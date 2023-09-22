Steel & Tube Holdings Limited's (NZSE:STU) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

Key Insights

Steel & Tube Holdings' Annual General Meeting to take place on 28th of September

Salary of NZ$875.5k is part of CEO Mark Malpass's total remuneration

The total compensation is 402% higher than the average for the industry

Over the past three years, Steel & Tube Holdings' EPS grew by 93% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 142%

Under the guidance of CEO Mark Malpass, Steel & Tube Holdings Limited (NZSE:STU) has performed reasonably well recently. In light of this performance, CEO compensation will probably not be the main focus for shareholders as they go into the AGM on 28th of September. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Steel & Tube Holdings Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Steel & Tube Holdings Limited has a market capitalization of NZ$191m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth NZ$2.0m over the year to June 2023. Notably, that's an increase of 35% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at NZ$876k.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the New Zealand Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations below NZ$335m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was NZ$400k. This suggests that Mark Malpass is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, Mark Malpass holds NZ$690k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary NZ$876k NZ$795k 44% Other NZ$1.1m NZ$688k 56% Total Compensation NZ$2.0m NZ$1.5m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 59% of total compensation represents salary and 41% is other remuneration. In Steel & Tube Holdings' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited's Growth

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 93% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 1.7% over the previous year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The lack of revenue growth isn't ideal, but it is the bottom line that counts most in business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Steel & Tube Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 142% over three years, Steel & Tube Holdings Limited has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Steel & Tube Holdings that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

