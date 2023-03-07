U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,060.50
    +8.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,479.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,362.50
    +39.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,908.10
    +5.90 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.44
    -0.02 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.60
    -6.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    21.07
    -0.07 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0663
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.66
    +0.17 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2003
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9960
    +0.0710 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,421.75
    +20.03 (+0.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    509.06
    +266.38 (+109.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,941.13
    +11.34 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,309.16
    +71.38 (+0.25%)
     

Steel Wire Market to record 6.26 percent CAGR during the forecast period reaching USD 151.85 Bn, Investment Feasibility and Global Trends

MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
·7 min read
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED

The growing construction industry is the major factor to drive the Steel Wire Market during the forecast period. The construction industry is growing majorly due to the high investments by the government. Steel wire has wide applications in the construction industry and increasing demand from these applications is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Material & Chemical business consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “Steel Wire Market”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain experts have analyzed the Steel Wire Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market research expects the market to grow from USD 99.24 Bn in 2021 to USD 151.85 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.26 percent. As per the report, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Size in 2021

USD 99.24 Bn.

Market Size in 2029

USD 151.85 Bn.

CAGR

6.26 percent (2022-2029)

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Base Year

2021

Number of Pages

276

No. of Tables

118

No. of Charts and Figures

114

Segment Covered

Type, Form and End-Use

Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America

Report Coverage

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/117044

Steel Wire Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The Steel Wire Market report offers both qualitative and quantitative analysis. It provides a detailed segment-wise and region-wise analysis of the market. The report categorizes the Steel Wire Market based on type, form and end-use. The report provides market statistics including market size, regional shares, competitors with market share, market trends, market drivers, restraints, challenges and prevailing opportunities. Such information makes the market report a guide for investors and helps new entrants to get knowledge about the Steel Wire Industry.

The Steel Wire Market report highly depends on both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involves the investigation of various factors affecting the industry, such as government policy, competitive landscape, historical data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, and technical progress in related industries. All conceivable elements influencing the Steel Wire Market included in this research have been considered, analyzed in depth, validated through primary research, and evaluated to provide the final quantitative and qualitative data. Extensive primary research was conducted to acquire information and verify and confirm the important numbers arrived at after comprehensive Steel Wire Market engineering and calculations for market statistics, market forecasts, market breakdown, market size estimations and data triangulation. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional Steel Wire Market size.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/117044

Steel Wire Market Overview

Steel wire is a mechanical tool used to lift and transport loads and objects. Key factor driving the Steel Wire Market is the increasing demand for high-quality steel wire among medical original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Stainless steel wires are majorly used in modern medical applications such as vascular therapy, endovascular medical devices and others. Carbon steel wires are used in various applications such as construction, military and construction industries.

Steel Wire Market Dynamics

The growing urban population, technological advancements and increasing research and development activities are the major factors expected to create growth opportunities during the forecast period. The Steel Wire Market is also expected to grow due to the growing commercial, infrastructural and residential construction of government and private firms.

The Steel Wire Market is expected to be limited by the increasing use of plastic ropes in mobile cranes as they offer better lifting efficiency, extend the life of the rope and lower maintenance costs.

Steel Wire Market Regional Insights

In 2021, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global Steel Wire Market and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. This growth of the Steel Wire Market is majorly expected due to the growing construction and infrastructural activities in developing countries such as China and India.

Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/117044

The Steel Wire Market in the Europe region is also expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of major automotive manufacturing companies that are increasing the demand for steel wire for automobile applications.

Steel Wire Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Carbon Steel

  • Alloy Steel

  • Stainless Steel

By Form

  • Non-rope

  • Rope

By End-Use

  • Construction

  • Automotive

  • Energy

  • Agriculture

  • Industrial

Steel Wire Market Key Competitors include:

  • ArcelorMittal

  • Nippon Steel

  • JFE Steel Corporation

  • TATA Steel Limited

  • Bekaert SA

  • The Heico Companies

  • Ferrier Nord

  • Byelorussian Steel Works

  • Kobe Steel, Ltd.

  • VIRAJ PROFILES LTD.

  • JSW Steel Ltd.

  • Hendrik Veder

  • Kiswire Inc.

  • Mahadev Industries

  • Mazzella Companies

  • Fasten Group

  • Gustav Wolf GmbH

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/checkout/?method=PayPal&reportId=117044&type=Single%20User

Key Offerings:

  • Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

  • Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

  • Steel Wire Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

  • Steel Wire Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

  • Steel Wire Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Form, End-Use and Region

  • Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective

    • Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player

    • Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

  • PESTLE Analysis

  • PORTER’s analysis

  • Value chain and supply chain analysis

  • Legal Aspects of business by region

  • Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

  • Recommendations

Key questions answered in the Steel Wire Market are:

  • What is the global Steel Wire Market structure?

  • What is the CAGR of the Steel Wire Market?

  • What are the global trends in the Steel Wire Market?

  • What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Steel Wire Market?

  • What is the revenue generated from the sales of Steel Wire across the world?

  • What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Steel Wire Market?

  • What growth strategies are the market players considering to increase their presence in Steel Wire Market?

  • Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Steel Wire Market?

  • What are the major challenges that the Steel Wire Market could face in the future?

  • Who held the largest market share in Steel Wire Market?

Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:

Automotive Steel Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 53.24 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.6 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing acceptance of lightweight steel in automobiles and the increasing adoption of EVs.

Carbon Steel Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 1228 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.37 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing use of carbon steel in the production of construction materials, such as pipes and tubes and increased demand for shipbuilding materials.

Sintered Steel Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 35.98 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.7 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the growing car component sector during the forecast period.

Weathering Steel Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 2.59 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.3 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand from the construction industry due to its outstanding characteristics in terms of durability, low maintenance, and a longer life cycle.

Corrugated Steel Sheets Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 3.26 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.4 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the wide usage of corrugated steel sheets in agriculture for warehousing, sheds, porches, and farmhouses.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

CONTACT: Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656


Recommended Stories

  • Seeking 9% Dividend Yield? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks George Soros Is Holding for Income Growth

    While 2023 is still relatively young, the markets have already proved to be extremely difficult to navigate this year. Bullish in January, bearish in February and back to the bull again so far in March, the swings make it impossible to know what’s up next. One simple solution to help make sense of the confusion is to just take a leaf out of the “legendary investor” playbook. And hardly any come more legendary than George Soros. Some quarters might not be too keen on the “man who broke the bank o

  • This 11.8%-Yielding ETF Pays Large Monthly Dividends

    There are few things investors enjoy more than receiving a dividend payment each quarter. However, a popular ETF from JPMorgan, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), takes this approach and does it one better by paying investors a dividend on a monthly basis. Not only that, but JEPI’s dividend yield is a massive 11.8% on a trailing basis, which is more than seven times the average yield for the S&P 500 of 1.65% and nearly three times the yield that investors can get from 10-yea

  • Time to Buy Apple, Alphabet, or Amazon Stock for More Upside?

    Investors may be wondering if big tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) could have extended rallies. Let's see if it's time to buy these tech giants' stocks for 2023 and beyond.

  • Dow Jones Fades Ahead Of Powell Testimony; Ferrari Overtakes Tesla As Leader; Apple Pops

    The Dow Jones faded ahead of key testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Ferrari zoomed past Tesla stock. Apple stock was a top blue chip.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 60% Upside in These 3 Lesser-Known Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    Slow disinflation and a still-strong jobs market have sparked fears the Fed may be readying to pull the trigger on further aggressive rate hikes in an effort to cool off economic activity and bring inflation down. Nevertheless, the overall backdrop of continued growth momentum isn’t necessarily bad for stocks, according to Goldman Sachs strategist Kamakshya Trivedi. “Our overall view is still more consistent with slow disinflation amid some further improvement to global growth. That mix should m

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) a Buy as Wall Street Analysts Look Optimistic?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for NIO Inc. (NIO) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • The 6% CD has arrived.  Should you bite?

    Thanks to rapidly rising interest rates, many reputable banks and credit unions are now offering certificates of deposit with impressive rates above 4%. Security Plus Federal Credit Union offers an 11-month, 6% APY CD with a minimum $1,000 deposit and maximum $50,000 deposit to Baltimore City residents. Meanwhile, Frontwave Credit Union offers 6% on an 18-month CD for residents of Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties, California who can pony up a minimum deposit of $1,000.

  • US Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on Deposits

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks are being forced to do something they haven’t done for 15 years: fight for deposits.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech WatchAfter years of earning next to nothing, depositors

  • Rivian plans to sell $1.3 billion in bonds to shore up capital, shares fall

    Rivian Automotive plans to sell bonds worth $1.3 billion, it said on Monday, as weakening demand and lofty costs tighten a cash crunch around electrical vehicle makers. Initial investors will get an option to buy an additional $200 million of the bonds for settlement 13 days after the bonds are issued, Rivian said in a statement. The capital from this offering will help facilitate the launch of Rivian's smaller R2 vehicle family, a Rivian spokesperson told Reuters, adding that convertible debt was "optimal cost of capital versus selling equity at today's levels."

  • Sell Intel Stock. The Chip Maker’s Business Model Makes No Sense, Says Analyst.

    The company's plan to to turn itself around by building up its third-party chip-manufacturing business faces serious obstacles, BofA Global Research says.

  • Russia's deficit leaps to £29bn as Putin spends ferociously

    Russia's budget deficit jumped in the first two months of the year as Vladimir Putin suffered a slump in oil and gas takings amid sanctions triggered by his war in Ukraine.

  • Tesla’s China Price War Sparks $18 Billion BYD Rout: Tech Watch

    (Bloomberg) -- A Tesla Inc.-inspired price war among electric vehicle makers in China is taking a toll on even the most resilient players, as evidenced by BYD Co.’s staggering $18 billion drop in the past month.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Second Time This YearTesla’s Chi

  • 20 income-building stocks that the numbers say could become elite Dividend Aristocrats

    DEEP DIVE Back in January, we took a deep look into three groups of Dividend Aristocrat stocks to show which ones had increased their payouts most significantly over the past five years. Now it is time for a follow-up on other companies that have the potential to earn the Aristocrat distinction.

  • JD.com (JD) to Release Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    JD.com's (JD) fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strength across JD Retail and JD Logistics amid uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • I'm 50. How Much Should I Have in My 401(k)?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. stock futures inch higher ahead of Powell testimony

    Trading is muted ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to the Senate on Tuesday, due to commence at 10 a.m. Eastern.

  • Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4% and 3.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Boeing (BA) closed at $211.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.48% move from the prior day.

  • The Fed is preparing for more interest rate hikes, with an eye on the jobs report

    The Federal Reserve is not likely to change its hawkish stance anytime soon.

  • Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Cara (CARA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -69.70% and 76.75%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?