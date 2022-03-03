U.S. markets close in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,365.19
    -21.35 (-0.49%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,783.76
    -107.59 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,604.28
    -147.73 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.98
    -33.89 (-1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.67
    -0.93 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.90
    +7.60 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1053
    -0.0069 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8510
    -0.0140 (-0.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3345
    -0.0059 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6100
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,653.28
    -1,667.17 (-3.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.73
    -20.95 (-2.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,252.37
    -177.19 (-2.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,577.27
    +184.24 (+0.70%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims fall to 2-month low

Initial jobless claims fall for second week in a row, 215,000 Americans filed last week

Steelcase to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Conference Call

Steelcase Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • SCS
    Watchlist
Steelcase Inc.
Steelcase Inc.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) will webcast a discussion of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. The news release detailing the financial results will be issued the previous day, March 23, 2022, after the market closes.

About Steelcase Inc.
Organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create places that help people work better, be inspired and accomplish more. The company designs, manufactures and partners with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal 2021 revenue of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.steelcase.com.

Source: Steelcase
SC-GR

Investor Contact:
Mike O’Meara
Investor Relations
(616) 292-9274

Media Contact:
Katie Woodruff
Corporate Communications
(616) 915-8505



