the trading session on Monday to kick off the week on its back foot. That being said, the market looks as if it is ready to go lower.