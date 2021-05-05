The Steel Building Market in MEA will Register a CAGR of Over 6% by 2024 | Technavio
NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Steel Building Market in MEA by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The steel building market in MEA is poised to grow by USD 1.39 billion between 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
The growing number of employed people boosts investments in banking, realty, telecommunication, retail, and education sectors. Moreover, there is a rise in investments in the healthcare, hospitality, and infrastructure sectors in tourist destinations such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. Furthermore, the steel building market growth in the MEA can also be attributed to the rapid investment in the services and tourism sectors. These factors result in an increased demand for structural steel for PreEngineered buildings (PEB) and steel structures in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, driving the steel building market growth.
The steel building market in MEA is segmented by product (PEB and HRSS), and end-user (industrial, commercial, and residential).
Due to the growing demand for PEB, the PEB market segment will account for the highest steel building market share in the MEA. This mainly attributes to the increasing construction of affordable housing in Africa and parts of the Middle East. Market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the HRSS segment.
The steel building market in MEA is fragmented. The key vendors in the market are focusing on M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach and increase their market share.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Advantages of PEBs over traditional buildings
Growth of industrial manufacturing in MEA
Rapid investment in services and tourism sectors
Market Challenges
Low awareness and limited design flexibility in residential sector
Volatile prices of raw materials
Stringent government regulations
Future Trends
Growing construction and infrastructure sectors
Growing consumption of secondary steel
Changing housing trends
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Companies Mentioned
Al Shahin Co. for Metal Industries
Astra Industrial Group
Building System Integration Ltd.
Mabani Steel LLC
Salam International Investment Ltd.
Tamimi Group
Vibgyor International FZ LLC
Wsteel Structures Ltd.
Yusuf A. Alghanim & Sons WLL
Zamil Industrial Investment Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
