Steel Manufacturer SSAB's New Hardox(R) HiAce Steel Wear Plates Strengthens its Focus to Support the Palm Oil Industry

·3 min read

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In yet another innovative move, leading global steel manufacturer SSAB has expanded the application for its industry standard Hardox® wear plate range, this time focusing on the use of its new unique Hardox® HiAce line in the palm oil industry.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/SSAB)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/SSAB)

Tailor-made for the industry

The new Hardox® HiAce steel wear plates has been utilized by Malaysia's leading tipper manufacturers such as GF Engineering and Armstrong Tipper. The companies also design light and tough tipper bodies for the agriculture, mining, construction and recycling industries.

Equipment in the palm oil industry such as the palm fruit tipper (come with grabber), palm fruit sterilizing wagon and knifes for the fruits harvesting process and other operation equipment in production are constantly exposed to acid, thereby requiring special enhancement to ensure longevity and reliability.

The Hardox® HiAce wear plate range lends itself perfectly to this scenario. It prevents abrasive wear and corrosion to these equipments by having a Brinell hardness of 425-475 HBW and a minimum Charpy impact test value of 27 J at -20 degrees Celsius.

The Hardox guarantee

While it does indeed have specialty characteristics that makes it a top choice for industries such as that of the palm fruits harvesting to the production processes, it also still has the same characteristics that the Hardox® line of steel wear plates have been renowned for such as being durable, lighter, safer and corrosion resistance for the environment.

This makes the Hardox® HiAce also applicable to a variety of industries such as paper and pulp mills, mining and quarrying operations, agricultural applications, as well as recycling and waste-to-energy plants.

A growing global industry

Its application in the palm oil industry, however, is a big step forward as the industry is experiencing explosive growth in recent years and is a major sector in countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia, which are the world's leading producers of palm oil.

In fact, in a report based on the latest Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations data, Indonesia accounted for 57% of the entire global palm oil production in 2018, while Malaysia produced 27%. This is massive as palm oil is used in a wide range of industries from food to industrial products, to bioenergy sectors.

Such a massive market share needs not only efficiency and cost-effectiveness, but also more sustainable processes to not adversely affect the environment, something that aligns well with the characteristics of the Hardox line as well as SSAB's direction as a whole.

"The Hardox® HiAce's effectiveness in not only the palm oil industry but also in other sectors that operate in harsh environments is a testament to the intense research and commitment that SSAB has in providing the highest-quality products for our customers. But even more important is that we're able to do this while adhering to our mantra of sustainability and turning the steel industry into an ally towards a safer environment," said John Kuan, Area Sales Manager, South East Asia, SSAB

About SSAB

SSAB is a Nordic and US-based steel company. SSAB offers value added products and services developed in close cooperation with its customers to create a stronger, lighter and more sustainable world. SSAB has employees in over 50 countries and has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the US. SSAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a secondary listing on Nasdaq Helsinki.

For more information, visit www.ssab.com. You can also join us on our official social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

SOURCE SSAB

