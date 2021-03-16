Steel Dynamics Announces Leadership Promotions

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced leadership promotions for Jordan Breiner and William T. Scruggs and expanded responsibilities for Jeff Hansen and Rick Poinsatte.

"I am excited and pleased to recognize these four individuals for their outstanding leadership and positive impact within our company," said Mark D. Millett, Chief Executive Officer. "Their passion and spirit of excellence reflect the foundational principles of Steel Dynamics. They embody our culture of safety, performance, innovation — and always putting our people first. They have each been key contributors to our success and strategic growth."

Jordan Breiner, Vice President of Steel Dynamics and General Manager Butler Flat Roll Division

Jordan Breiner has been promoted to a Vice President of Steel Dynamics. Mr. Breiner is responsible for the company's Butler Flat Roll Steel Division, reporting to Barry Schneider Senior Vice President, Flat Roll Steel Group. Mr. Breiner's promotion to a Vice President of Steel Dynamics is in recognition of his leadership and contributions to the company's Butler Flat Roll Division, which includes a 3.2-million-ton electric arc furnace flat roll steel mill, three onsite coating lines, oversight of the company's Jeffersonville, Indiana flat roll coating line, and the company's liquid ironmaking facility. Mr. Breiner has led the company's Butler Flat Roll Steel Division since June 2014 and was named its General Manager in 2017.

Mr. Breiner joined Steel Dynamics in 1997 as a metallurgist at the company's Butler Flat Roll Steel Division and progressively grew in leadership responsibilities as the company's flat roll operations grew, including as a casting manager and plant manager of the company's Jeffersonville coating line operations. Mr. Breiner earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Illinois.

William T. (Tommy) Scruggs, Vice President of Steel Dynamics and Commercial General Manager of the Flat Roll Steel Group

Tommy Scruggs has been promoted to a Vice President of Steel Dynamics. Mr. Scruggs is responsible for the commercial operations of the company's Flat Roll Steel Group, also reporting to Barry Schneider. Mr. Scruggs' promotion to a Vice President of Steel Dynamics is in recognition of his effectiveness and contributions to the company's long-term commercial strategy concerning its single-largest steel product portfolio. The Flat Roll Steel Group represents over 65 percent of the company's total 13-million-ton annual shipping capability, and with the addition of the company's new Sinton Texas Steel Mill later this year will represent over 70 percent. Mr. Scruggs has served as the Commercial General Manager of the company's Flat Roll Steel Group since August 2015.

Mr. Scruggs joined Steel Dynamics in 2003 as a key flat roll steel commercial resource, and progressively grew in leadership responsibilities as the company's flat roll operations grew from an annual shipping capacity of approximately 2.5 million tons in 2003 to an expected capacity of over 11.5 million tons later this year, upon the completion of the Sinton Texas Steel Mill. Mr. Scruggs earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance and Economics from the South Carolina Honors College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of South Carolina.

Jeff Hansen, Vice President of Steel Dynamics — Human Resources, Health and Safety, and Environmental Sustainability (New responsibilities)

Mr. Hansen has been given additional responsibilities for the company's approach and strategy concerning environmental sustainability, including climate related matters, reporting to Theresa Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. With these new responsibilities, Mr. Hansen will work with the company's senior leadership, environmental engineers, and other operating and commercial team members to help shape the company's strategy related to environmental resources, potential capital investments, and climate-related objectives.

Mr. Hansen joined Steel Dynamics in 1997 as a member of the team responsible for the construction and operations of the company's liquid ironmaking facility. In 2002, Mr. Hansen led the construction and startup of the company's next ironmaking project located in Minnesota. Since 2014, he has served as the company's Vice President for Human Resources and Safety, overseeing all employee matters, including health, safety, and talent development across the organization. Mr. Hansen earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

Richard Poinsatte, Vice President and Treasurer of Steel Dynamics — Finance, Business Development, and Risk (New responsibilities)

Mr. Poinsatte has been given additional oversight regarding the company's strategic business development processes and its primary U.S. government relations, also reporting to Theresa Wagler. With these new responsibilities, Mr. Poinsatte will work with the company's senior leadership to help shape the company's long term growth strategy and its communications with various government and trade organizations.

Mr. Poinsatte joined Steel Dynamics in 2000, as the Chief Financial Officer of one of the company's joint venture businesses, which is now part of the steel fabrication platform. During his time with Steel Dynamics, he has held positions of increasing responsibility, including the operating position of General Manager of the company's Florida steel fabrication plant. Since 2008, he has been responsible for the company's treasury, risk, and legal applications. Mr. Poinsatte earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame, and he is a certified public accountant.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

