Steel & Tube Holdings (NZSE:STU) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited (NZSE:STU) has announced that on 22nd of September, it will be paying a dividend ofNZ$0.0471, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. This means the annual payment is 6.5% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Steel & Tube Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before this announcement, Steel & Tube Holdings was paying out 78% of earnings, but a comparatively small 14% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 37.4% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 60% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was NZ$0.12 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was NZ$0.08. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 4.0% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. We are encouraged to see that Steel & Tube Holdings has grown earnings per share at 59% per year over the past five years. Fast growing earnings are great, but this can rarely be sustained without some reinvestment into the business, which Steel & Tube Holdings hasn't been doing.

Our Thoughts On Steel & Tube Holdings' Dividend

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Steel & Tube Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

