Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) shareholders have earned a 69% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) share price is up 63% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 18% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 5.6% in the last three years.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Steelcase was able to grow EPS by 328% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 63% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Steelcase as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Steelcase the TSR over the last 1 year was 69%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Steelcase shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 69% over one year. That's including the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.1% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Steelcase that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

