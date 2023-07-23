Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript July 20, 2023

Operator: Good day and welcome to the Steel Dynamics Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised this call is being recorded today, July 20, 2023 and your participation implies consent to our recording this call. If you do not agree to these terms, please disconnect. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to David Lipschitz, Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Lipschitz: Thank you, Holly. Good morning and welcome to Steel Dynamics second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded and will be available on our website for replay later today. Leading today’s call are Mark Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Steel Dynamics; Theresa Wagler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Barry Schneider, President and Chief Operating Officer. Other members of our senior leadership team are joining us on the call individually. Some of today’s statements, which speak only as of this date maybe forward-looking and predictive, specifically preceded by believe, expect, anticipate or words of similar meaning. They are intended to be protected by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 should actual results turn out differently.

Such statements involve risks and uncertainties related to integrating or starting out new assets in the aluminum industry, the use of estimates and assumptions in connection with anticipated project returns and our steel metal recycling and fabrication businesses as well as to general business and economic conditions. Examples of these are described in the related press release as well as in our annual filed SEC Form 10-K under the heading Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and on the Internet at www.sec.gov, and if applicable, in any later SEC Form 10-Q. You also find any referenced non-GAAP financial measures reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the press release issued yesterday entitled Steel Dynamics Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

And now, I am pleased to turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Millett: Thank you, David and good morning everybody. Thank you for being with us on our second quarter earnings call. Once again, our teams achieved a solid financial and operational quarter. Highlights included continued safety improvement, 81% of our facilities were incident free through the quarter, our cash from operations of $808 million and EBITDA generation of $1.2 billion. We also received improved investment-grade credit ratings, providing further third-party confirmation of the strength of our business model. We are also making significant progress on our aluminum flat-rolled investments. There is great excitement within the prospective customer base for new and innovative supply chain solutions from a differentiated supplier.

I am incredibly proud of our teams. They are the foundation of our company and they drive our success. Is their culture of excellence, combined with our meaningful value-added growth, diversification and supply chain positioning that is resulting in our earnings strength in all market cycles? However, as I have often said, great financial performance is of no importance without safety for our SDI family. We are focused on providing the very best for their health, safety and welfare. We are actively engaged in safety at all times and at every level, keeping it top of mind and an active conversation. Our focus, as I said, the team’s safety performance further improved in the second quarter, way ahead of industry averages. There is more to do, we will not rest until we consistently achieve our goal of zero injuries.

But before I continue, Theresa, would you like to give us some financial color.

Theresa Wagler: Thank you, Mark. Good morning, everyone. I add my sincere appreciation and congratulations to the entire team for another strong performance. Our second quarter 2023 net income was $812 million or $4.81 per diluted share with, as Mark mentioned, EBITDA of $1.1 billion. Second quarter 2023 revenues of $5.1 billion were higher than sequential first quarter results, driven by increased realized steel selling values. Our second quarter operating income of $1.1 billion was 27% higher than first quarter results as a result of significantly expanded steel metal spread. As we discuss our business this morning, we are positive with industry fundamentals for the remainder of 2023 and beyond and we are focused toward our continued transformational growth.

Our steel operations generated strong operating income of $706 million in the second quarter due to metal spread expansion and near-record shipments of 3.2 million tons. High realized pricing more than offset moderately higher scrap costs in the quarter. We realized increased pricing and metal spread across both our flat-rolled and our long product steel operations. As a reminder, we are the primary domestic steel supplier into the railroad rail market as well as a producer of all other long steel products, including structural steel, special bar quality, merchant shapes, specialty shapes and reinforcing bar with over 4.5 million tons of annual capacity. Operating income from our metals recycling operations was $40 million, consistent with sequential first quarter results due to increased shipments being offset by lower metal spreads.

The team continues to lever our circular manufacturing model benefiting us by providing high-quality, lower cost scrap, which improves furnace efficiency and reduces company-wide working capital. Our Mexico recycling operations also provide a competitive advantage for reliable supply as well as for future increased scrap aluminum collection. We are the largest North American metals recycler today processing and using ferrous scrap and non-ferrous aluminum, copper and other metals. Our steel fabrication operations achieved operating income of $462 million in the second quarter lower than first quarter results, but historically strong as average pricing decreased 13% and volumes were steady. Our steel joist and deck order backlog extends into the first quarter of 2024.

It has contracted from record highs experienced in 2022 as shipments have outpaced spot order activity. However, forward backlog pricing remains very strong and price – spot pricing remains very resilient. Based on our backlog, customer sentiment and manufacturing momentum, we expect steel fabrication earnings to remain strong, but slightly lower than the first half of 2023 levels for the second half of the year. Infrastructure Inflation Reduction Act, Department of Labor, decarbonization support and manufacturing onshoring are expected to support not only fixed asset investment in steel consumption, but also steel joist index demand in the coming years. Our cash generation continues to be strong based on our differentiated circular business model and variable cost structure.

At June 30, our liquidity was $3.5 billion, inclusive of our recently renewed unsecured $1.2 billion revolver. I’d like to congratulate the team. They actually refinanced revolver yesterday. So thank you to Rick and Dominic. During the second quarter of 2023, we generated cash flow from operations of $808 million and $1.5 billion for the first half of the year. During the first half, we invested $585 million in fixed asset investments. We believe capital investments for the second half of the year will be in the range of $1 billion, the vast majority relating to our aluminum flat-rolled investments and the completion of our four flat-rolled steel coating lines by the end of 2023. In February, we increased our cash dividend 25% and repurchased $734 million or 3.9% of our outstanding shares in 2023.

At June 30, $606 million remained authorized for repurchase under our existing $1.5 billion program that we put in place during November of 2022. Since 2017, we have increased our cash dividend 174% and repurchased $4.8 million of our common stock, representing 39% of our outstanding shares. And recognition of our growth, strong balance sheet profile and consistent free cash flow generation capability, last month, we received upgrades, as Mark mentioned, to our investment grade credit designation from both Moody’s and from S&P. Our capital allocation strategy prioritizes high-return growth with shareholder distributions comprised of a positive base dividend that’s complemented with a variable share repurchase program, while we remain dedicated to our investment-grade credit designation.

We have placed ourselves in a position of strength to have a sustainable capital foundation that supports meaningful strategic growth strong shareholder returns and investment grade metrics. Our free cash flow profile has fundamentally increased over the last 5 years from an annual average of $580 million to $2.6 billion currently. Our aluminum growth strategy is consistent with this strategy. We will readily fund our flat-rolled aluminum investments with available cash and cash flow from operations. We also plan to continue strong and responsible shareholder distributions as we have clearly demonstrated. We are squarely positioned for the continuation of sustainable optimized long-term value creation. Sustainability is also a significant part of our long-term value creation strategy and we are dedicated to our people, our communities and our environment.

Top 8 Steel Companies In World

Photo by ant rozetsky on Unsplash

We are committed to operating our businesses with the highest integrity. We have an actionable path towards carbon neutrality that is more manageable and we believe considerably less expensive than they may lay ahead for many of our industry and other peers. Our sustainability and carbon reduction strategy is an ongoing journey and we are moving forward with the intention to make a positive difference playing a leadership role. For those of you on the call, I’d like to track the product differentiation among our flat-rolled shipments. For the second quarter, our hot-rolled shipments were 972,000 tons, our cold-rolled shipments were 149,000 tons, and our coated shipments were 1,150,000 tons. With that, I will turn the call back over to Mark.

Mark Millett: Thank you, Theresa. And hopefully, folks can hear us, I know it’s – I guess is not quite up to snuff today, so I apologize for that. But nonetheless, our steel fabrication platform turned in another strong quarter. The team continues to do an absolutely phenomenal job there, one second. Everyone apologies, but it appears that many folks can’t hear us, hear the call. I would ask you to hang up and call back in and we will just pause the call for a second. Thank you.

Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, apologies. Please remain connected. David, we will dial out to you and reconnect on your line. Ladies and gentlemen, participants please remain connected. We will reconnect the speaker line. David, we will dial out to you momentarily. Thank you for holding, ladies and gentlemen. We do apologize. Please remain on the line. The Steel Dynamics conference call will resume shortly. And the speaker line is now reconnected.

David Lipschitz: Sorry about that, folks. We will just continue from where you were.

Mark Millett: Well, good morning again. Apparently, I believe you heard everything that’s been said, but it’s very, very choppy. So obviously, we will clarify things in the Q&A that perhaps you didn’t hear. I was just kicking off our steel fabrication platform turned in another strong quarter. That team continues to do an absolutely phenomenal job. So thank you to each and every one of them. We continue to have high expectations for that business and we believe non-residential construction markets will continue to be strong in the coming years. Non-residential starts and build rates are forecast to remain strong through the rest of this year and into ‘24 and related spending has been higher in 2023 compared to last year at this time.

Continued onshoring of manufacturing businesses, coupled with infrastructure spending and fixed asset investment related to the IRA programs, should provide momentum for additional construction spending and extend the whole non-residential construction cycle. Equally important, our customers tell us demand remains solid and share our perspective. Our steel fabrication order backlog has shortened from its all-time high of over 12 months achieved in 2022, but it remains very strong from a historical perspective, extending into January of 2024 with a strong pricing profile. Current order entry pricing remains resilient, and we expect second half ‘23 volumes to be comparable to the first half 2023 shipments. We also believe average pricing will remain elevated, but possibly drift 10% to 15% lower than average for the first half of the year.

Not only a significant contributor itself, our fabrication platform provides meaningful pull-through volume for our steel mills, particularly important in softer markets, allowing for higher through-cycle utilization rates compared to our peers. It also provides an effective natural hedge to lower steel prices. Our metals recycling platform achieved a strong second quarter despite price declines. After rising in the first quarter, scrap prices pulled back May through July with shredded scrap prices falling almost $100 a ton. We expect scrap pricing to fluctuate modestly during the second half of the year, perhaps seasonally rising somewhat in the third quarter and moderating again in the fourth. Our metals recycling geographic footprint provides a strategic competitive advantage for our electric arc furnace steel mills and our scrap generating customers.

In particular, our Mexican volumes competitively advantaged our Columbus and Sinton raw material positions. They will also strategically support aluminum scrap procurement for our future flat-rolled aluminum investments. Our metals recycling team is partnering even more closely with both our steel and aluminum teams to expand scrap segregation capabilities through process and technology solutions. This will preclude prime first scrap supply issues in the future. It will also provide margin enhancement from the aluminum scrap streams and materially increased recycled content of our aluminum sheet products. Our steel operations achieved near record shipments of 3.2 million tons and solid financial results in the second quarter. Our steel production utilization rate, excluding Sinton, was 93% compared to a domestic industry rate of 76%.

Our higher utilization rates have been clearly demonstrated throughout all market cycles and is manifested by our value-added diversified product offerings, which amount to about 70% of our sales today, competitive advantage supply chain solutions, which is driving customer preference and mitigating price volatility, and the support of internal pull-through manufacturing volume. Our higher through-cycle utilization rate is a key differentiator and supports our strong and growing through-cycle cash generation capability and best-in-class financial metrics. Looking forward, backlogs are strong and the customer order entry is good. Auto production is good with expectations of higher output in 2023 relative to 2022 rates and dealer inventories have improved, but still remain below historical norms.

Non-residential construction remains strong. Our long product steel backlogs are solid. Onshoring and infrastructure spending should provide further meaningful support in the coming years. The turndown in residential construction seems to be abating. Oil and gas activity is strong, driving improved orders for OCTG and solar continues to grow substantially. At Sinton, the team achieved positive EBITDA for the second quarter and produced shy of 390,000 tons, which is about 52% of full capacity, which is obviously lower than we had planned. But that said, the team has done a phenomenal job to get to that EBITDA positive position. Some of that lack of utilization was being on a single electrical furnace for a portion of the quarter. As we announced on July 1, we experienced equipment issues with the cast this year.

Repairs are well underway, and we should be restarting within the next few days. Once we started, we fully expect to progressively ramp up month-over-month to an 80% run rate by the end of the year. The team has demonstrated the key competitive advantages of the mill. We have four product dimensional capability. That has been proven all the way out to 84-inch down to the 057 and up to 1-inch think. Customers are reporting surface quality to be exceptional. Our strip mill design has allowed for the thermal mechanical rolling, allowing the production of higher strength grades with lower alloy content and thus lower costs. Grade 80, grade 100 have been achieved, and we’ve been approved on and shipped some API grades. And it affirms our technical process choices, and there is no doubt that this is the next-generation electric arc furnace flat-rolled steel technology of choice.

We have gained strong market acceptance and can sell everything we make and then sell. Our exceptional through-cycle operating and financial performance continues to support our cash generation and growth investment strategies relative to our expansion into aluminum, responses from both current and new customers across all market sectors remains incredible. We are developing the mill site to co-locate processing and consuming operations as we have successfully done in Sinton, and we have a number of customers already speaking with us about such opportunities, which would be a competitive and sustainably competitive model for all of us. To recap the project. It’s a 650,000 metric ton aluminum flat roll facility, which will be located in Columbus, Mississippi, right across the highway essentially from our steel mill there.

State-of-the-art facility serving the sustainable beverage and packaging markets, both including body and the automotive arena and industrial sectors. Specifically, we’re targeting 300,000 tons of can, 200,000 tons of auto and 150,000 tons of industrial product. The on-site melt slab capacity of 600,000 metric tons will be supported by two satellite recycled aluminum slab casting centers. We are purchasing and we should be closing on land, both in San Luis Policy-central Mexico and also in the Southwest U.S. in the next 2 or 3 weeks. The mill includes two cash lines for automotive, coating line, downstream processing and packaging lines. We expanded the project scope to include additional scrap processing and treatment to maximize aluminum recycled content.

All the principal equipment has been ordered, we anticipate rolling mill start up around mid ‘25. The Mexico slabs center should be January 1, the ‘25 and the Southwest U.S. slab center sometime in the first quarter of the ‘25. Total project cost, including the recycled slab centers should be $2.5 billion. 100% of that is going to be funded with cash. We expect to add $650 million to $700 million of through-cycle annual EBITDA to the company through that investment, plus around $40 million to $50 million of additional earnings from the Omni recycling platform. And from an investment premise perspective, we just see a market environment not unlike that in the steel industry when we started SDI 30 years ago. Old assets, little reinvestment, heavy legacy costs, inefficiency and high-cost operations.

significant aluminum flat rolled supply deficit is existing today in North America and is expected to grow in the coming years. And we see a real business alignment whereby we can leverage our core competencies of construction strength on operational know-how and our culture to truly leverage and exploit the technology. We also will be able to leverage Omni’s recyclement footprint and maximize recycled content of the product. We believe it’s a very, very cost-effective, high return growth for us. And again, the existing and new customer interest and support is quite unbelievable. In closing, we are excited. We’re impassioned by the future growth opportunities as they will continue the high returning growth momentum we’ve consistently demonstrated over the years.

And we’re celebrating our 30th year in business this August, and there are only better things to come. Our teams are our foundation, and I thank each of them for their passion and their dedication and their commitment. And we are committed to them. I remind those listening today that safety for yourselves, your families and each other is our highest priority. There is nothing more important. Our culture and business model continue to positively differentiate our performance leading to best-in-class financial metrics. As I said, I think, on the last call, we’re no longer a pure steel company, but an integrated metals business providing an enhanced supply chain solutions to the industry, which in turn, mitigates volatility in cash flow generation through all market cycles.

We’re competitively positioned and continue to focus on providing superior value for our company, customers, team members and shareholders alike. We look forward to creating new opportunities for all of us today and in the years ahead. So with that said, Holly, we would love to hand the call over to you and start the Q&A session.

See also 20 Countries With The Highest Rate Of Diabetes and 6 Most Flirtatious Zodiac Signs.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.