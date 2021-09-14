SteelSeries shrinks its Prime mice for pro gamers

Only a few months after unveiling its Prime mice for pro gamers , SteelSeries has revealed smaller versions of the peripherals. The Prime Mini and Prime Mini Wireless mice are 12 percent and nine percent lighter than their respective counterparts, which SteelSeries designed with input from more than 100 esports competitors.

The Prime Mini weighs just 61 grams. SteelSeries says it has a "hyper-durable" shell along with a matte finish to help you maintain your grip. It's five millimeters shorter than the original Prime and a touch narrower with a slightly lower profile. The mouse has a TrueMove Pro optical sensor with adjustable sensitivity of 18,000 CPI.

The Prime Mini Wireless, meanwhile, weighs 73 grams. It supports fast charging via a USB-C port. SteelSeries says you'll get up to 100 hours of use from a single charge, and 15 hours of usage after 15 minute of charging time.

Like the previous models, both mice boast SteelSeries' Prestige OM optical switches, which are rated for 100 million clicks. They also have 16.8-million color RGB backlighting and on-board customization with five pre-sets.