U.S. markets open in 2 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,563.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,647.00
    +3.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,530.75
    -14.25 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.70
    -9.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.65
    -1.00 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.08 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1592
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.14
    +0.90 (+5.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3721
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7350
    -0.3940 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,898.03
    -3,902.80 (-6.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,412.91
    -92.24 (-6.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.72
    -13.90 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Steelcase Acquires Spanish Design Company Viccarbe

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steelcase Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Acquisition expected to drive strong global growth for Viccarbe and adds to Steelcase’s growing portfolio of social and collaborative furnishings, supporting a strategy to provide the widest range of aesthetic choices and price points in the industry.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) today announced it has acquired Viccarbe Habitat, S.L., a Spanish designer of contemporary furniture for high-performance collaborative and social spaces. The acquisition builds on more than 10 years of successful partnership between Viccarbe and Steelcase.

Founded in Valencia in 2000 by Victor Carrasco and Daniel Benedito, Viccarbe’s heritage and Spanish roots are a key part of its design story and brand positioning. “We inspire Mediterranean experiences in collaborative spaces through the creation of warm and timeless pieces,” said Victor Carrasco. “The Viccarbe collection is the result of years of work in partnership with the most prestigious international designers. My dream has long been to expand our reach and impact in the world, and we are excited to achieve this together with Steelcase.”

“We are excited to bring our portfolios together and leverage our global scale to manufacture and distribute Viccarbe’s products around the world,” said Allan Smith, senior vice president, chief revenue officer at Steelcase. “We expect to drive strong growth of the Viccarbe portfolio by making it even more accessible to our customers and dealers.”

Steelcase offers a wide selection of ancillary products that work together to create high performing applications – all available from a single trusted source and delivered through its global dealer network. “Through applied research and user insights, our high-performing ancillary applications consider the relationship between posture, privacy, proximity and personality to design spaces where people feel a sense of psychological comfort and can be their most productive,” said Smith. “Viccarbe has tremendous design sensibilities and has a track record of translating those designs into commercially successful products that support new ways of working.”

Viccarbe has been a leader in designing ancillary spaces for over 20 years, partnering with leading global talent such as Jean-Marie Massaud, John Pawson, Patricia Urquiola, Piero Lissoni, Naoto Fukasawa, and Jaime Hayon. Viccarbe uses insights on how people socialize, collaborate and learn to elevate performance in hospitality, learning, corporate, and now, outdoor spaces – creating places to be both productive and inspired.

The transaction involves the acquisition of all the outstanding capital stock of Viccarbe in an all-cash transaction for €30 million (or $35 million) less an adjustment for working capital, with an additional consideration of up to €19 million payable to the sellers over five years based on the achievement of certain performance targets, milestones and continued employment. Steelcase funded the acquisition using cash on hand. Viccarbe reported revenue of approximately €14.5 million over the trailing twelve months through September 2021.

About Viccarbe

Viccarbe is the leader in contemporary furniture for collaborative spaces. Viccarbe is located in Valencia, a Mediterranean city with more than 300 days of sun a year, and the portfolio is present in more than 80 countries. Viccarbe partners with the most prestigious international designers such as Jean-Marie Massaud, John Pawson, Patricia Urquiola, Piero Lissoni, Naoto Fukasawa, and Jaime Hayon, and has received prestigious awards including the Principe Felipe Award, Good Design and Red Dot. Viccarbe recently partnered with Ecoalf, a leading sustainability fashion company, for the innovation of new sustainable materials in the production of furniture. For more information, visit www.viccarbe.com.

About Steelcase

Organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create places that help people work better, be inspired and accomplish more. The company designs, manufactures, and partners with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture, and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal year 2021 revenue of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.steelcase.com.

Forward-looking Statements

From time to time, in written and oral statements, Steelcase (the “Company”) discusses its expectations regarding future events and its plans and objectives for future operations. These forward- looking statements discuss goals, intentions and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, results of operations or financial condition, or state other information relating to the Company, based on current beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Although the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions, any or all of which may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary from the Company’s expectations because of factors such as, but not limited to, competitive and general economic conditions domestically and internationally; acts of terrorism, war, governmental action, natural disasters, pandemics and other Force Majeure events; cyberattacks; the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions taken by various governments and third parties to combat the pandemic; changes in the legal and regulatory environment; changes in raw material, commodity and other input costs; currency fluctuations; changes in customer demand; and the other risks and contingencies detailed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Steelcase undertakes no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Steelcase

SC-GR

Investor Contact:
Mike O’Meara
Investor Relations
(616) 292-9274

Media Contact:
Katie Woodruff
Corporate Communications
(616) 915-8505


Recommended Stories

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    John Saager, QuantumScape's Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for joining QuantumScape's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Cramer: ‘Stop freaking out’ about inflation — here's how to profit from soaring costs

    These stocks are either immune to inflation or stand to benefit, the Mad Money host says.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • QuantumScape Reported a Surprise Profit. The Stock Is Dropping.

    QuantumScape reported a surprise third-quarter profit, driven by an accounting change. Nonetheless, progress in developing solid-state lithium anode EV batteries is what moves the stock.

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Tensions With U.S. Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to offload Chinese tech stocks as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fears that more scrutiny from Washington could be in store for the sector.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talk

  • 3 Stocks You Can Still Buy on Sale in a Ridiculously Expensive Market

    Wall Street knows it. To put that into perspective, the S&P 500's forward earnings multiple stands at 20.4. The average forward price-to-earnings ratio for pharmaceutical stocks in the index is 13.3.

  • Twitter reports Q3 earnings

    Dan Howley, Yahoo Finance, talks the social media platform's recent earnings and advertising impact after the company misses revenue expectations slightly.

  • Shiba Inu Surges to Record as Robinhood Petition Passes 300,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That Nobody’s Talking AboutThe growing clamor for Robinhood Markets Inc. to add the Shiba Inu coin to its platform is helping boost the cryptocurrency to record highs.The SHIB token, a

  • Why Micron Technology Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) consistently solid results have failed to appease Wall Street and investors alike, the stock fell more than 20% over the past six months in anticipation of a crash in memory prices. What's more, the anticipated decline in memory prices that has led investors to sell Micron stock won't be arriving any time soon, as the company is on track to deliver terrific growth in revenue and earnings once again this quarter. This is a huge vote of confidence in the memory market's prospects from Micron, which also indicates that the company's impressive growth is here to stay for the long run.