U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,666.77
    -123.22 (-3.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,927.07
    -741.46 (-2.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,646.10
    -453.06 (-4.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,649.84
    -81.30 (-4.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    117.00
    -0.59 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.50
    +3.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    21.86
    -0.02 (-0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    -0.0880 (-2.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2344
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5230
    +0.2830 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,434.18
    -2,026.59 (-9.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.10
    -37.92 (-7.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.98
    -228.43 (-3.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Steelcase Recognized as One of America’s 50 Most Community-Minded Companies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steelcase Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SCS
Steelcase Inc.
Steelcase Inc.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Steelcase has been recognized by The Civic 50 as one of the fifty most community-minded companies in the United States.

Sponsored by Points of Light, the world’s largest organization dedicated to volunteer service, The Civic 50 ranks companies with annual revenues of at least $1B in four areas: investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement. The Civic 50 provides a national standard for superior corporate citizenship and showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources to impact their communities.

Steelcase has extensive involvement in community programs which lead to this recognition — including a mix of volunteer time, product and service donations, financial gifts and the integration of community commitment into business policies and practices.

The social innovation efforts that occur at Steelcase prioritize furthering inclusive, equitable and quality education, reducing inequalities, creating sustainable communities and cities and taking action to combat climate change. The recognition shines a light on the company’s 151 community partnerships and 280 global projects in the fiscal year 2022.

“We’re delighted to be recognized for our ESG efforts in the communities where we live and work,” said Beth O’Shaughnessy, Steelcase senior vice president, chief administrative officer, general counsel and secretary. “We know there is still work to be done, but together we are doing more than ever to increase access and equity for people and to nurture a healthier planet. We’re delighted to be recognized as a Consumer Discretionary Sector Leader and remain committed to being a force for good in the world.”

To learn more about the Civic 50, 2022 honorees and insights from this year’s survey, please visit Civic50.org.

About Steelcase
Organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create places that help people work better, be inspired and accomplish more. The company designs, manufactures, and partners with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture, and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal year 2022 revenue of $2.8 billion. For more information, visit steelcase.com.

Contact: Chiara Licari
Steelcase, 616.406.6494
clicari@steelcase.com


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk sued for $258 billion over alleged Dogecoin pyramid scheme

    Elon Musk was sued for $258 billion on Thursday by a Dogecoin investor who accused him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. In a complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, plaintiff Keith Johnson accused Musk, electric car company Tesla Inc and space tourism company SpaceX of racketeering for touting Dogecoin and driving up its price, only to then let the price tumble.

  • Do Costco's $4.99 Chickens Come With Too Heavy a Price?

    One of Costco Wholesale's most popular products is turning into a headache for the warehouse retailer, and it's one the company doesn't even make any money on. Costco willingly loses money on the chickens to maintain customer loyalty and draw visits that result in sales of other profitable products. Concerned with the animal welfare costs of producing such cheap poultry, two shareholders in Washington state recently filed a lawsuit accusing Costco of "illegal neglect and abandonment" when it comes to how it raises poultry at its new Nebraska facility.

  • Audi files lawsuit against Chinese EV maker Nio over trademark rights - Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen's Audi has filed a lawsuit in a Munich court against Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio over an alleged infringement of Audi's trademark rights, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday. According to Audi, Nio's decision to name two of its models ES6 and infringes Audi's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8, Handelsblatt reported.

  • Gas prices: Biden administration needs to ‘rethink their policies,’ API exec says

    Frank Macchiarola, American Petroleum Institute SVP of Policy, Economics and Regulatory Affairs, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to examine gas companies' reactions to the Biden administration's attempts to alleviate rising oil prices, refinery production capacities, and energy sector jobs trends.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • U.S. steps up heavy crude imports as Biden blasts profiteering

    U.S. refiners last month imported the most heavy crude in nearly two years, customs data showed, as they cranked up motor fuel production and sought to replace sanctioned Russian oil. Higher heavy-crude imports are common in summer-driving months, but this year's increase comes as the Biden administration is calling on for refiners to ramp up output and shave profit margins to ease soaring prices. Heavy crudes are cheaper than lighter shale oils produced in the United States and typically make more diesel and less gasoline.

  • Tesla is leaving the market for low-end electric cars to traditional automakers

    Tesla keeps raising the price of its luxury electric cars, while automakers like GM and Nissan steadily cut the prices of their more affordable EVs to appeal to the mass market.

  • Two White Men Arrested After Viral Vids Capture Terrifying Attack on Black Teen

    Facebook/CJ JonesTwo white men were arrested in Florida this week and accused of racial profiling after allegedly hurling a massive stone at a Black teen who was driving in the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012.“I was racially profiled while driving through my friends neighborhood,” the victim, who identified himself as JJ, wrote on his Instagram Wednesday. “They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window

  • The guy who accidentally charged 69 cents for gas is trying to repay $20,000 to the station that fired him

    John Szczecina, the now unemployed gas station manager, is trying to right some wrongs.

  • Toyota to halt more Japan production in June, July

    Thursday's announcement is the third time the world's largest automaker by sales has adjusted its June production plans, which are down about 12% from its original plan. This time, it cited staffing disruptions at a supplier due to an outbreak of COVID-19 and a production equipment defect at another supplier.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • With remote workers ready to strike back, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says Zoom could skyrocket 1,227% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Surface Transportation Board demands new recovery plans from railroads

    After public hearings in April, the Surface Transportation Board has demanded CSX and other railroads submit revised plans for improving customer service, employment and more.

  • Oil prices end higher as the U.S. announces new sanctions on Iran

    Oil futures climb on Thursday, shaking off early losses from economic growth worries in the wake of the Federal Reserve's latest interest-rate hike, to finish higher after the U.S. announced new economic sanctions on Iran.

  • Medtronic Podcast: Ruchika Singhal Says One Thing Can Bring Better Healthcare to More People Worldwide

    A podcast with Ruchika Singha, president of Medtronic Labs

  • Biden blasts oil refiners for record profits on pain at the pump

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure over sky-high gasoline prices, on Wednesday demanded oil refining companies explain why they are not putting more fuel on the market as they reap windfall profits. Biden wrote to executives from Marathon Petroleum Corp, Valero Energy Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp, and complained they had cut back on oil refining to pad profits, according to a copy of the letter https://docsend.com/view/qpg3e8a2s3fbxi3a seen by Reuters. The letter was also sent to Phillips 66, Chevron Corp, BP and Shell, a White House official, who declined to be identified, told Reuters.

  • Should You Buy the Plunge on C3.ai?

    The carnage of the ongoing bear market hasn't spared data analytics company C3.ai (NYSE: AI). Bear markets can cause share prices to fall across the board, creating opportunities for long-term investors. C3.ai is a software company that offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for enterprises tailored for fraud detection, energy management, customer engagement, anti-money laundering, and more.

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • Why Are Oil Prices Down and Gas Prices Up?

    Gasoline prices continue to set records even as oil prices are beginning to slip back from their recent highs, leaving many drivers frustrated and perplexed. The American Automobile Association reported the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline on June 15 was $5.014. Oil prices, meanwhile, have moved lower after topping $122 a barrel last week.

  • Spirit AeroSystems holding job fair for salaried positions

    One of Wichita’s largest employers is looking to bolster the ranks of its office workers. Spirit AeroSystems Inc. will hold a career fair on June 21 specifically targeting salaried positions in the company. Spirit (NYSE: SPR) says on its website that the event will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency downtown, with the opportunity to interview on the spot for openings in a variety of roles.