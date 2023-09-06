Steel & Tube Holdings (NZSE:STU) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited's (NZSE:STU) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to NZ$0.0471 on the 22nd of September. This means the annual payment is 6.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for Steel & Tube Holdings

Steel & Tube Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before this announcement, Steel & Tube Holdings was paying out 78% of earnings, but a comparatively small 14% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 37.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 60% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was NZ$0.12, compared to the most recent full-year payment of NZ$0.08. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 4.0% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Steel & Tube Holdings has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 59% per annum. EPS is growing rapidly, although the company is also paying out a large portion of its profits as dividends. If earnings keep growing, the dividend may be sustainable, but generally we'd prefer to see a fast growing company reinvest in further growth.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Steel & Tube Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. Is Steel & Tube Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.