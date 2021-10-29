U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,593.67
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,738.86
    +8.38 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,445.16
    -2.96 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.81
    -6.17 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.38
    +0.57 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.00
    -19.60 (-1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.18 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    -0.0123 (-1.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    -0.0110 (-0.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3686
    -0.0108 (-0.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8900
    +0.3180 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,146.57
    +2,290.85 (+3.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,513.26
    +12.29 (+0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.57
    -11.90 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Steel Dynamics Named One of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor's Business Daily

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor's Business Daily named Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) one of the 100 Best ESG Companies of 2021. Steel Dynamics was the only U.S. steel producer receiving this designation, and one of only three steel producers globally.

"We are honored by this acknowledgement," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our recognition as one of the best ESG companies is due to the extraordinary passion and spirit of excellence exhibited by our teams. It is their drive and dedication to keep each other safe, to create innovative product and supply-chain solutions, and to be a leader in the steel industry regarding sustainability that propels Steel Dynamics to the highest standard of operational and financial performance."

To determine the 100 Best ESG Companies Investor's Business Daily, first screened Dow Jones ESG data, which includes more than 6,000 companies. Further details regarding the selection methodology and the complete list of Investor's Business Daily's 100 Best ESG Companies are available at: https://www.investors.com/news/esg-companies-list-best-esg-stocks-environmental-social-governance-values/.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steel-dynamics-named-one-of-the-100-best-esg-companies-by-investors-business-daily-301412132.html

SOURCE Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Steel Surges Most in 7 Months as Investors Cheer Buyback

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented rally in steel prices is finally paying off for U.S. Steel Corp. investors.Most Read from BloombergCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?A Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardThe Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityShares of the American steelmaker surged as much as 15% Friday after the company announced a $300 million stock repurchase pro

  • People being against getting the Covid-19 vaccine ‘makes no sense to me’: Doctor

    Dr. Shikha Jain, Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Illinois Chicago, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest went shopping on Thursday, including two stocks taking big hits after reporting disappointing earnings this week.

  • Why CareDx Stock Is Falling Today Despite a Positive Earnings Call

    Third-quarter 2021 results were terrific, but the disclosure of two federal investigations isn't sitting well with investors.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Why United States Steel Stock Soared Friday

    Steel prices are slightly off recent highs but remain up more than 75% year to date. Domestic steelmakers are making hay while the sun shines, and United States Steel (NYSE: X) is no exception. After the company reported third-quarter earnings last night, U.S. Steel shares are soaring today.

  • Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of Yale University. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Yale University Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Yale University is one of the richest academic institutions across the world, boasting an endowment value of more than $42 billion […]

  • QuantumScape Stock Is Surging. Here Are Some Theories for the Move.

    Shares of EV-battery maker QuantumScape are soaring. There isn't much news to pin gains on, but a confluence of factors might be at play.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Lucid shares soar on news of first electric sedan deliveries

    As part of the weekend’s events, the first customers to receive their cars — which were built in Arizona — will participate in what is being dubbed as the inaugural Lucid Rally. The company's shares saw huge gains on the news.

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The stock of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) held steady after the chipmaker posted its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. Its revenue rose 54% year over year to $4.31 billion, beating estimates by $200 million.

  • Lucid stock soars on plans to deliver first of its luxury electric cars this weekend

    Thursday and Friday's activity jumped Lucid's market cap to more than $60 billion, making it the world's 12th most valuable public automaker.

  • Why Western Digital Stock Crashed 8% Today

    Shares of computer memory maker Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) tumbled 7.8% as of 10:50 a.m. EDT today after the company released fiscal first-quarter 2022 earnings results last night. Heading into fiscal Q1, analysts had forecast that Western Digital would earn $2.11 per share pro forma on sales of $4.35 billion. As it turned out, Western Digital beat those predictions with a stick: Sales surged to $5.1 billion, and earnings on those sales came to $2.49 per share.

  • Why Best Inc. Stock Isn't Living Up to Its Name Today

    The Chinese supply chain specialist is selling off its "crown jewel" business unit, and investors aren't happy.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; JMP Says ‘Buy’

    Are we running with the bulls? The three main indexes, the Dow, the S&P 500, and the NASDAQ, are all at or near their all-time highs. They’re experiencing a run-up after a ‘September swoon’ that reversed in early October. The key point here is not so much the market lows or highs, but the volatility it’s been experiencing in getting there. Sharp swings within a general trend make it difficult to predict the market’s short-term moves. The natural play to counter market volatility is to shore up t

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Jumped Over 50% This Week

    Shares of fuel cell company Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) have jumped 50.3% so far this week as of noon EDT on Friday, and the stock's momentum doesn't seem to be slowing down. The biggest news this week came on Monday when Bloom Energy and SK Ecoplant, which is an affiliate of South Korean company SK Group, announced a minimum 500 megawatt (MW) order. In addition, SK Ecoplant will buy about $500 million in Bloom Energy stock.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    The stock market is among the best ways to build wealth, but there's no one-size-fits-all strategy. For instance, an exchange traded fund (ETF) offers instant diversification, and buying an ETF that tracks the S&P 500 is a simple way to generate solid returns.