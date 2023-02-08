Steel market to grow by 1.78% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Upsurge in consumption of high-strength steel will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel market insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Beijing Jianlong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd., China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Hebei Jingye Group, Hyundai Steel Co., JFE Holdings Inc., JSW STEEL Ltd., Liuzhou Iron and Steel Co. Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., NLMK Group, Nucor Corp., POSCO holdings Inc., Shagang Group Inc., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Benxi Steel Group Co. Ltd. among others

Coverage: Key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-user (construction, machinery, transportation, metal goods, and others), type (flat steel and long steel), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The steel market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and

quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future

prospects.

In 2017, the steel market was valued at 1,653.03 million tons. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at 1,212.58 million tons. The steel market size is estimated to grow by USD 207.46 million T from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 2.17% according to Technavio.

Steel market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Steel market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -



ArcelorMittal SA: The company offers steel for the automotive, mobility, construction, and energy industries.

Baosteel Group Corp: The company offers steel such as carbon steel, stainless steel, and special steel.

Beijing Jianlong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd: The company offers steel products such as steel bars, wires, and forgings.

Steel market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Upsurge in consumption of high-strength steel

Corrosion resistance and excellent mechanical properties

Growing demand from the construction industry

KEY challenges –

Excess production capacity

Growing preference for carbon fiber in automotive applications

Stringent government regulations

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact

What are the key data covered in this Steel Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the steel market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the steel market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the steel market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of steel market vendors

Steel Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.17% Market growth 2023-2027 207.46 mn t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ansteel Group Corp. Ltd., ArcelorMittal SA, Baosteel Group Corp., Beijing Jianlong Heavy Industry Group Co. Ltd., Beijing Shougang Co. Ltd., China Baowu Steel Group Corp. Ltd., HBIS Group Co. Ltd., Hebei Jingye Group, Hyundai Steel Co., JFE Holdings Inc., JSW STEEL Ltd., Liuzhou Iron and Steel Co. Ltd., Nippon Steel Corp., NLMK Group, Nucor Corp., POSCO holdings Inc., Shagang Group Inc., Steel Authority of India Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Benxi Steel Group Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

