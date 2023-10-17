Steelcase Inc.'s (NYSE:SCS) Has Been On A Rise But Financial Prospects Look Weak: Is The Stock Overpriced?

Most readers would already be aware that Steelcase's (NYSE:SCS) stock increased significantly by 45% over the past three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimately dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Steelcase's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Steelcase is:

6.6% = US$56m ÷ US$853m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Steelcase's Earnings Growth And 6.6% ROE

When you first look at it, Steelcase's ROE doesn't look that attractive. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 8.6%. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 36% seen by Steelcase was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

However, when we compared Steelcase's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 9.1% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is SCS worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SCS is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Steelcase Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Steelcase's high three-year median payout ratio of 167% suggests that the company is depleting its resources to keep up its dividend payments, and this shows in its shrinking earnings. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move. Our risks dashboard should have the 3 risks we have identified for Steelcase.

In addition, Steelcase has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 39% over the next three years.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Steelcase. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

