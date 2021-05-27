U.S. markets close in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,202.56
    +6.57 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,449.41
    +126.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,749.10
    +11.11 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.94
    +26.67 (+1.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.87
    +0.66 (+1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.20
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    27.96
    +0.08 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6100
    +0.0360 (+2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4211
    +0.0092 (+0.65%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7850
    +0.6550 (+0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,094.21
    +496.88 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.16
    +41.86 (+4.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.67
    -7.26 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,549.01
    -93.18 (-0.33%)
     

Steam's latest sale offers discounts on dozens of open-world games

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Steam's latest sale is up and running with a focus on open-world games. The storefront is calling this a "celebration of infinite exploration" and it runs until 1PM ET on May 31st.

Unsurprisingly, there are discounts on several RPGs and action-adventure titles. Cyberpunk 2077 is down 20 percent to $48, Red Dead Redemption 2 is 33 percent off at $40.19 and Sea of Thieves is half off at $20. Among the other titles on sale are Death Stranding (half off at $30). Monster Hunter: World ($20 after a reduction of 34 percent), Rust (a third off at $26.79) and The Witcher III: Wild Hunt (down 80 percent to $8).

Borderlands 3, which will soon support cross-play on all platforms except PlayStation 4 and PS5, has a hefty discount as well. Steam has slashed price by two-thirds to $19.79. Meanwhile, No Man's Sky is half off at $30. There are dozens of other games in the sale, including racing, survival, strategy and simulation titles. 

Before you go rushing to Steam to buy some of these games, it's worth noting Epic Games Store is running a Mega Sale until June 17 with several deeper discounts. After applying the Epic coupon (worth an extra $10 off a game that costs at least $15), Cyberpunk 2077 is $38, Red Dead Redemption 2 is $30.19 and Death Stranding costs $14.

Recommended Stories

  • Nintendo's rumored OLED Switch may arrive in September

    Nintendo's next-generation Switch could arrive in September or October, well in time for the holiday season.

  • Senate committee moves to raise EV tax credit to as much as $12,500

    The Senate has advanced a bill that would offer EV tax credits as large as $12,500, but only for cars made in the US through unions.

  • Sony confirms 'Uncharted 4' is coming to PC

    Sony revealed that Uncharted 4 is heading to PC and that the PS5 will soon become profitable.

  • 'Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate' will bring a new battle system

    For the 35th anniversary of Dragon Quest, Square Enix had six game announcements including 'Dragon Quest X Offline' and the title for 'Dragon Quest XII.'

  • Nintendo's ‘Game Builder Garage’ is a powerful and complex game creation tool

    Nintendo's upcoming 'Game Builder Garage' hopes to teach kids the fundamentals of good game design.

  • Acer and SpatialLabs team up for glasses-free 3D for professionals

    It's designed to enable 3D model makers to check their designs before sending them to be rendered.

  • The Morning After: Amazon is buying MGM for $8.45 billion

    The retailer is trying to acquire franchises like Robocop, The Hobbit and James Bond.

  • Amazon is buying Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion

    Amazon is acquiring Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45 billion.

  • Lime will charge you $6 a month to waive its unlock fees

    You'll also be able to reserve an e-bike, electric scooter or moped for up to 30 minutes.

  • EA’s Ultimate Team raked in $3k per minute last year

    A 'substantial portion' of that came from FIFA Ultimate Team.

  • Tesla starts phasing out radar sensors in favor of vision-only Autopilot

    New Tesla Model 3 and Model Y vehicles will rely solely on cameras to feed info for driver assist systems like "Full Self Driving" and Autopilot.

  • Trae Young’s father says Knicks fans made a dangerous enemy: ‘They’re going to have to see him for the next 10 or 15 years’

    NEW YORK — When Trae Young had cemented his status as Knicks fan villain No. 1, the point guard’s father, Rayford, was sitting at Madison Square Garden absorbing the F-bombs. Rayford had never before heard a crowd unanimously target a player with such profanity, and the chants were in the presence of Rayford’s youngest son, who is also Trae’s 11-year-old brother and was seated next to his ...

  • Microsoft says Edge is now the 'best performing' Windows 10 browser

    The next release of Edge will be the "best-performing" browser available on Windows 10 when it arrives later this week, Microsoft claimed at its Build 2021 event.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street edges up as U.S. bond yields stay tame

    U.S. stocks closed out Wednesday's session with modest gains as recent comments from Federal Reserve officials helped tamp down concerns about runaway inflation and kept bond yields in check. Stocks such as Tesla and Alphabet, which have struggled in recent weeks as bond yields advanced due to rising inflation worries, were among the top boosts to the benchmark S&P 500 index with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note holding below the 1.6% level.

  • Wall Street Pros Are as Baffled as Anyone by Dollar’s Fate

    (Bloomberg) -- Wondering where the dollar’s headed as the U.S. deficit keeps growing? Wall Street’s also trying to figure it out.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees echoes of one of the weakest periods in the greenback’s recent history. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley thinks it could actually strengthen.A swelling U.S. current-account deficit is once again a hot debate in the currency market, with implications across asset classes. The gap is the widest since 2008 as a percentage of the economy, and it’s only growing as the U.S. outpaces much of the world in rebounding from the pandemic. The upshot is that more and more dollars are flowing into foreign hands, to either roll back into U.S. assets or be diverted elsewhere.Experts agree on that much. Where they diverge is on the potential repercussions of the current account, the broadest gauge of trade and investment flows in the largest economy on the planet. Forecasters expect the advance goods-trade deficit, which is due Friday, to set a new record. It’s a crucial time for the world’s primary reserve currency, which has given up all of the gains it posted earlier this year.For Goldman, the deficit is key to its bearish dollar view, as the firm’s analysts point to similarities to 2002-2007, when the dollar endured a major slump. Count Deutsche Bank AG in that camp, too.On the flip side, Morgan Stanley and Eurizon SLJ Capital believe the current environment may mirror the 1980s and 1990s, when the dollar strengthened in the face of large deficits. For now, however, the U.S. currency is weakening and the bears appear to have the upper hand.“The dollar is expensive on a broad trade-weighted basis, and non-U.S. assets are increasingly offering competitive returns,” said Zach Pandl, Goldman’s co-head of global foreign-exchange and emerging-market strategy. “Investors are likely to rotate out of long-standing U.S. fixed-income and equity markets, resulting in dollar depreciation over time.”The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is down 1.3% this month and is trading near the lowest levels this year. Indeed, the greenback has weakened against half of its Group-of-10 currency peers.Pandl holds a “structurally negative” view on the dollar over the next three years. Goldman expects the current-account deficit to peak at 4.4% of gross domestic product in late 2021. That’s more than the median estimate of forecasters, who believe it will climb to 3.6% of GDP this year, up from 3.09% at the end of last year and the largest since 2008.If Goldman’s view on the greenback is right, it would suggest that it’s only a matter of time before foreign investors seek higher-yielding international assets, which would sap the dollar’s strength and potentially usher in a longer-term structural decline that many are predicting. For emerging markets, it could also mean stronger economic growth from the U.S. currency’s inverse correlation with commodities, the boost to local equity prices and the potential deflation of dollar-denominated debt.Foreign MoneyIn the U.S. fixed-income market, yields on 10-year Treasuries are around 1.62%, which is higher than most developed markets but significantly less than the 3% investors garner for Chinese and Mexican bond equivalents. And while the U.S. stock market continues to hit record highs, Goldman is forecasting lower equity returns versus non-U.S. markets over the next year -- and it expects that the shortfall will also divert flows away from the dollar.That, however, is not a consensus view. Eurizon SLJ’s Stephen Jen, for example, thinks U.S. economic growth will drive demand for the greenback more than talk of a surging deficit and low-yield environment will hinder it. Bank of America agrees, saying deficits may weigh on the dollar in three to five years, but not now when the economy is beating global peers.The key to that is the recovery from the pandemic. The U.S. leads major economies in inoculating its population, paving the way for businesses to reopen. Economists forecast that U.S. gross domestic product will grow 6.5% this year compared with a 5.1% average for developed economies.“A strong U.S. economy ought to attract sufficient global capital to easily finance its large external deficit and in turn support the dollar,” Jen said. “Higher economic growth will mean more profits for U.S. companies and higher inflation, both of which suggest a stronger dollar.”Those in Jen’s camp argue that when U.S. assets are attractive to the world, the dollar has the capacity to strengthen even as the current-account deficit widens. That’s because foreign investors need dollars to invest in American titans such as Amazon.com Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. -- all of which are listed on U.S. stock exchanges.This isn’t unprecedented. In the 1990s, the U.S. currency advanced amid a surging deficit as the boom in technology startups drew in just about everyone. And during the 1980s, high nominal interest rates lured foreign investors as former Federal Reserve chief Paul Volcker raised the target rate to as high as 20%, helping to buoy the greenback as the current-account deficit surged.To be sure, contrarians point out that the dollar weakened when the U.S. current-account deficit widened in the mid-2000s. But Morgan Stanley says its historical analysis shows that it’s unclear whether such a relationship holds over time. In a corresponding study of 28 currencies, the relationship between exchange rates and deficits was mixed, strategist Matthew Hornbach and colleagues wrote in a report.“Because most U.S. trade is invoiced in USD, rising imports shouldn’t generate USD weakness,” they wrote. “Rather, it will be the capital account driving the U.S. dollar, i.e., how will foreign investors respond to the inflow of dollars.”The latest data tracking the U.S. net international investment position shows that the measure is currently the most negative on record. This indicates investments by foreigners in the U.S. are outpacing those made by Americans in overseas assets by the most yet.Dollar OutlookThat said, the dollar bears over at Deutsche Bank think there’s a key reason for special concern about the external deficit.“Its counterpoint is a large fiscal deficit,” which could prove persistent, especially in light of the challenges of containing it in the U.S. political system, Alan Ruskin and colleagues wrote.Those concerns factor into the bank’s prediction that the euro will climb to 1.30 against the dollar by year-end, up from around 1.22 Thursday, and end at that level in 2022. Meanwhile, leveraged investors remain bearish on the currency after flipping to a net-long position in early May. They’ve been bearish for 10 of the last 16 months.“A country cannot have a high current-account deficit forever,” said Athanasios Vamvakidis, head of G-10 FX strategy at Bank of America. “To reduce it, you need a weaker currency to reduce imports and increase exports. At some point, this will happen.”(Updates yields in 11th paragraph and euro price in 22nd)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Indonesia’s Outperforming Bonds Are Near End of Winning Streak

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s sovereign bonds have been the best performers in emerging Asia this quarter but their golden run looks set to end.Negatives are starting to pile up, including a diminishing spread over U.S. Treasuries, rising fund outflows, concern about potentially higher hedging costs, and a willingness at Bank Indonesia to let yields rise.Rupiah debt has returned 3.9% this quarter, according to Bloomberg Barclays indexes, the best performer among eight of the largest emerging-Asian nations. Gains have been driven by the highest yields in the region, muted local inflation and relative success in controlling Covid-19, especially versus its Southeast Asian peers. Thailand reported the highest one-day Covid deaths on Thursday.Still, some of the very factors that have led to the success of Indonesian bonds are now working against them.The rally has driven down the extra yield that rupiah 10-year notes offer over U.S. Treasuries to about 480 basis points, from as much as 669 basis points a year ago. The spread is now about 0.5 standard deviations beneath the five-year average, putting it at the lower end of the historical range.A second negative is fund outflows. Overseas investors cut holdings of rupiah debt by $4.68 billion last year, and have trimmed another $638 million in 2021, according to finance ministry data. This compares with inflows this year of $2.94 billion in Malaysia and $1.04 billion for Thailand.There’s also the threat that the start of Federal Reserve tapering will lead to increased volatility in emerging Asian currencies -- and especially the high-beta rupiah -- leading to higher hedging costs.Investors should pro-actively manage exposure to Asian currencies given their gyrations, and this is particularly critical for currencies such as the rupiah for which “hedging costs are typically high and volatile,” Irene Cheung, a senior strategist for Asia at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore, wrote in a note last week.Rupiah non-deliverable forwards -- a proxy for hedging costs -- have been relatively subdued in recent months, with the spread between one- and 12-month forwards hovering around 600 basis points, after being above 1,000 basis points in the second quarter of last year. Still, the contracts have the potential to move rapidly following any market shock, and typically drag rupiah bond yields higher too.Lastly, Bank Indonesia has shown a willingness to let yields rise in order to prop up its fragile currency.“As long as Indonesian yields do not overshoot compared to U.S. Treasury yields, a moderate level of higher Indonesian yields could be acceptable to Bank Indonesia,” said Kiyong Seong, an Asia rates strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong.Indonesian bonds have generated a juicy return this quarter, but investors would be wrong to get complacent. All of the above factors suggest that the months ahead may be quite a bit rockier.(Adds Thailand’s record high Covid deaths in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drift sideways as traders shake off inflation concerns

    Stocks rose on Wednesday as investors at least temporarily set aside concerns over rising inflation.

  • Goldman Forms Wealth Venture With China’s Largest Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. received approval from Chinese regulators to set up a wealth management joint venture in the world’s second-largest economy to go after an asset pool it estimated will surpass $70 trillion by the end of this decade.Goldman Sachs Asset Management will hold 51% in the venture, while the wealth arm of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., the world’s largest bank by assets, will own the remainder, the firms said on Tuesday.Financial groups are rushing to capitalize on the opening of China’s $54 trillion financial industry. Goldman, JPMorgan Chase & Co and UBS Group AG are adding staff and expanding their footprint in everything from investment banking to asset management. Most foreign financial institutions have identified wealth management as a prime focus with investable assets estimated to double over the next few years.“This joint venture with China’s pre-eminent financial institution will accelerate our objective of establishing a leadership position in one of the world’s largest, fastest-growing wealth management opportunities,” Tuan Lam, head of the client business for Asia Pacific, ex-Japan, at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, said in a statement.Investable assets in China are set to surpass $70 trillion by 2030, with about 60% to be allocated to non-deposit products such as securities, mutual funds and wealth management products, according to Goldman Sachs research.The firm is investing heavily and has plans to double its workforce in the country. It has been on an unprecedented hiring spree in mainland China and Hong Kong in the first four months of the year, adding 320 people, including about 70 dealmakers.A new partnership with ICBC, which has more than 16,600 outlets, will boost Goldman’s distribution network and access to wealthy customers.Beijing-based ICBC had 680 million personal banking clients by the end of last year, with the balance of personal financial assets under management reaching 16 trillion yuan. ICBC’s wealth management unit alone had more than 25 million customers, 89,000 private banking clients and 722,000 corporate customers.Under new regulations introduced last year, foreign firms can take full control of their mutual fund joint ventures with the approval from the securities regulator, or seek partnerships with a local banks. More than 40 overseas companies have set up joint-ventures and some have applied for greater control.Amundi SA in December 2019 became the first foreign firm to be allowed to take control of a wealth management venture, owning 55% of a Shanghai-based company with Bank of China holding the rest.BlackRock Inc. and Temasek Holdings Pte have won approval start an asset-management business in China along with China Construction Bank. Schroders was approved to set up a joint venture with Bank of Communications earlier this year.JPMorgan said in March it is investing 2.67 billion yuan ($417 million) in China Merchants Bank Co.’s wealth management unit.Still, not everyone is going all in. Fund giant Vanguard Group Inc. earlier this year ditched plans for a wholly-owned mutual fund license and is instead teaming up with Ant Group Co. on a joint robo advisory.(Updates with details on Vanguard in last paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s crackdown on bitcoin mining is getting real

    The draft rules, which will be open for public comment until June 1, could set a precedent for other bitcoin mining hubs in China.

  • Biden plans retroactive hike in capital-gains taxes, so it may be already too late for investors to avoid it: report

    President Joe Biden’s proposed budget assumes that a hike in the capital-gains tax rate took effect in late April, meaning that it already would be too late for high-income investors to realize gains at lower tax rates, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Thursday citing people familiar with the proposal.