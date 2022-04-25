U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,250.25
    -17.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,621.00
    -107.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,298.00
    -55.50 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,925.70
    -13.00 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.71
    -5.36 (-5.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.80
    -30.50 (-1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    -0.54 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0731
    -0.0072 (-0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    -0.0800 (-2.75%)
     

  • Vix

    29.06
    +6.38 (+28.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2734
    -0.0101 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0430
    -0.3820 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,820.62
    -690.47 (-1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    902.28
    -43.29 (-4.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,412.08
    -109.60 (-1.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,590.78
    -514.48 (-1.90%)
     

Stedical Scientific unveils stunning results from PermeaDerm® clinical trials at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the American Burn Society

Stedical Scientific, Inc.
·6 min read
Stedical Scientific, Inc.
Stedical Scientific, Inc.

Leading medical technology company delivers updates on multi-center clinical trials in the United States and China, revealing transformative burn treatment insights

Dr. David Greenhalgh

PermeaDerm&#xae; US Burn Study PI Dr. David Greenhalgh announced PermeaDerm&#xae; studies
PermeaDerm® US Burn Study PI Dr. David Greenhalgh announced PermeaDerm® studies

Changhai Hospital Meeting

Changhai Hospital Held PermeaDerm&#xae; China Multi-Center Clinical Study Kick-off Meeting
Changhai Hospital Held PermeaDerm® China Multi-Center Clinical Study Kick-off Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 54th American Burn Association annual meeting was held in Las Vegas, from April 5 – 8, 2022. As one of the most important academic events in the international burn management field, experts worldwide had passionate discussions and debates on the latest research results and cutting-edge burn treatment strategies available today. Stedical Scientific reported clinical research progress in the United States and China at the meeting.

In the United States
The US Multi-center Burn Clinical Study by Stedical Scientific, completed its first enrollment in early March. Dr David Greenhalgh, the principal clinical investigator of the US burn study and the President of the International Society of Burn Injuries, introduced the progress of the multi-center clinical study of PermeaDerm® in the United States to the meeting attendees. The plan is to conduct the study at eight of the top ten burn centers in the United States, with sixty-eight subjects.

In China
At the same time, Stedical Scientific launched a multi-center clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of PermeaDerm® in China. The first patient with deep second-degree burns was enrolled, treated, and healed with a single application in only nine days. Currently, in other clinical treatments, the healing time of deep second-degree burns usually ranges from three to seven weeks. In China, over 25 million people suffer from burns and scalds of varying degrees each year; accordingly, wound repair is the focus of clinical practice. This multi-center clinical study initiated by Stedical Scientific will recruit 184 subjects in 4 authoritative clinical centers.

The principal investigator of this study, Dr. Xia Zhaofan, Academician of China Engineering Academy, Director of Burn Surgery, Changhai Hospital/Naval Medical University, said that the biosynthetic skin substitute PermeaDerm® fills the gap in this field of treatment. In addition, the following medical leaders and their respective teams also participated in the study:

  • Dr. Guozhong Lv, Director of the Burn Trauma Treatment Center of the Affiliated Hospital of Jiangnan University and the President of the Chinese Burn Association

  • Dr. Yan Liu, the Director of the Burn Plastic Surgery Department of Ruijin Hospital, affiliated with Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine, and the Vice President of the Chinese Burn Association

  • Dr. Weiguo Xie, Director of the Burn Department of Tongren Hospital, affiliated with Wuhan University and past Vice President of the Chinese Burn Association

Honoring the Innovators
On the evening of April 5th, Stedical held a special event, the theme of which was "ECMO and Burn Technology". Several renowned experts in the field of burns presented and honored the "Father of ECMO," Dr. Robert Bartlett and Dr. Aubrey Woodroof (Chief Scientific Officer of Stedical and the inventor of PermeaDerm®), the pioneer of biosynthetic tissue-engineered skin technology. Dr. Bartlett also shared details of the many years of friendship with Dr. Woodroof and a touching story about the evolution of the industry including the development of this technology. Dr. Bartlett was the newly appointed director of the University of California Irvine Burn Center, during which time, he invented the ECMO technology. At that time, Dr. Woodroof, who graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles, as a biochemist was developing valve technology at Edwards Lifesciences. Dr. Woodroof was inspired by the ECMO technology, which enhanced oxygenation to cells, and invented the world's first biosynthetic technology-based skin substitute simulating human skin. Dr. Woodroof has had a lifelong commitment to inventing these skin substitutes with PermeaDerm® being the most advanced of his products.

Participants included but not limited to:

  • Dr. Lee Cancio, Director of the US Army Burn Center

  • Dr. Robert Christy, an expert in combat trauma and burn injury research at the US Army Surgical Center

  • Dr. Booker King, director of NC Jaycee Burn Center, former Director of US Army Burn Center

  • Dr. William Hickerson, immediate past President of the American Burn Association

  • Dr. David Herndon, Academician of the National Academy of Medicine, past President of American Burn Association, and International Society of Burn Injuries

  • Dr. David Greenhalgh, past President of the American Burn Society and President of the International Society of Burn Injuries

  • Dr. Tina Palmieri, Director of Burn Surgery, Shriner's Children's Burn Hospital Sacramento Center, California, past President of the American Burn Association

  • Dr. Linwood Haith, past President of the American Burn Association

Dr. Herndon shared his memories of visiting China with Dr. Woodroof several times in the early 1980s and establishing friendships with Chinese experts which have lasted for nearly half a century. He also fully affirmed Dr. Woodroof's expertise and great contributions in the field of biosynthetic burn technology. Dr. William Hickerson, immediate past President of the American Burn Association, commented that "PermeaDerm® technology provides a subversive and innovative treatment solution for burn patients, further meeting the clinical needs and improving the quality of life of patients."

From the Chairman
Ms. Lin Sun, Chairman of Stedical Scientific, expressed what an honor it is to seek better treatment solutions for patients worldwide through innovative research and development. She also shared that the importance of a global business perspective is even more critical based on the current international environment. In close cooperation with well-known experts at home and abroad, Stedical is actively promoting the development of global businesses and is accelerating expansion in China, the United States, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, Latin America and other regions.

Stedical Scientific has been deeply involved in tissue engineering technology since its inception. Its world-class leading R&D team continues to develop proprietary innovative technology platform. It is committed to providing higher-quality and more effective innovative medical care solutions for patients and medical staff worldwide.

PermeaDerm® has been cleared by the FDA and can be used for a variety of acute wounds such as burns, chronic wounds, bedsores, venous lower extremity ulcers, post-Moh’s surgery and many more. Since the official launch of the product in the United States in 2020, thousands of patients have been successfully treated in burn centers in the United States with zero adverse effects.

About Stedical Scientific
Stedical Scientific is a medical technology company with leading tissue-engineering innovation technology platform and top global wound management solution providers. The company is committed to bringing disruptive innovation into healthcare, accelerating the international clinical application of innovative medical technologies, and enabling more patients to receive cost-effective treatment.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de371a37-475f-4d3c-9300-b77b3828d49f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e37b3828-60c4-40db-a110-e0feaa841a71

CONTACT: CONTACT: Leo Spiegel, Executive Chairman Stedical Scientific, Inc. lspiegel@stedical.com


Recommended Stories

  • Will COVID ever end? A forgotten pandemic from the late 1800s might offer some clues

    With long-haul sufferers and symptoms like lost of taste and smell, the "Russian Flu" may have been a coronavirus like COVID, some experts say

  • This May Be The #1 Best Vitamin to Fight Cancer, New Research Says

    While you can embrace the best eating habit to lower your risk of cancer and, at the same time, do your best to avoid foods that have been linked to the disease, there is also a vitamin that can apparently help to boost the body's ability to fight cancer.When scientists at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center took a look at data from years of clinical records and conducted their own studies, their findings, which were recently published by the journal Cancer Discovery, showed that v

  • 'It's Life or Death': The Mental Health Crisis Among U.S. Teens

    One evening last April, an anxious and free-spirited 13-year-old girl in suburban Minneapolis sprang furious from a chair in the living room and ran from the house — out a sliding door, across the patio, through the backyard and into the woods. Moments earlier, the girl’s mother, Linda, had stolen a look at her daughter’s smartphone. The teenager, incensed by the intrusion, had grabbed the phone and fled. (The adolescent is being identified by an initial, M, and the parents by first name only, t

  • If You Notice a Blister Here, Get a Blood Test, Experts Say

    Your skin can serve as a window to your health—especially when it's flaring up with abnormal symptoms. Now, experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public about a serious but preventable condition which causes blisters on the skin in one location in particular. Their experts say that if you notice a blister in this spot, you should request a blood test to be screened for a potentially life-threatening disease which affects roughly 12,000 people per year,

  • Japan's Shionogi says COVID-19 pill shows rapid clearance of virus

    An experimental treatment from Shionogi & Co Ltd has shown rapid clearance of the virus that causes COVID-19, according to new data, the Japanese drug maker said on Sunday. The pill, S-217622, "demonstrated rapid clearance of the infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus", Shionogi said in a statement, citing Phase-2b results from the Phase II/III clinical trial of the drug. The findings released on Sunday also showed "there was no significant difference in total score of 12 COVID-19 symptoms between treatment arms" although the drug showed improvement in a composite score of five "respiratory and feverish" symptoms, Shionogi said.

  • Why the ‘happy hormone’ has become the modern drug of choice

    I’m standing in a mirror-lined room, as multicoloured lights hanging from the ceiling fade and brighten. Disorientating sounds batter my senses. It feels both infinite and claustrophobic.

  • Doctor overseeing coronavirus testing at Baltimore-Washington International accused of health-care fraud

    A prominent Maryland doctor overseeing coronavirus testing at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport and other sites in Anne Arundel and Prince George's counties was indicted on Tuesday, accused by federal prosecutors of overcharging Medicare and other insurers by more than $1.5 million. Ron Elfenbein, 47, has been a frequent guest on local and national television news during broadcasts about coronavirus testing, treatments and vaccines. At an August ribbon-cutting for the new clini

  • 10 early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's

    Here are 10 early signs and symptoms of Alzheimer's, according to the Alzheimer's Association. If you notice any of these signs in a loved one, schedule an appointment with their doctor.

  • "I Left Their Office In Tears": 31 Patients Are Opening Up About How Their Doctor Or Therapist Dismissed Them, And This Is Hearbreaking

    "If I had gotten the support I needed earlier, I think things would’ve been so different."View Entire Post ›

  • These Popular Habits May Increase Cancer Risk

    We all have bad habits that are hard to shake, but there's several that can negatively impact our overall well-being and increase the risk of getting cancer, which is the second leading cause of death, after heart disease, in the United States. Making a few lifestyle changes can mean avoiding cancer and Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with Dr. Tomi Mitchell, a Board-Certified Family Physician with Holistic Wellness Strategies who explained what risky behaviors to stop immediately to help preven

  • The Race to Unravel COVID’s Hidden Link to Alzheimer’s

    GettyAs the pandemic rages on across the globe, scientists have started identifying a chilling pattern: An estimated one-third of people infected with COVID-19 develop neurological symptoms including strokes, headaches, and disturbed consciousness. In some brains, COVID causes molecular changes that mirror those seen in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s, leading some scientists to believe that long COVID may be an atypical form of the memory-destroying disorder. There are also larger concern

  • Springfield artist teams up with Burrell for exhibit highlighting mental health

    The exhibit will be open to the public at Randy Bacon's studio starting June 4.

  • Nixa woman whose mother died from Alzheimer's marks 15th year volunteering, advocating

    This year is Marcia Rauwerdink’s 15th year volunteering with the Alzheimer’s Association, and her 10th trip to Washington.

  • A message from a a 15-year survivor of sarcoidosis, an invisible disease that needs to be understood | Opinion

    I believe that more people have sarcoidosis, but because there is little popular knowledge about this disease and it mimics so many other diseases, people are often misdiagnosed or not diagnosed.

  • Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

    Men are less likely to be put off by undesirable traits than women

  • Sajid Javid urges more men to take up bowel cancer screening after losing own father to disease

    Sajid Javid has urged more men to take up bowel cancer screening after losing his own father to the disease.

  • 3 Ways Your Stomach Is Telling You That Your Heart's in Trouble

    Shortness of breath, tightness in the chest, pain in the arm or shoulder… People know to look out for these classic symptoms of a heart attack. But other signs of heart problems can manifest in surprising ways—particularly in the form of stomach trouble. The gut relates to so many aspects of one's health, it makes sense that it would be connected to the heart as well. "The gut microbiome is one of the largest and most important microbiomes in the body," explains Mahmud Kara, MD, the creator of K

  • Young mother is forced into early menopause at 32 after postponing her smear test for six months

    Shropshire mum-of-one Sophie Davies, 33, was diagnosed with cervical cancer after second smear, aged 29, in 2017, and had radical hysterectomy at 32

  • Overdoses, not COVID-19, drive spike in LA homeless deaths

    Nearly 2,000 homeless people died in Los Angeles County during the first year of the pandemic, an increase of 56% from the previous year, driven mainly by drug overdoses, authorities said. The findings released Friday in a report from the county’s Department of Public Health showed that despite initial fears, the virus itself was not the main culprit in deaths among California's largest-in-the-nation unhoused population. Between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, the county recorded 1,988 deaths of homeless people, up from 1,271 deaths during the same period a year earlier, the report said.

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, April 24, 2022, on "Face the Nation."