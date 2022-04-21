U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,476.50
    +21.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,198.00
    +119.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,104.75
    +100.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,046.60
    +9.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.56
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.50
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.22
    -0.06 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0834
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    -0.0730 (-2.51%)
     

  • Vix

    20.32
    -1.05 (-4.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3055
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4190
    +0.4920 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,616.03
    +270.24 (+0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.11
    +4.13 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,629.22
    +27.94 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,534.10
    +316.25 (+1.16%)
     

Steel Pipe Sourcing and Procurement Market Will Have an Incremental Spend of USD 10.95 Billion: SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Steel Pipe Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

Steel Pipe
Steel Pipe

The Steel Pipe market will grow at a CAGR of 3.07% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market.

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments. Click Here!

Some of the Top Steel Pipe suppliers listed in this report:

This Steel Pipe procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • ArcelorMittal SA

  • United States Steel Corp

  • Tata Steel Ltd

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments:

www.spendedge.com/report/steel-pipe-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Top Selling Report:

  • Asset Recovery Services - Forecast and Analysis: The asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025. Asia Asset Recovery Pte Ltd., TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd., and Iron Mountain Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in asset recovery services market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  • Vulnerability Management Sourcing and Procurement Report: Vulnerability Management Procurement Market, prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Moderate bargaining power in this market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  • Outplacement Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Outplacement Services requirements. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Steel Pipe that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Steel Pipe TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 1,200+ market research reports.
SpendEdge's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steel-pipe-sourcing-and-procurement-market-will-have-an-incremental-spend-of-usd-10-95-billion-spendedge-301527239.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Offers Oil in a Rush, Hinting at Longer-Term Trade Impact

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s state oil producing giant Rosneft PJSC surprised traders in Europe and Asia with offers to sell large amounts of crude at speed, as well as setting out significant changes to the payment process for at least some of the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Craters After Shock Subscriber Drop, ‘About-Face’ on AdsUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveIn Defense of Elon Musk's Mana

  • Netflix crash: 'The real culprit here is churn,' analyst says

    Netfix (NFLX) shares are tanking 35% on Wednesday afternoon, their worst daily performance since 2004 after an unexpected decline in first-quarter net subscribers.

  • Procter & Gamble Posts Biggest Sales Gain in Decades—and a Word of Caution

    The company says shoppers still pay up for pricer products such as fragrance-free diapers, but executives are bracing for more resistance

  • Tesla rides higher prices to fatter profit, as Elon Musk complains about costs

    Tesla reported a stunning profit, even after excluding regulatory tax credits, as demand continues unabated after a price hike.

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Tesla Posts Record $3.3 Billion Quarterly Profit

    The electric-vehicle maker posted a greater than sevenfold increase in profit as Elon Musk said the company could boost car production more than expected this year despite supply-chain bottlenecks and disruptions in China.

  • Qatar Explores Boosting Its LNG Expansion as Gas Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar is sounding out buyers about a further expansion of its liquefied natural gas capacity, according to people familiar with the matter, as Europe rushes to secure supplies in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With

  • U.S. Natural Gas Is on a Path to `Crazy Prices' With No Relief in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas is on a tear. Prices have almost doubled this year to the highest since the shale revolution more than a decade ago, driving up energy costs and helping fuel the fastest inflation in 40 years.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With Mosco

  • Musk to Judge in Go-Private Tweet Fight: Don’t Muzzle Me

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. chief executive officer Elon Musk told a judge he shouldn’t be prohibited from talking about his fight with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as shareholders suing him have requested.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian OffensiveUkraine Update: Mariupol on Brink; China Stands With MoscowBil

  • Xi Jinping snaps up Vladimir Putin's bargain coal

    China is taking advantage of the war in Ukraine to grab coking coal at a heavy discount, with imports more than doubling in March.

  • Top Energy Stocks for May 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry's biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

    As Netflix searches for new subscribers amid a big downturn, the streaming giant is looking to end password sharing.

  • Why you should retire with more money than you need

    No matter how much or how little money you have, you should structure your withdrawals thoughtfully.

  • Exxon sees carbon capture market at $4 trillion by 2050

    Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground, the company said in a presentation on Tuesday. That is about 60% of the $6.5 trillion market the U.S. largest crude producer estimates for oil and gas by then. Carbon capture is an important emissions reduction technology, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

  • BMW launches new 7 Series with all-electric model

    BMW began pre-sales of the seventh generation of the BMW 7 Series on Wednesday, featuring for the first time an all-electric luxury sedan as well as hybrid and internal combustion engine (ICE) models. All three versions will be assembled on the same production line in BMW's Dingolfing plant, with the first deliveries worldwide to take place from November 2022. The i7 electric vehicle (EV), a competitor to Mercedes' electric EQS, will start at $119,300 in the United States and 135,900 euros in Europe.

  • First Horizon leaders could receive nearly $100M in golden parachute payouts amid TD deal

    A preliminary proxy, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), details how much compensation First Horizon’s top executives could receive as a result of the proposed acquisition by TD Bank. And those payouts are significant.

  • Alphabet Gets New Wall Street-Low Price Target. Why This Analyst Still Likes the Stock.

    KeyBanc sets a Wall Street-low price target for shares of Alphabet. The analyst still thinks it's a good bet heading into earnings season.

  • Halliburton Holds All the Pricing Power

    With shortages driving up the price of oil and oil-field equipment, companies like Halliburton are in a sweet spot. But that might already be baked into the stock price.

  • Gas prices rising again? Experts warn of 'many possible outcomes' as oil prices increase

    The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.11. While it's lower than March, it's the first increase in prices in weeks.

  • Ford Confirms an Important Decision That May Not Please Customers

    Ford looks to boost its production of Mustang Mach-Es amid global supply chain and raw material issues.