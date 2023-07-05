Steam has provided heat and power for downtown Milwaukee for 125 years. Why? And what's its outlook in a green-energy future?

Even in the midst of a green energy revolution, one of downtown Milwaukee's oldest sources of power remains not only relevant, but growing.

It's also largely invisible.

That's We Energies' steam system, a mostly-unseen network of tunnels and buried pipes that delivers steam for heat, hot water and other uses to businesses, college campuses, apartments and other customers in downtown, the Menomonee Valley and parts of the south side east of Interstate 94.

The oldest parts of the system date to the turn of the last century — a network of tunnels under downtown streets that were built with brick and concrete to protect the pipes. Those old tunnels remain accessible to We Energies employees through manholes and trap doors that dot downtown's main thoroughfares and sidewalks, and through entrances within some older buildings.

The tunnels are cramped spaces. Even with a constantly running ventilation system, they're hot and humid. The steam in high pressure pipes that form the system's backbone in 430 degrees, in the low-pressure pipes that feed most customers, it's 235 degrees.

Customers include some of downtown's oldest landmarks — City Hall, the Pfister Hotel, Northwestern Mutual Life and the Wells Building — as wells as newer developments like Fiserv Forum, The Moderne apartments and the Milwaukee School of Engineering's Dierks Computational Science Hall. And steam is part of the plan for the expansion of the Baird Center.

The history of providing steam to power to downtown for 100-plus years is a source of pride for the We Energies employees who work on the steam system, said Ted Sniegowski, manger of District Energy, We Energies' name for its steam operation.

"The history is really what keeps us here — we're in some of the most beautiful and biggest buildings in the city," Sniegowski said.

Small customer base but a big impact

The 400-plus customers connected to the steam system are a small, but important, part of We Energy's business. How small? By comparison the utility has 1.7 million electric customers in Wisconsin and 1.5 million natural gas customers.

That 400 number dramatically understates the scale of the operation and its importance to downtown, said Paul Spicer, senior vice president of power generation at WEC Energy Group, We Energies' parent company.

Steam that's produced as a byproduct of electricity generation at We Energies' Valley Power Plant is piped through lines that extend from Marquette University east to the lakefront, north to MillerCoors’ 10th Street Brewery, and along a South First Street line that runs south to Greenfield Avenue and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Great Lakes Institute.

Were it not for the steam system, many of those locations would need to operate their own boilers or other heating systems, which would be more expensive and less efficient, Spicer said.

"You get the economy of scale of, instead of hundreds of individual heating process boilers, they get centralized service," Spicer said. "So, yes, it's small by some measures, but I'd say the practical impact on the city is pretty large."

A tunnel system that dates to the 1890s

We Energies' steam system dates to 1897 when a precursor company, The Milwaukee Electric Railway & Light Co., bought several properties from beer baron Frederick Pabst, as part of its acquisition of a rail line connecting Wauwatosa to Milwaukee. The purchase included an electric plant on Broadway that was already providing steam to the Pabst Theater and other nearby properties, according to Milwaukee historian John Gurda's book, "Path of a pioneer: A centennial history of the Wisconsin Electric Power Company."

By 1900, the company completed construction of the Oneida Street Power Plant on East Wells Street, later renamed the Wells Street Plant. The early co-generating plant, one that is designed to produce both electricity and steam power, is now the home of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater.

As demand for steam and electricity grew, the company added a second power plant on Commerce Street in 1903. In 1917, a tunnel under the Milwaukee River, just north of Wells Street, connected the plants and "extended the steam systems reach and ensured its continuity of supply," Gurda wrote.

In a very Milwaukee bit of innovation, beer barrels were used to float sections of the roughly 3-foot-high tunnel out to the construction site.

The plants were expanded to keep up with demand just before the United States entered World War II, but by the 1960s, it was time for a new generating facility: Valley Power.

The new power plant on Canal Street started up in two phases, in 1968 and 1969, first to share the steam load and eventually to take it over. It cemented the utility's long-term ability to meet downtown businesses' electric and steam needs, and set the stage for expansions to the west, including Marquette University, and to the south.

Chad Hoffman, a WE Energies District Energy senior supervisor walks through the steam tunnels that run underneath downtown Milwaukee on Monday, June 19, 2023. Steam has powered downtown Milwaukee for more than 100 years.

Recyling energy from the beginning

If "District Energy" doesn't exactly scream "steam," there's a reason for that, Sniegowski said: The operation was renamed to give it a more contemporary feel that reflects that the operation is a form of clean energy, he said.

It's not that fossil fuels aren't used to produce the steam — Valley Power burns natural gas to produce the steam that turns its turbines and feeds the power to District Energy.

The clean part is that, for more than 50 years at Valley Power and more than 125 years at its predecessor power plants, steam that would otherwise have gone up the power plants' exhaust stacks or cooled and turned back into water, is sold as energy. That makes it arguably one of Milwaukee's oldest recycling businesses.

That's part of the appeal at Usinger's, which expanded its use of steam to power the cooking vessels at its North King Drive facility in the early 2000s, said Fritz Usinger, the Milwaukee sausage company's president.

The company had long used We Energies steam to heat its buildings, but the relocation of its large-scale production to East Florida Street led to a decision to no longer use the boilers that had provided heat for cooking. Old World specialties like kishka, blood sausage and head cheese that Usinger's still makes at King Drive are produced in smaller quantaties and require less steam to heat the cooking vessels, Usinger said.

"We came to realize we could convert to purchased steam," he said. "In hindsight, the whole world is more concerned about sustainability and the We Energies steam is already made."

Usinger said the company had hoped to also connect its Florida Street operation to purchased steam, but connecting to the nearest steam line, about a quarter-mile away on South First Street was cost prohibitive.

That same equation came into play for Rick Barrett, the developer of The Moderne and Couture apartment buildings.

The Moderne, 1141 N. King Drive, had ready access to the steam pipes that run down the street and was hooked up.

“For The Moderne, we liked the sustainable reuse of resources that comes from steam cogeneration,” Barrett said.

However, connecting the Couture, 909 E Michigan St., would have required extension of a steam line from more than a block away. Owning and operating an onsite heating and hot water system in that case was less expensive, Spicer said.

"It's simply because that infrastructure cost was was too much to extend," he said. "But when you're developing where we have ready access, it's pretty competitive."

Ross Bever (right), a WE Energies District Energy steam mechanic, and Chad Hoffman, a WE Energies District Energy senior supervisor, check out the Water Street and St. Paul Avenue pressure reducing station, which reduces pressure for customers coming from steam tunnels that run underneath downtown Milwaukee. Steam has powered downtown Milwaukee for more than 100 years. Monday, June 19, 2023.

Maintenance, upgrades aim to improve resiliency

Time of course, takes its toll on the oldest parts of the system.

District Utility workers fight an ongoing battle with leaks from groundwater, waterproofing and repairing the tunnel walls as needed.

More recently, the utility has been making improvements to make the system more resilient to flooding from water main and sewer breaks, which have been occurring with greater frequency.

Some of the city's downtown water pipes are even older than We Energies' tunnels, and ruptures in recent years underscored the need to protect the system, Sniegowski said. The utility has installed bulkheads to prevent the kind of widespread, damaging flooding that knocked out portions of the steam system in 2020 and 2021, invested in new and bigger pumps for removing water when the tunnels do flood, and built new pressure reducing stations —underground bunkers that convert the high-pressure steam that is the backbone of the system to the low pressure used by most customers — that can provide reliable backup if service is interrupted.

A reducing station completed last year at North Water Street and St. Paul Avenue proved its worth on June 16, when a water line rupture under Market Street and flooded a portion of the system east of City Hall. The backup worked and no customers lost service, Sniegowski said.

"It's amazing how smart those guys were 100 years ago," Sniegowski said. "It's resilient and, sure, we're modifying it, but we're keeping their legacy going."

An eye to the future

The Valley Power Plant was built to produce 272 megawatts of electricity when running full tilt. These days, that doesn't happen all that often.

The power plant, which was converted from coal to natural gas in 2015 and 2016, is now considered a "peaker plant," one that on most days generates only as much power as is needed to support downtown Milwaukee and to keep the steam system flowing. That's about 10% of the plant's electric-generating capacity. The additional capacity is only tapped for days of peak electric demand, typically when temperatures soar in the summer and during winter cold snaps.

It only ran ran at capacity for about 40 days last summer, Spicer said.

He said the power plant's use will evolve as renewables make up a large share of We Energies power portfolio. The plant will continue to produce steam as needed, but less of the power that's produced to support the steam system will flow directly to the electric grid. Instead a battery system will store that energy and release it in the evening when electric demand increases and solar production falls.

The utility will begin testing a new, organic storage battery at the power plant later this year.

"We know it's years off into the future before we're in that situation where there's that much renewable on the system, but when there is, we want to be able to have a plan to continue the affordable, reliable and clean march," Spicer said.

