Steel Market-COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis| Witnesses Emergence of Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd. and ArcelorMittal SA as Key Market Contributors|View Company Insights for Diversified Metals & Mining | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The steel market is poised to grow by 614.20 mn tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period. The steel market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Attractive Opportunities in Steel Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Steel Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The market is driven by an upsurge in the consumption of high-strength steel. In addition, the growing demand for steel products in the oil and gas industry is positively impacting the growth of the market.

The steel market analysis includes End-user and Geography segments. This steel market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The steel market covers the following areas:

Steel Market Sizing
Steel Market Forecast
Steel Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd.

  • ArcelorMittal SA

  • Beijing Jianlong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.

  • Beijing Shougang Co., Ltd.

  • China BaoWu Steel Group Corp. Ltd.

  • HBIS Group Co. Ltd.

  • Nippon Steel Corp.

  • POSCO Group

  • Shagang Group Inc.

  • Tata Steel Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Metal Goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd.

  • ArcelorMittal SA

  • Beijing Jianlong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd.

  • China BaoWu Steel Group Corp. Ltd.

  • HBIS Group Co. Ltd.

  • Nippon Steel Corp.

  • POSCO Group

  • Shagang Group Inc.

  • Tata Steel Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
    With that in mind, here are three recent dividend raises by well-established companies: Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW), and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ). Fueled by higher commodity prices and, consequently, more capital in the agricultural sector, leading farm equipment specialist Deere & Company has been on a tear lately. Both revenue and profitability have climbed well higher in recent quarters; in its third quarter of fiscal 2021, for instance, Deere managed to grow revenue a very robust 29% year over year to $11.5 billion, while net income more than doubled to almost $1.7 billion.