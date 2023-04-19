Steel Dynamics Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quarter 2023 Performance Highlights:

Record steel shipments of 3.3 million tons

Net sales of $4.9 billion, operating income of $835 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $950 million

Strong cash flow from operations of $734 million

Share repurchases of $354 million of the company's common stock, representing 1.7 percent of its outstanding shares

First quarter 2023 cash dividend increase of 25 percent

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ/GS: STLD) today announced first quarter 2023 financial results. The company reported first quarter 2023 net sales of $4.9 billion and net income of $637 million, or $3.70 per diluted share. Excluding the impact from the company's newly started Sinton Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill of $77 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, the company's first quarter 2023 adjusted net income was $691 million, or $4.01 per diluted share.

Comparatively, the company's sequential fourth quarter 2022 earnings were $3.61 per diluted share, and adjusted earnings were $4.37 per diluted share, excluding additional performance-based companywide special compensation of approximately $0.09 per diluted share (awarded to all non-executive, eligible team members in recognition of the company's exceptional annual performance) and costs of $0.67 per diluted share associated with startup of the company's Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill. Prior year first quarter earnings were $5.71 per diluted share and adjusted earnings were $6.02 per diluted share, excluding costs of $0.31 per diluted share, associated with construction and startup of the company's Texas Flat Roll Steel Mill.

"The team executed well and delivered a strong first quarter performance from all of our operating platforms," said Mark D. Millett, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our first quarter 2023 operating income was $835 million, with adjusted EBITDA of $950 million. The sequential improvement in earnings was driven by our steel and metals recycling businesses and supported by continued strong results from our steel fabrication operations. Across the company, our teams achieved best-in-class performance, while keeping each other safe and further improving safety performance.

"First quarter operating income from our steel operations was $345 million, almost double fourth quarter sequential results, due to record shipments more than offsetting metal spread compression related to lower realized selling values. Steel pricing has since strengthened, and steel producer lead times have extended as steel demand is strong. The automotive, non-residential construction, energy, and industrial sectors continue to lead demand. Operating income from our metals recycling platform increased over threefold compared to sequential results, as demand from the domestic steel industry strengthened, resulting in higher scrap pricing and shipments. First quarter 2023 earnings from our steel fabrication operations remained historically very strong, but lower than record fourth quarter results based on seasonally lower shipments combined with customer supply-chain constraints. Extending steel fabricator project logs and lack of sufficient construction materials and skilled labor have resulted in some projects being delayed to later this year. The non-residential construction sector remains strong, as further evidenced by a solid order backlog extending into the fourth quarter of 2023, combined with robust forward-pricing. In addition, the continued onshoring of manufacturing, coupled with the robust U.S. infrastructure program and industrial build-outs, supports strong demand for 2023 and beyond.

"We also achieved strong cash flow from operations of $734 million in the first quarter 2023, while at the same time increasing shareholder distributions and investing in growth," continued Millett. "In February, we increased our quarterly cash dividend by 25 percent, reflecting our confidence in the consistency and strength of our cash generation capabilities, in alignment with the execution of our transformational growth initiatives."

First Quarter 2023 Comments

First quarter 2023 operating income for the company's steel operations was $345 million, or 93 percent higher than sequential fourth quarter results, due to increased demand resulting in record first quarter steel shipments of 3.3 million tons, partially offset by metal spread compression resulting from lower realized selling values associated with lagging indexed-contracts within the flat rolled operations. Metal spread compression was amplified by an estimated $50 million in the first quarter 2023, due to higher raw material costs, as the company's steel operations worked through the remaining higher priced pig iron ordered in early 2022 in reaction to the Ukraine and Russia supply-chain disruptions. The first quarter 2023 average external product selling price for the company's steel operations decreased $44 sequentially to $1,080 per ton. The average ferrous scrap cost per ton melted at the company's steel mills decreased $1 sequentially to $413 per ton. Operations continue to ramp at the company's Sinton Flat Roll Steel Division, and the company estimates 2023 shipments to represent close to 80 percent of the plant's annual capacity.

First quarter operating income from the company's metals recycling operations increased significantly to $43 million, based on increased demand supporting higher volumes and product pricing for both ferrous and nonferrous materials. Domestic steel production utilization increased from 73 percent in the sequential fourth quarter to 75 percent in the first quarter 2023.

The company's steel fabrication operations achieved historically very strong operating income of $551 million in the first quarter 2023, but below record fourth quarter results, based on seasonally lower shipments coupled with steady metal spread. The non-residential construction sector remains strong, as order entry significantly improved in the first quarter from seasonally lower activity in the second half of 2022, resulting in a strong order backlog that reaches into the fourth quarter of 2023 with strong forward-pricing.

Based on the company's differentiated business model and highly variable cost structure, the company generated cash flow from operations of $734 million during the quarter, despite being reduced by $422 million due to the company's annual March payout of its companywide profit-sharing program based on the company's record 2022 pretax income. The company also invested $226 million in capital investments, paid cash dividends of $59 million, and repurchased $354 million of its outstanding common stock, representing 1.7 percent of its outstanding shares, while achieving record liquidity of $3.5 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Outlook

"We remain confident that market conditions are in place for domestic steel consumption to be solid," said Millett. "Order entry activity continues to be strong across all of our businesses. We believe North American steel consumption will increase in 2023, and that demand for lower-carbon emission, U.S. produced steel products coupled with lower imports will support steel pricing. We believe the automotive, non-residential construction, and energy sectors will remain solid steel consumers this year. Our steel fabrication operations order backlog remains elevated with strong forward pricing levels. The combination of robust order activity and broad customer optimism supports strong overall demand dynamics for the construction industry. This environment, in combination with our existing and recently announced expansion initiatives, are firm drivers for our continued growth in the coming years.

"We are quickly progressing on our aluminum flat rolled products mill and are incredibly excited about this meaningful growth opportunity, which is aligned with our existing business and operational expertise," said Millett. "The team has placed orders for critical equipment, and the rolling mill site location in Columbus, Mississippi is exceptional. We have intentionally grown with our customers' needs, providing efficient sustainable supply-chain solutions for the highest quality products. Thus far, this has primarily been achieved within the steel industry – however, a significant number of our flat rolled steel customers are also consumers and processors of aluminum flat rolled products. We are pleased to further diversify our end markets with plans to supply aluminum flat rolled products with high recycled content to the countercyclical sustainable beverage can industry, in addition to the automotive and industrial sectors. We believe our unique performance-based operating culture, coupled with our considerable experience in successfully constructing and operating cost-effective, highly profitable flat rolled steel mills, positions us exceptionally well to execute this strategic opportunity and to deliver strong long-term value creation. Our customers and our people are also incredibly excited for this growth opportunity.

"Our commitment is to the health and safety of our teams, families, and communities, while meeting the current and future needs of our customers. Our culture and business model continue to positively differentiate our performance from the rest of the industry. We are competitively positioned and focused to generate long-term sustainable value," concluded Millett.

About Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data)













































Three Months Ended

Three Months



March 31,

Ended



2023

2022

Dec. 31, 2022



















Net sales

$ 4,893,206

$ 5,569,902

$ 4,826,287 Costs of goods sold



3,837,084



3,787,389



3,838,740 Gross profit



1,056,122



1,782,513



987,547



















Selling, general and administrative expenses



144,309



152,015



142,602 Profit sharing



69,575



128,469



79,218 Amortization of intangible assets



6,878



7,162



6,679 Operating income



835,360



1,494,867



759,048



















Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



22,507



16,669



23,855 Other expense (income), net



(34,936)



20,468



(23,257) Income before income taxes



847,789



1,457,730



758,450



















Income tax expense



203,456



350,376



119,439 Net income



644,333



1,107,354



639,011 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(7,023)



(3,423)



(4,147) Net income attributable to Steel Dynamics, Inc.

$ 637,310

$ 1,103,931

$ 634,864







































Basic earnings per share attributable to

















Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders

$ 3.71

$ 5.74

$ 3.63



















Weighted average common shares outstanding



171,597



192,158



174,706



















Diluted earnings per share attributable to

















Steel Dynamics, Inc. stockholders, including the

















effect of assumed conversions when dilutive

$ 3.70

$ 5.71

$ 3.61



















Weighted average common shares

















and share equivalents outstanding



172,479



193,241



175,892







































Dividends declared per share

$ 0.425

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)















March 31,



December 31, Assets 2023



2022

(unaudited)







Current assets











Cash and equivalents $ 1,604,943



$ 1,628,417 Short-term investments

714,769





628,215 Accounts receivable, net

2,126,974





2,056,051 Inventories

2,988,852





3,129,964 Other current assets

127,022





195,371 Total current assets

7,562,560





7,638,018













Property, plant and equipment, net

5,491,201





5,373,665













Intangible assets, net

260,629





267,507













Goodwill

502,067





502,067













Other assets

403,303





378,727 Total assets $ 14,219,760



$ 14,159,984 Liabilities and Equity











Current liabilities











Accounts payable $ 1,138,966



$ 1,017,238 Income taxes payable

129,082





6,520 Accrued expenses

506,046





951,204 Current maturities of long-term debt

46,452





57,334 Total current liabilities

1,820,546





2,032,296













Long-term debt

3,014,358





3,013,241













Deferred income taxes

898,112





889,103













Other liabilities

180,321





129,539 Total liabilities

5,913,337





6,064,179













Commitments and contingencies

























Redeemable noncontrolling interests

186,205





181,503













Equity











Common stock

650





650 Treasury stock, at cost

(4,800,513)





(4,459,513) Additional paid-in capital

1,194,079





1,212,566 Retained earnings

11,940,621





11,375,765 Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,800





889 Total Steel Dynamics, Inc. equity

8,336,637





8,130,357 Noncontrolling interests

(216,419)





(216,055) Total equity

8,120,218





7,914,302 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,219,760



$ 14,159,984

Steel Dynamics, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)













Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022











Operating activities:









Net income $ 644,333

$ 1,107,354











Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by









operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

107,694



87,546 Equity-based compensation

16,078



16,519 Deferred income taxes

9,008



2,632 Other adjustments

(10,006)



11,157 Changes in certain assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable

(70,922)



(447,234) Inventories

141,112



14,315 Other assets

7,842



19,402 Accounts payable

117,312



(75,971) Income taxes receivable/payable

189,247



341,905 Accrued expenses

(417,915)



(258,657) Net cash provided by operating activities

733,783



818,968











Investing activities:









Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(226,319)



(159,330) Purchases of short-term investments

(356,777)



- Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments

271,107



- Investments in unconsolidated affiliates

-



(222,480) Other investing activities

2,343



410 Net cash used in investing activities

(309,646)



(381,400)











Financing activities:









Issuance of current and long-term debt

393,910



319,779 Repayment of current and long-term debt

(405,279)



(349,272) Dividends paid

(58,798)



(50,699) Purchase of treasury stock

(353,997)



(389,190) Other financing activities

(23,449)



(22,527) Net cash used in financing activities

(447,613)



(491,909)











Decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(23,476)



(54,341) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period

1,633,919



1,249,369 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,610,443

$ 1,195,028























Supplemental disclosure information:









Cash paid for interest $ 9,596

$ 9,168 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 4,703

$ 9,948

Steel Dynamics, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands)

























First Quarter













2023



2022



Q4 2022

External Net Sales



















Steel

$ 3,060,821

$ 3,762,496

$ 2,937,034

Steel Fabrication



868,768



929,981



1,089,979

Metals Recycling



583,468



579,625



463,282

Other



380,149



297,800



335,992

Consolidated Net Sales

$ 4,893,206

$ 5,569,902

$ 4,826,287

Operating Income



















Steel

$ 345,356

$ 1,166,945

$ 178,487

Steel Fabrication



551,313



466,916



681,904

Metals Recycling



42,930



48,146



14,240







939,599



1,682,007



874,631























Non-cash amortization of intangible assets



(6,878)



(7,162)



(6,679)

Profit sharing expense



(69,575)



(128,469)



(79,218)

Non-segment operations



(27,786)



(51,509)



(29,686)

Consolidated Operating Income

$ 835,360

$ 1,494,867

$ 759,048

Adjusted EBITDA



















Net income

$ 644,333

$ 1,107,354

$ 639,011

Income taxes



203,456



350,376



119,439

Net interest expense (income)



(3,470)



16,055



5,032

Depreciation



99,210



78,790



93,960

Amortization of intangible assets



6,878



7,162



6,679

Noncontrolling interest (a)



(8,649)



(3,272)



(4,839)

EBITDA



941,758



1,556,465



859,282

Non-cash adjustments



















Unrealized (gains) losses



(8,142)



300



8,361

Inventory valuation



2,191



11,125



9,143

Equity-based compensation



13,877



19,794



29,425

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 949,684

$ 1,587,684

$ 906,211























Other Operating Information



















Steel



















Average external sales price (Per ton) (b)

$ 1,080

$ 1,561

$ 1,124

Average ferrous cost (Per ton melted) (c)

$ 413

$ 474

$ 414























Flat Roll shipments



















Butler, Columbus, and Sinton



1,893,940



1,551,845



1,761,738

Steel Processing divisions (d)



435,602



411,653



404,309

Long Product shipments



















Structural and Rail Division



495,551



466,821



408,109

Engineered Bar Products Division



231,723



226,053



206,035

Roanoke Bar Division



157,024



143,619



126,346

Steel of West Virginia



95,456



94,837



87,701

Total Shipments (Tons)



3,309,296



2,894,828



2,994,238























External Shipments (Tons) (b)



2,833,469



2,409,763



2,614,079























Steel Mill Production (Tons)



2,939,032



2,508,184



2,681,597

Metals Recycling



















Nonferrous shipments (000's of pounds)



285,837



260,890



268,471

Ferrous shipments (Gross tons)



1,452,821



1,265,222



1,357,706

External ferrous shipments (Gross tons)



567,403



437,228



527,699

Steel Fabrication



















Average sales price (Per ton)

$ 5,021

$ 4,424

$ 5,222

Shipments (Tons)



173,021



210,237



208,956























(a) Net of income tax expense (benefit) on noncontrolling interests (b) Represents all steel operations (c) Represents ferrous cost per ton melted at our electric arc furnace steel mills (d) Includes Heartland, The Techs, and United Steel Supply operations

