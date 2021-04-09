U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,102.68
    +5.51 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,566.56
    +62.99 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,814.99
    -14.32 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.17
    -9.43 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.30
    -0.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.10
    -17.10 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    25.25
    -0.33 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6640
    +0.0320 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6740
    +0.4100 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,532.08
    +1,099.82 (+1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,237.02
    +9.47 (+0.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,919.98
    -22.24 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

Can a gaming mouse filled with holes really be water resistant?

Kris Naudus
·Buyer's Guide Editor
·4 min read

Like a lot of people, I often eat lunch at my desk. I also drink copious amounts of water. So yes, I have spilled liquid and dropped crumbs on my keyboard, and it’s pretty damn disgusting. Companies have responded to people like me with various models of “water resistant” keyboards that can supposedly shake spilled beverages off like a duck. But they haven’t exactly done the same for mice. And why would they? Mice are generally sealed pieces of equipment… unless it’s an ultra-light mouse full of holes like the $50 HyperX Pulsefire Haste, then things get a little dicey. SteelSeries thinks it might have the solution with its $100 Aerox 3 Wireless, a lightweight model that claims to be the first gaming mouse to ever get an IP54 rating.

Now, that doesn’t mean this thing can take a bath. The “5” means it’s protected from dust, and the “4” means it can take some splashes. So, don’t go pouring a glass of water directly onto this thing, or drop it into a full vacuum bag. But so far, plopping it down in my tub and turning on the shower seems to have no effect; I simply wiped it off with a washcloth, and I’ll have to wait for any tiny bits of liquid trapped inside to dry on their own. The mouse continues to work just fine in the meantime.

Aerox 3 Wireless on black food coloring
Aerox 3 Wireless on black food coloring

Some of the waterproofing is obvious. Unlike HyperX's Pulsefire Haste, the Aerox 3 has a translucent plastic plate on its bottom, which should prevent spills from creeping up into the chassis. This, plus the wireless radio inside, makes the Aerox 3 slightly heavier, but otherwise you’d easily mistake one ultra-light mouse for the other. They’re both matte black with two thumb buttons on the left side and a textured scroll wheel between their top buttons. There’s a small button in the middle of the mouse for changing DPI; the one on the Aerox is clicker.

The Aerox 3 also comes in a wired version, while the Haste has no wireless equivalent. The SteelSeries model charges via USB-C, which means I can plug it into pretty much any charger I have lying around the house. Another pleasant surprise is that this is the first 2.4GHz receiver I’ve encountered that uses a USB-C connection. So I was able to directly plug it into my MacBook once I moved some cords around. Sadly, plugging it into a hub didn't seem to work, so if you're short on ports it might be a bit of a struggle.

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless on black and orange food coloring
SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless on black and orange food coloring

It also connects via Bluetooth, so if you lose the dongle or just don’t want to carry that fiddly bit around, you can still use the Aerox 3. SteelSeries claims a battery life of 80 hours on the receiver, and 200 hours on Bluetooth. I can’t speak to these estimates as I’ve already had to recharge the mouse at least once in the week I’ve used it, without even a low battery warning. You can still use the device while it’s charging, and it’ll also turn itself off automatically when you’re not using it. To wake it back up you need to click the buttons a bit, but otherwise it’s quick to reconnect.

Whether an ultra-light mouse is the way to go, however, is a question of personal preference. The Aerox 3 is notable in a world where so many gaming mice come with weights to make them heavier; this goes into the opposite direction entirely by eliminating as much plastic as possible. It feels like holding a piece of styrofoam, and even comparing it against a minimalist wireless gaming model like Logitech’s $40 G305 feels oddly lopsided.

SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless on orange food coloring
SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless on orange food coloring

It really depends on how dirty your desk gets. I have a very dusty apartment (despite owning a Dyson vacuum and an air purifier), and the Pulsefire Haste is already pretty cruddy. But maybe crud doesn’t matter so much as how the exposed electronics handle it, and so far both the Haste and the Aerox 3 are doing OK in my office.

Recommended Stories

  • GE is working to put COVID-19 virus-detecting sensors in phones

    Scientists at GE Research have been awarded a grant to develop tiny sensors that can be embedded inside phones to identify COVID-19 particles on surfaces.

  • Spotify explains how its voice assistant uses your data

    Spotify has outlined how its 'Hey Spotify' voice assistant works, including how it uses your data.

  • The Morning After: Netflix made a major movie deal with Sony Pictures

    Neuralink plugged a monkey's brain into Pong, and also other things happened.

  • Toyota's new Mirai and Lexus LS models come with Advanced Drive assistance tech

    Toyota has launched Advanced Drive, a new driver assistance technology, with the latest Toyota Mirai and Lexus LS vehicles.

  • Rumors claim Samsung will make OLED TVs with LG panels next year

    A big shakeup might be coming to the AV world as Samsung may start producing OLED TVs with panels sourced by rival LG, according to a report from Korean broadcaster MTN.

  • Neuralink's brain-computer interface demo shows a monkey playing Pong

    Elon Musk's Neuralink is building brain-computer interfaces, like the one that allows this monkey to control a game of Pong with its thoughts.

  • Rocket Lab's next reusable rocket mission will test a new heat shield

    Rocket Lab hopes to validate its previous findings and test a new heat shield the company designed to protect Electron from temperatures as hot as 4,352 degrees Fahrenheit.

  • Facebook was down

    After a brief outage, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are available once again.

  • Samsung’s iTest offers a look at Galaxy Android on iPhone

    If you're using an iPhone and thinking about switching to a Galaxy device, Samsung has unveiled a website to let you "sample the other side."

  • T-Mobile's wireless home internet service launches today

    After a lengthy trial, T-Mobile Home Internet service is now available to 30 million Americans.

  • Boston Dynamics' Spot robot tested in combat training with the French army

    Boston Dynamics robotic dog Spot was one of several robots tested by the French army during training sessions at a military school in the northwest of France.

  • Bitcoin Holds Support; $60K Resistance Within Reach

    BTC is attempting to break above a series of lower price highs since April 1, which suggests buyers are gaining strength as sellers retreat.

  • We're entombing the Earth in an impenetrable shell of dead satellites

    A recent study suggests that there is now nowhere on Earth free from the light pollution produced by overhead debris and satellites. Researchers expect that problem to only get worse as mega-constellations of internet-beaming mini-satellites, like SpaceX’s Starlink program, take off.

  • Facebook's experimental app Hotline is like Clubhouse with video

    Facebook is testing an app called Hotline that shares some of the features of the invitation-only audio chat room app Clubhouse, but allows speakers, or creators to appear on video.

  • Gold retreats over 1%, but still on course for weekly gain

    Gold fell more than 1% on Friday, weighed down by a rising dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, but bullion was still on course to for its first weekly gain in three. Spot gold fell 1% to $1,738.43 per ounce by 1243 GMT, having hit its highest since March 1 at $1,758.45 on Thursday. For the week, however, prices were up 0.5%.

  • BlackRock Raises $4.8 Billion to Invest in Renewable Power

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. has raised $4.8 billion for a new fund to invest in renewable power assets around the world - almost double its initial target.The company’s real assets division closed on its third global renewable power fund, drawing money from over 100 institutional investors. It’s the latest sign of increasing interest from investors to buy into the surging green power sector.“You’re seeing a major shift in institutional interest in decarbonization and wanting to allocate into it,” said Jim Barry, chief investment officer of BlackRock Alternatives Investors. “The pandemic has only sustained and added to that momentum.”The fund’s managers had originally targeted about $2.5 billion when they started raising money in the second half of 2019. They continued beyond that goal last year and added another $1.2 billion in the first three months of this year. The demand is driven partially by investors wanting to tap into the fastest growing part of the power sector as well as a hunt for yield, Barry said.This is the largest renewable power fund to date for BlackRock Real Assets, nearly triple the size of the previous fund.BlackRock has already started investing the fund’s money, including an American solar company and a solar power developer in Taiwan.The company plans to invest mostly in wind and solar assets in Europe, the U.S. and some countries in the Asia Pacific region like South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. BlackRock has already signed a deal linked to offshore wind in Asia.While in the past the company mostly bought construction-ready or operational renewable power assets, this time they are diversifying to earlier-stage projects and also buying into developers. The fund will also look to invest in other technologies like smart meters, smart power grids and infrastructure to support electric vehicle.(Adds chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Home movers have a spring in their step, says the Halifax

    The stamp duty holiday extension led to a "resurgence" in the housing market in March, the Halifax says.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Taps Yen Debt With $1.5 Billion Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. priced yen-denominated bonds on Thursday, as yield premiums in the Japanese market have tightened to the least in over two years.The conglomerate sold 160 billion yen ($1.5 billion) of notes in a three-part deal. The U.S. firm, which is sitting on $138 billion of cash, will use the funds for general corporate purposes including refinancing of debt. The fundraising comes after the company said last year it purchased stakes of about 5% in Itochu Corp., Marubeni Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Mitsui & Co. and Sumitomo Corp. The amount raised in the debt issuance is theoretically “just enough” to raise by 1% Buffett’s stakes in the five Japanese trading houses, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. analysts Thanh Ha Pham and Sangin Yun wrote in a note. Berkshire had said last year that it may increase its holdings in any of the firms up to a maximum of 9.9%.It’s a good time to be raising funds in Japan. Average spreads on local corporate bonds there have fallen to about 29 basis points, the least since December 2018, after the Bank of Japan adjusted its monetary policy to enable it to continue with easing over the long run.The offering gives Japanese investors an opportunity to buy into a well-known global firm while enjoying a bit more yield than is generally on offer in the local market.As part of the deal, Berkshire Hathaway priced 80 billion yen of 10-year bonds at a coupon of 0.437%, compared with about 0.1% on Japanese government debt of the same tenor. The deal also included 5-year and 20-year notes, with expected ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings higher than those given to Japanese sovereign debt by those firms.Debt sales in yen by foreign issuers typically pay Japanese investors more spread than local issuers of comparable credit quality because of perceived additional risks.The relative attractiveness of Berkshire Hathaway’s bonds can be seen also by comparing them with recent offerings from Japanese companies locally.The U.S. company’s 5-year note pays an interest rate of 0.173%, compared with 0.05% coupon on a similar tenor debt security priced by Toyota Motor Corp. last month. Nagoya Railroad Co. sold a five-year bond, which priced with a coupon of 0.09% in March that garnered demand almost nine times the issuance size.(Adds further background)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • KKR to Invest $500 Million in Software Provider Box Inc.

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. is leading a $500 million investment in Box Inc. in a deal that will see one of its representatives join the board of the cloud software company.The private equity firm said on Thursday it will receive preferred convertible stock in Box as a result of the transaction, according to a statement that confirmed a Bloomberg News report.While Aaron Levie will continue as Box’s chief executive officer after the deal but will step down as chairman, Box said. He will remain on the board.“The investment from KKR is a strong vote of confidence in our vision, strategy, and continued efforts to increase growth and profitability,” Levie said.Technology executive Bethany Mayer will take Levie’s place as chair. Mayer, who is also a director at Sempra Energy and Marvell Technology Group Ltd., joined the board last year as part of a settlement with activist Starboard Value.“I believe we have the right strategy and right team in place to further cement our leadership position in the market by driving growth, operational efficiency, and shareholder value,” Mayer said.KKR’s John Park, who heads Americas technology private equity at the firm, will separately join the board, which will be expanded to 10 directors.End of ReviewThe proceeds from the investment will be used to fund share buybacks. The agreement with KKR also marks the conclusion of Box’s strategic review.Box fell 8.8% to $22.14 at 10:40 a.m. in New York trading, giving the company a market value of $3.6 billion. The stock is up 47% in the past year.Levie, 36, co-founded Box in 2005 from his University of Southern California dorm room and took the company public a decade later. He’s been chairman and CEO of the Redwood City, California, company since it began.Activist investor Starboard took a stake in Box in 2019, saying the company had underperformed its peers and could be an attractive takeover target. The firm, led by Jeff Smith, owns almost 8% of Box, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. A representative wasn’t immediately available for comment.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“This suggests to us that any buyout of Box, similar to Salesforce.com’s proposed deal for Slack, seems unlikely in the near term. Box may eventually end up going private, as its stand-alone growth prospects are pressured by competition from hyperscale-cloud providers including Amazon.com, Microsoft and Google that have bundled cloud offerings.”-- Mandeep Singh, BI senior technology analystClick here to read the research.Starboard reached a settlement agreement with Box last March that saw three new directors join its board. As part of that truce, the activist investor agreed to a standstill agreement, which expired on April 6. Starboard now has until May 11 to decide whether it will put forth additional directors at this year’s annual general meeting after Box extended the nomination deadline last month.Morgan Stanley, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. and Sidley Austin LLP advised Box.(Updates trading in ninth paragraph; adds details about Starboard in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Restaurant Tech Provider PAR to Buy Startup Punchh for $500 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- PAR Technology Co. said it would acquire startup Punchh, which makes software for restaurant loyalty programs, for $500 million in cash and stock.Act III Holdings, which is the investment firm of Panera Bread Co. founder Ron Shaich, and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. will be investing in PAR as part of the deal, according to a statement that confirmed a Bloomberg News report.PAR rose as much as 19% on the news Thursday, giving the company a market value of about $1.6 billion. Its shares have surged more than 400% in the past year.It would be the largest deal to date for PAR, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. PAR, founded in 1968, develops software for restaurants that does everything from manage food orders to schedule reservations.A deal for San Mateo, California-based Punchh would give PAR a foothold in restaurant marketing and customer engagement.“With the Punchh acquisition, we are building a platform that enables restaurants to scale quickly, own their path to innovation, and take back their guest relationship,” PAR Chief Executive Officer Savneet Singh said.Singh added in an interview that the deal will help the companies better serve its customers, which are mostly quick-service restaurant chains with more than 30 or 40 stores. PAR competes with companies such as NCR Corp. and Oracle Corp.High ValuationsRestaurant software companies have gained high valuations despite eateries being shuttered for parts of the pandemic. Olo Inc., which produces restaurant softwares, is trading about 18% above the price of its initial public offering last month Another technology provider, Toast Inc., is also planning a public listing at a more than $20 billion value, according to Dow Jones.Shaich, the Panera founder, will join the board as an observer, along with Keith Pascal, a partner at Shaich’s firm Act III.Shaich said in an interview that he remembers from being a restaurant CEO the challenges of trying to implement new technology. He’s worked with PAR before and wanted to be part of a deal to transform the company.“Par is offering the centerpiece of an operating system which allows all the other technology pieces to come into place for a restaurant,” Shaich said.Punchh, founded in 2010, operates the software behind customer loyalty programs. Its clients include chains and convenience stores, according to its website.Punchh is backed by investors including Sapphire Ventures and Adam Street Partners. It has raised about $75 million to date, according to PitchBook.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. advised PAR while JPMorgan Chase & Co advised Punchh.(Updates with confirmation of deal starting in first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.