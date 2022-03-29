U.S. markets close in 1 hour 21 minutes

Steampunk Welcomes Mike Saliter As Its New Senior Vice President, Strategy

·2 min read

MCLEAN, Va., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steampunk announced today that Mike Saliter has joined the company as its new Senior Vice President (SVP), Strategy to help support the enterprise as it continues its progressive growth journey. Mike comes to Steampunk with 20+ years of enterprise sales and services experience with multiple global leadership roles in sales, customer success, consulting/services, industry solutions, sales engineering, and marketing.

Mike Saliter
Mike Saliter

"Mike is a results oriented, highly motivated, cultural, and transformational leader with a proven track record to build, grow, manage, and retain high performing teams," said Matt Warren, Steampunk's CEO. "Out of the gates, Mike will be focused on supporting our sales and delivery teams through new business opportunities, on-contract growth, and client intimacy. We are very fortunate to have Mike and his leadership as part of our team!" added Warren.

Prior to joining Steampunk, Mike was the Global Vice President, Platform / Cloud at Splunk where he built and led their global industry & specialization organization. He led multiple global go-to-market field functions spanning cloud sales and services, platform, industry verticals, and value/technology advisory.

Before Splunk, Mike spent 7+ years at Qlik and led their global Customer Success Management and Consulting Services organizations. He also held prior roles leading Qlik's Industry Solutions, Global Strategic Accounts, and Value Engineering organizations. Prior to Qlik, Mike was Business Unit Executive for Global Industry Solutions in IBM's Business Analytics division. He also worked six years at Cognos and consulted for Accenture on multiple projects.

Mike holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Virginia Tech University.

"I'm excited to leverage my broad technology experience to focus my energy on helping the Federal Government achieve meaningful mission outcomes," said Mike Saliter. "Making a positive difference is a passion for me and doing it at a company that has a people-first culture which aligns to my core values is incredibly motivating. I can't wait to roll up my sleeves and work alongside my fellow Steampunk employees to serve our clients," added Saliter.

About Steampunk
Steampunk is a Change Agent in the Federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients in the Homeland, Federal Civilian, Health and DoD sectors. Through our Human-Centered delivery methodology, we are fundamentally changing the expectations our Federal clients have for true shared accountability in solving their toughest mission challenges. As an employee owned company, we focus on investing in our employees to enable them to do the greatest work of their careers – and rewarding them for outstanding contributions to our growth. If you want to learn more about our story, visit http://www.steampunk.com.

Media Contact: Robert Pearson, Chief Marketing Officer
robert.pearson@steampunk.com | 571.344.5538
www.steampunk.com | @Steampunk_inc

Steampunk, Inc.
Steampunk, Inc.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steampunk-welcomes-mike-saliter-as-its-new-senior-vice-president-strategy-301513060.html

SOURCE Steampunk

