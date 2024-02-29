Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.46

Steel Dynamics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:STLD) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 14th of April to $0.46, with investors receiving 8.2% more than last year's $0.425. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.3%.

Steel Dynamics' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Steel Dynamics' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 28.4%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 18%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Steel Dynamics Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.44 total annually to $1.70. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 14% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Steel Dynamics has been growing its earnings per share at 23% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Steel Dynamics Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

