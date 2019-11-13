Steel Royalty No More, Thyssenkrupp Sells Itself Off to Survive

(Bloomberg) -- On the banks of the Ruhr river that flows through Germany’s industrial heartland lies a vast ornamental park with manicured gardens and exotic trees. At its heart sits a neoclassical manor with copper-green roof and Grecian pillars: Villa Huegel, the former home of steel magnate Alfred Krupp.

Villa is a misnomer -- the place is more a palace than a residence. There are wood-paneled library rooms, elaborate Flemish tapestries and glittering chandeliers dripping from coffered ceilings. The mansion is a tribute to Krupp’s vast wealth and status as champion of Germany’s breakneck industrial revolution in the nineteenth century. If the Ruhr valley was the economy’s engine room, Villa Huegel was its command bridge.

Today, Villa Huegel is a mausoleum of a bygone era. The storied Krupp name has been folded into the portmanteau of the Thyssen and Krupp steel dynasties that merged in 1999 but got little tangible done after that. Once on par with German engineering stalwarts like Siemens AG and Daimler AG, Thyssenkrupp is fading away as Germany’s sputtering economy and management missteps force the company to sell off units to plug holes in its balance sheet.

Individual units may well fight on for years, but the bell has tolled for the conglomerate whose steel made the spire of the Chrysler building, powered the Nazi war machine and built the machines that drove China’s rapid growth in the late 20th century.

The decline and fall of the Thyssenkrupp empire is a source of concern for politicians who see an omen for the German economy which until now held on to well-paid blue collar jobs. On Nov. 14, Germany releases economic data that may show Europe’s largest economy slipped into recession in the third quarter.

Breakup Risk

“This basic principle of the social market economy has always been particularly pronounced at Thyssenkrupp,” said German Labor Minister Hubertus Heil of the Social Democratic Party, a political group that’s seen its relevance similarly wane as Germany drifts away from old mass employment industries that formed its political bedrock. “Social responsibility must not be sacrificed to short-term investor interests in the stock market value.”

The growing crisis at Thyssenkrupp is making investors’ and workers’ interests in a break-up increasingly aligned: the company needs the cash to pay pensions and keep itself afloat. The foundation that oversees Villa Huegel and is a big stakeholder relies on dividends to meet its outlays, including research grants, cultural bursaries and tending the manicured property.

Executives in Essen are currently in talks with suitors for Thyssenkrupp’s most prized asset: the elevator division, a 15-billion euro ($16.56 billion) unit that’s drawn interest from several parties. The firm is also looking at selling its automotive-components operations where profits are falling due to Germany’s worsening car sector. Its heavy plate steel division –- the successor of the Krupp steel mills that fortified Adolf Hitler’s tanks and battleships – is also on the chopping block.

‘Downward Trend’

"This is the continuation of a downward trend that started after World War II,” said Albrecht Ritschl, a professor of economic history at the London School of Economics. “German heavy industry has never been fully viable under world market conditions, owing to its location atop coalfields that were plentiful but expensive to exploit.”

Along with its debt, ignominies for the one-time swaggering giant keep stacking up: the firm tumbled out of Germany’s blue-chip DAX index in September and was replaced by jet-engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines AG. It’s an exit emblematic of how the industrial future of Europe’s biggest economy rests with high-tech, high-margin players rather than steelmakers.

The company’s crisis has put it in the cross hairs of activist investors pushing for change. Sweden’s Cevian Capital AB is the second-biggest shareholder behind the foundation. A spokeswoman for Thyssenkrupp referred to a statement from CEO Martina Merz in September, when she said the company would continue with its strategic realignment as it seeks to regain confidence of investors.

Chinese Competition

Thyssenkrupp’s demise points to larger fault lines running through Germany in the twilight of Angela Merkel’s long reign as chancellor. In the short-term, the export-led growth model faces threats from U.S. President Donald Trump’s unresolved trade war with China. Further out, Asian challengers are increasingly competitive in the advanced manufacturing niche that previously proved a rich vein for German jobs.

