Steelcase to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Conference Call

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) will webcast a discussion of its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to the webcast will be available at http://ir.steelcase.com and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes. The news release detailing the financial results will be issued the previous day, March 23, 2022, after the market closes.



Organizations around the world trust Steelcase to help them create places that help people work better, be inspired and accomplish more. The company designs, manufactures and partners with other leading organizations to provide architecture, furniture and technology solutions – accessible through a network of channels, including over 800 Steelcase dealer locations. Steelcase is a global, industry-leading, and publicly traded company with fiscal 2021 revenue of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.steelcase.com .

