Steelcase Named One of the World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE®

Steelcase Inc.
·2 min read
Steelcase Inc.
Steelcase Inc.

The company earned a place on the prestigious list for the 17th year, listed as fourth in the Home Equipment and Furnishings category

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) has been named among the world’s leading brands on the FORTUNE® 2023 World’s Most Admired Companies list for the 17th year, recognized as fourth in the Home Equipment and Furnishings category.

Businesses featured on the Most Admired List, such as JPMorgan Chase, Walt Disney, Microsoft and Starbucks, are rated by executives, directors and analysts in their respective industries based on nine criteria, including investment value, quality of management and products, social responsibility, people management and ability to attract talent. A company’s score must rank in the top half of its industry survey to be included on the list.

"We're thrilled to be named to FORTUNE's Most Admired List alongside so many remarkable companies," said Sara Armbruster, president and CEO of Steelcase. "Recognition from other global leaders is always meaningful, and we're proud to celebrate the smart, innovative people who drive value and make Steelcase a great place to work, learn and thrive."

Steelcase is a global company whose extensive exploration of the workplace helps it understand and respond to the ways work is changing and how those changes impact people. By applying user-centered research through a lens of human and environmental sustainability, Steelcase imagines new possibilities, designs and manufactures products for the world’s leading organizations and gives people better work experiences. The company partners with other leading brands to enrich its portfolio, increasing the range of options it offers to help customers work, learn and heal.

To learn more about FORTUNE’s list, visit fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies.

About Steelcase
Established in 1912, Steelcase is a global design and thought leader in the world of work. We help people do their best work by creating places that work better. Along with more than 35 creative and technology partner brands, we design and manufacture innovative furnishings and solutions for the many places where work happens — including learning, health and work from home. Our solutions come to life through our community of expert Steelcase dealers in over 800 locations, as well as our online Steelcase store and other retail partners. Founded in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Steelcase is a publicly traded company with fiscal year 2022 revenue of $2.8 billion. With our more than 11,000 global employees and dealer community, we come together for people and the planet — using our business to help the world work better.

Fortune is a registered trademark of Fortune Media IP Limited and is used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of Steelcase.

Contact: Chiara Licari
Steelcase, 616.406.6494
clicari@steelcase.com


