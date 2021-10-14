U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,438.26
    +74.46 (+1.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,912.56
    +534.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,823.43
    +251.79 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.18
    +32.21 (+1.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.43
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.30
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    -0.0300 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3674
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6850
    +0.4380 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,628.26
    +90.41 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,376.76
    +1.53 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Steelman Partners Has Transformed the Las Vegas Skyline Twice Over the Past Year

·2 min read

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past twelve months world-renowned architect Paul Steelman, and his design firm Steelman Partners, have transformed the Las Vegas skyline not once but twice. In October 2020, Circa Resort & Casino opened as the first new resort in Downtown Las Vegas since 1980. And just this past June, Resorts World Las Vegas opened as the first new resort on the famous Las Vegas Strip in over a decade.

Architecture firm Steelman Partners transformed Las Vegas&#39; skyline twice over the past year with the opening of Circa Resort &amp; Casino and Resorts World Las Vegas.
Architecture firm Steelman Partners transformed Las Vegas' skyline twice over the past year with the opening of Circa Resort & Casino and Resorts World Las Vegas.

Among the uncertainty of the global pandemic in 2020, construction continued at both Circa and Resorts. As construction continued, so did the designing that was happening behind the scenes at Steelman Partners. The team kept the projects on track and even helped Circa to open its casino and amenities two months early after the decision was made to complete the podium first before finishing the hotel tower.

Circa and Resorts World Las Vegas have been making headlines not only for being highly anticipated new resorts in Las Vegas but also for their larger-than-life amenities. Circa offers the world's largest sportsbook, capable of playing up to 19 games at once; Stadium Swim, the country's largest destination pool experience for sports fans with six temperature-controlled pools; Nevada's longest indoor bar; two-story casino; and the city's first fully-integrated rideshare hub.

Resorts World Las Vegas boasts three different hotels with a combined 3,500 rooms; the fourth largest LED screen in the world on the exterior of its west tower; 5.5-acre pool complex, the largest pool deck in Las Vegas, with seven unique pool experiences; 117,000 square foot casino floor; and a giant 50-foot-tall LED Globe showing rich visual content and exciting digital shows.

Steelman Partners continues to look forward to new and exciting ways to transform not only skylines but also expectations for resorts around the world. Being able to innovate for their clients is truly their passion. Steelman Partners' current project list includes INSPIRE Athens, Cambodia's Naga 3, and Majestic Las Vegas, among others.

About Steelman Partners
Established in 1987, and having completed every type of project imaginable since then, Steelman Partners has positioned itself as the global leader in entertainment architecture. Made up of the industry's most talented and acclaimed architects, designers, planners, and artists, the company and its affiliates are known for creating remarkable and memorable projects around the world. www.steelmanpartners.com

CONTACT
Jennifer Bradley
jennifer@jbpublicrelations.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steelman-partners-has-transformed-the-las-vegas-skyline-twice-over-the-past-year-301400875.html

SOURCE Steelman Partners LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Meet the new GM at the 5-star St. Regis San Francisco

    The luxury hotel in the heart of the downtown arts and convention neighborhood didn't look far for its new GM.

  • Bulgari Will Open Its First US Resort in Los Angeles in 2025

    The boutique 58-room hideaway will take pride of place in the picturesque Santa Monica Mountains.

  • Greek Island’s New Luxury Hotel Is All About Its Insane Pool

    Vangelis PaterakisThe best way to describe Singapore-based Banyan Tree’s first foray into Europe, Angsana Corfu, is that it’s a hotel built around a pool. And, really, if you’re ever going to build a hotel around a pool, this would be it.Sparkling sapphire, the pool that covers maybe a quarter of a football field and fans out in an arc that disappears into the sea before forming, on a clear day, a horizon of blue broken only by the mountains across the strait, the occasional boat, or another gue

  • The Best Hotels for Kids Around the World

    A family vacation means wonderful memories and unforgettable experiences, and top-rated accommodations can only enhance the trip. These are the best kid-friendly hotels around the world, from New York and Myrtle Beach to Paris and Thailand.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Unveils Ambitious Plans, Strong Outlook?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, unveils ambitious growth plans and sees accelerating revenue in 2022. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Crypto ETF Takes Shape? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • UnitedHealth Shares Climb on Earnings Beat, Raised Guidance for 2022

    Shares of the major health insurer UnitedHealth Group leapt 5.3% Thursday morning after the company reported financial results that blew past Wall Street expectations. UnitedHealth (ticker: UNH) reported adjusted earnings of $4.52 a share, 2.5% better than the FactSet consensus estimate of $4.41 a share. The company reported revenue of $72.3 billion, 11% better than the same quarter last year, and above the $71.3 billion FactSet consensus estimate.

  • Alcoa Pays First Dividend Since 2016 Revamp as Aluminum Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- Alcoa Corp., the U.S.’s biggest aluminum producer, has been enjoying such a strong rally in 2021 that the company is finally paying a dividend to its shareholders.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowThe company will pay out a 10-cent dividend to be paid on November 19th for stockholders of record at t

  • S&P 500, Nasdaq rise with growth stocks; JPMorgan a drag

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Wednesday, led by gains in shares of big growth names like Amazon.com and Microsoft, but JPMorgan shares fell along with other bank shares and weighed on the market. The S&P 500 briefly added to gains following the release of minutes from the September Federal Reserve policy meeting. Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co fell 2.6% even though JPMorgan's third-quarter earnings beat expectations, helped by global dealmaking boom and release of more loan loss reserves.

  • 401(k) Plan vs. Stock-Picking: What's the Difference?

    No matter how good a stock-picker you are, it would be tough to beat a 401(k) plan over time given the tax advantages and possible employer match.

  • Crypto regulation is ‘matter of urgency’, says Bank of England

    After the Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Sam Woods warned tougher new rules for preventing British banks from building up extensive exposure to crypto assets were needed, senior BoE official Jon Cunliffe has now called for rapid regulation of...

  • Gold futures up a third straight session, settle at highest since mid-September

    Gold futures climbed for a third straight session Thursday, with prices for the most-active contract settling at their highest since Sept. 14. "Gold has also been supported because of inflation," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. "Some investors view the metal as a means of hedging against rising prices eroding the value of fiat currencies," he said. "Yet, higher inflation calls for tighter monetary policy, which should mean higher yields -- and higher yields [are] normally b

  • IEA Warns World Isn’t Investing Enough for Future Energy Needs

    Oct.13 -- The International Energy Agency has warned the world is failing to invest in enough energy to escape catastrophic climate change and avoid sharp increases in fossil fuel prices. Bloomberg’s Javier Blas reports on “Bloomberg Markets: European Open.”

  • Global Gas Crisis Spilling Over Into Oil Markets, IEA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowShortages of natural gas in Europe and Asia are boosting demand for oil, deepening what was already a sizable supply deficit in crude markets, the International Energy Agency said. Crude has surged above $80 a barrel, the highest in three years, as traders anticipat

  • Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; JPMorgan Posts Upbeat Earnings

    Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.36% to 34,254.62 while the NASDAQ rose 0.27% to 14,505.47. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.07% to 4,347.49. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 45,431,160 cases with around 737,580 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,001,740 cases and 451,220 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,590,090 COVID-19 cases with 601,440 deaths. In total, there were at least 239,595,360

  • 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Landmark Infrastructure

  • 20 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

    Gainers Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 52.1% to $0.6901 in pre-market trading after dipping 24% on Tuesday. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) rose 38% to $9.95 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $21. Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) rose 26% to $1.01 in pre-market trading after Morgan Stanley reported a 10.3% passive stake in the company. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) rose 16.1