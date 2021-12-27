Amazon’s ‘New World’ is among the year’s biggest money makers on Steam

Valve has once again given some insight into the highest-earning games of the year on Steam. The sixth annual Top Sellers list splits the top 100 games into a few categories, and the titles within each are randomly ordered. The 12 games in the Platinum category raked in the most cash.

There are several free-to-play games at the top, since Steam has factored in microtransactions and paid expansions. The Platinum tier is dominated by old favorites, including Apex Legends, PUBG: Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dead by Daylight, Destiny 2, Rainbow Six Siege, Dota 2 and Grand Theft Auto V.

It's the sixth straight year that Dota 2, CS:GO and Grand Theft Auto V have made it into the top tier. PUBG: Battlegrounds and Rainbow Six Siege each made the cut for the fifth time as well. Destiny 2, meanwhile, has featured in the Platinum tier every year since it hit Steam in 2019.

Battle royale title Naraka: Bladepoint and Battlefield 2042 are among the four releases from this year that made it into the top 12. Valheim, a survival sandbox game made by just five people, is also among the biggest money makers, as is New World, showing that after years of trying and failing, Amazon has finally made a hit game.

The newcomers that landed in the second group of 12 games, Gold, are FIFA 22, Back 4 Blood, Forza Horizon 5 and It Takes Two, which won game of the year honors at The Game Awards. The older titles in that section are Final Fantasy XIV Online (which Square Enix has temporarily stopped selling due to overloaded servers), Red Dead Redemption 2, Rust, Sea of Thieves, Warframe, The Elder Scrolls Online, War Thunder and Forza Horizon 4.

The Silver section, meanwhile, includes 2021 releases such as Halo Infinite, Outriders, Resident Evil Village and Mass Effect Legendary Edition. Cyberpunk 2077, which was released in December last year, is in that category, as are The Sims 4, Monster Hunter: World and the bot-plagued Team Fortress 2.

Some key takeaways include the fact that EA, which brought its games back to Steam in 2019, had four titles among the top 24 earners, including three new releases: Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, FIFA 22 and It Takes Two. Microsoft also had several games in the top few tiers, despite them all being available on PC Game Pass. Forza Horizon 5, its predecessor and Sea of Thieves are all in the Gold category. Halo Infinite made it into Silver even though the multiplayer is free-to-play and the paid campaign had only been out for a week before Steam stopped tracking earnings for the list.

Many of these games — including New World, Battlefield 2042, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and Sea of Thieves — have been discounted for the Steam Winter Sale. Cyberpunk 2077, Valheim and Back 4 Blood are also included in the sale, which runs until January 5th.