The Steam Summer Sale is live with deals on thousands of games

The 2021 Steam Summer Sale has begun and until 1PM ET on July 8th, you can score deals on thousands of PC games, big and small. Among the titles you can pick up at a discount are Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which is half off at $20 , and Mass Effect Legendary Edition (down from $60 to $50 ). Many people's favorite game of 2020, Hades , is down 30 percent to $17.49 , while Horizon Zero Dawn has dropped from $50 to $30 .

Cyberpunk 2077 is a third off at $40 , as is Red Dead Redemption 2 . Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ( $30 ), Rust ( $20 ), No Man's Sky ( $30 ) and Forza Horizon 4 ( $30 ) are all currently 50 percent off. The Battletoads remake ( $5 ), Alien: Isolation ( $10 ), Dark Souls III ( $15 ) and A Way Out ( $7.50 ) are all down by 75 percent. Doom Eternal, meanwhile, is 67 percent off at $19.79 for the standard edition and The Outer Worlds is down to $24 , a saving of 60 percent from the regular price of $60.

You can save 70 percent on Mortal Kombat 11 ($15) at the moment, while Disco Elysium is down 35 percent to $26 . NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, a remaster of the classic RPG Nier that was released earlier this year , is 25 percent off at $45 . Meanwhile, Battlefield V has dropped to $12.50 , which matches the lowest price recorded for that game on Steam. You'll also be able to save up to 60 percent on Final Fantasy games, 80 percent on Street Fighter titles and 87 percent on the Resident Evil series.

Those deals are for some of the most well-known titles in the sale, but there are many, many other games you can pick up on the cheap from Steam right now. As always, it's worth looking around to see if there are better deals elsewhere. But for many PC gamers, their backlogs are about to get much longer.