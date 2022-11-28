U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.00
    -28.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,198.00
    -158.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,687.50
    -95.25 (-0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,858.30
    -11.90 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.15
    -2.13 (-2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.20
    +7.20 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.17 (+0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0491
    +0.0086 (+0.83%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6910
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.33
    +1.91 (+9.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2099
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8230
    -1.2770 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,223.04
    -331.98 (-2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.23
    -2.42 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.85
    -25.82 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,162.83
    -120.20 (-0.42%)
     

Steam Turbine Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities and forecast in steam turbine for power generation market to 2027 by plant fuel (coal, gas, and nuclear), capacity (less than 300 MW, 300 MW to 599 MW, and 600 MW and above), technology (steam cycle, combined cycle, cogeneration), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Steam Turbine Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362779/?utm_source=GNW

Steam Turbine for Power Generation Market Trends and Forecast
the future of the steam turbine for power generation market looks promising with opportunities in coal-fired, gas-fired, and nuclear energy based power generation. The global steam turbine for power generation market is expected to reach an estimated $15.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 0.5% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing global electricity demand and relatively lower cost of electricity generation by steam turbine.

Emerging Trends in the Steam Turbine for Power Generation Market
Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of more efficient turbines.

Steam Turbine for Power Generation Market by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global steam turbine for power generation market by plant fuel, capacity, technology, and region as follows:

Steam Turbine for Power Generation Market by Plant Fuel [Value ($B) and Volume (GW) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Coal
• Gas
• Nuclear

Steam Turbine for Power Generation Market by Capacity [Value ($B) and Volume (GW) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Less than 300 MW
• 300 MW to 599 MW
• 600 MW and above

Steam Turbine for Power Generation Market by Technology [Value ($B) and Volume (GW) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Steam Cycle
• Combined Cycle
• Cogeneration

Steam Turbine for Power Generation Market by Region [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• North America
• US
• Canada
• Mexico
• Europe
• Germany
• The United Kingdom
• France
• Russia
• Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• The Rest of the World
• Brazil
• Argentina
List of Steam Turbine for Power Generation Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies steam turbine for power generation companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the steam turbine for power generation companies profiled in this report includes.
• Shanghai Electric Group
• Dongfang Turbine Co Ltd.
• Harbin Turbine Co. Ltd.
• Siemens
• BHEL
• General Electric
• Toshiba
Steam Turbine for Power Generation Market Insight
• The analyst forecasts that The analyst forecasts that coal will remain the largest segment. Abundance in the availability of coal and lower cost of generating electricity through coal-fired power plants is likely to drive this segment over the forecast period.
• 600 MW and above will remain the largest capacity segment. High efficiency as compared to smaller turbines is driving growth of this segment over the forecast period.
• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing energy requirement at domestic and industrial level and increasing installation of coal, nuclear and combine cycle power generation facilities.
Features of Steam Turbine for Power Generation Market
• Market Size Estimates: Steam turbine for power generation market size estimation in terms of value ($B)
• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by plant fuel, capacity, and technology.
• Regional Analysis: Steam turbine for power generation market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different plant fuel, capacity, technology, and regions for the steam turbine for power generation market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the steam turbine for power generation market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the steam turbine for power generation market size?
Answer: The global steam turbine for power generation market is expected to reach an estimated $15.1 billion by 2027
Q2. What is the growth forecast for steam turbine for power generation market?
Answer: The steam turbine for power generation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 0.5% from 2021 to 2027.
Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the steam turbine for power generation market?
Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing global electricity demand and relatively lower cost of electricity generation by steam turbine.
Q4. What are the emerging trends in steam turbine for power generation market?
Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of more efficient turbines.
Q5. Who are the key steam turbines for power generation companies?

Answer: Some of the key steam turbine for power generation companies are as follows:
• Shanghai Electric Group
• Dongfang Turbine Co Ltd.
• Harbin Turbine Co. Ltd.
• Siemens
• BHEL
• General Electric
• Toshiba
Q6.
Which steam turbine for power generation plant fuel segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that coal will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to abundance in the availability of coal and lower cost of generating electricity through coal-fired power plants.
Q7: In steam turbine for power generation market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years
Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global steam turbine for power generation market by plant fuel (coal, gas, and nuclear), capacity (less than 300 MW, 300 MW to 599 MW, and 600 MW and above), technology (steam cycle, combined cycle, cogeneration), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?
Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

For any questions related to steam turbine for power generation market or related to steam turbine for power generation market share, steam turbine for power generation analysis, steam turbine for power generation market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362779/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • FTX Collapse: Billionaire Mark Cuban Gives Crypto a Dream Boost

    The abrupt and rapid collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange has caused a shock in the crypto space. The fall, in a few days, of a company valued at $32 billion in February, ended up casting suspicion on the entire young industry of financial services, based on the Blockchain technology. Retail investors have fled, while institutional investors, linked to FTX and its sister company Alameda Research, are still determining their losses from their exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's empire.

  • Since 2016, Warren Buffett Has Bought $9 Billion More of This Stock Than Apple and Chevron, Combined!

    There's a very good reason everyone from Wall Street professionals to retail investors closely eye billionaire Warren Buffett's buying and selling activity. Since he took over as Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO in 1965, he's outpaced the aggregate return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 120! While not infallible, the Oracle of Omaha has demonstrated a penchant for running circles around the broad market indexes.

  • U.S. stock futures fall as Chinese protests rattle markets, oil hits 2022 low

    U.S. stock-index futures sank Sunday night, as Asian markets fell following widespread public demonstrations in China and as oil hit a 2022 low.

  • I'm Getting More Comfortable With My Alibaba Stock. Here's Why

    It's been challenging to hold Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA)stock over the last two years as it lost more than 70% of its market value. As the stock price fell, investors questioned whether Alibaba had reached its prime and was bound to decline further. While it's still early, Alibaba's latest earnings result justifies my earlier decision.

  • Copper’s Biggest Mystery Is Finally Cracking

    (Bloomberg) -- The warnings keep getting louder: the world is hurtling toward a desperate shortage of copper. Humans are more dependent than ever on a metal we’ve used for 10,000 years; new deposits are drying up, and the type of breakthrough technologies that transformed other commodities have failed to materialize for copper.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After Hi

  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Could Be 37% Below Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) by estimating...

  • ‘We’re headed for a family feud’: My father offered his 3 kids equal monetary gifts. My siblings took cash. I took stock. It’s soared in value — now they’re crying foul

    ‘Both are insistent that I'm taking money that is morally theirs. There's no changing their mind.’

  • SoFi Is Becoming a Bit of a Regulatory Headache

    Financial services company and digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) went public in June 2021 with lots of support and plenty of hype. At this point, SoFi finds itself in a bit of a regulatory headache.

  • I'm Worried About A Stock Market Crash. How Can I Tell If My Fears Are Warranted?

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We Think Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Covid Cases Soar, Lockdown Protests Erupt

    Best Chinese stocks. China Covid cases are at record highs, but lockdown protests are spreading almost as fast.

  • Oil Plunges to Lowest Since 2021 as China Unrest Rattles Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled to the lowest level since December as a wave of unrest in China punished risk assets and clouded the outlook for energy demand, adding to the stresses in an already-volatile global crude market. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingWest Texas Intermediate sank toward $74 a barrel following three weeks of losses

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • Equities Drop on Protests in China, Oil Plunges: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares slid and oil tumbled as growing unrest in China over Covid restrictions sent a shiver through global markets. The dollar steadied after strengthening in the risk-off mood while Treasuries rose. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingEurope’s equity benchmark fell, with oil companies among the steepest decliners. US st

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As China Concerns Hit Market Rally; Why You Should Be Cautious

    Futures fell amid China Covid unrest. Be cautious as the S&P 500 faces a big test with key economic data due.

  • Should You Invest in Ford in 2023?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is one of the most recognizable brands in America. There's a culmination of factors that could work against Ford in 2023. Vehicles are big-ticket items for consumers and businesses that purchase them -- the average transaction price for a new vehicle was $45,844 as of June 2022.

  • Another Reason a Quick End to the Fed’s Rate Hikes Looks Unlikely

    Although growth of the U.S. money supply is slowing, employment trends are strong, lots of cash is left over from the pandemic stimulus, and using credit cards is easy. That has put many people in a buying mood, inflation or no inflation.

  • Exxon Mobil Has a Potash Problem in the Permian Basin

    The oil giant shares a chunk of New Mexico land with mining companies, which makes drilling there a challenge.

  • Chaos Grips China Markets as Covid Protests Cloud Reopening Path

    (Bloomberg) -- A sense of chaos and uncertainty swept through Chinese markets on Monday as growing protests against Covid curbs and a record number of infections complicated the nation’s path to reopening. Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingInvestors sold stocks and the yuan, while credit markets saw spreads widen, as citizens in major