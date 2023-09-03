Steel & Tube Holdings (NZSE:STU) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Steel & Tube Holdings Limited (NZSE:STU) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Thus, you can purchase Steel & Tube Holdings' shares before the 7th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 22nd of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.047 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed NZ$0.08 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Steel & Tube Holdings has a trailing yield of 7.0% on the current share price of NZ$1.15. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Steel & Tube Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Its dividend payout ratio is 78% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. The good news is it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Steel & Tube Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Steel & Tube Holdings's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 59% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing at a rapid rate, yet the company is paying out more than three-quarters of its earnings.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Steel & Tube Holdings's dividend payments per share have declined at 4.0% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Steel & Tube Holdings is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

Final Takeaway

Is Steel & Tube Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Steel & Tube Holdings's growing earnings per share and conservative payout ratios make for a decent combination. We also like that it paid out a lower percentage of its cash flow. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Steel & Tube Holdings is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Steel & Tube Holdings that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

