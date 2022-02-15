U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,448.00
    +54.00 (+1.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,816.00
    +345.00 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,488.75
    +235.75 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.60
    +26.20 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.82
    -2.64 (-2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.70
    -17.70 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.67 (-2.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1357
    +0.0049 (+0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0400
    +0.0440 (+2.20%)
     

  • Vix

    26.31
    -1.05 (-3.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3545
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6480
    +0.0980 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,277.78
    +1,734.83 (+4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.48
    +60.27 (+6.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,592.06
    +60.47 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Steered by Higher Uptake of Advanced Farming Technologies, Precision Farming Market Set to Exhibit 13% CAGR through 2032: Fact.MR

·6 min read

Precision Farming Guidance System to Remain Highly Sought-after, Accounting for 2/5th of the Precision Farming Market Through 2032

Fact.MR's latest study examines key trends prevalent in the precision farming market. It classifies the market on the basis on of offering, technology, and application. The report is intended at presenting an overview of drivers, restrains, and opportunities expected to affect the growth of the market between 2022 and 2032.

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Fact.MR, the global precision farming market is estimated to exceed US$ 20.36 Bn by the end of 2032.

FactMR_Logo
FactMR_Logo

Precision farming is gaining popularity among modern farmers, as it enables them to use crop inputs including tillage, pesticides, fertilizers, and irrigation water more efficiently. Hence, with growing inclination towards sustainable agriculture and development, it is extensively being used for efficient use of water, reduction of chemicals use in crop production, and preventing soil degradation.

The surging application of precision farming in field mapping, weather tracking & forecasting, yield monitoring, and irrigation management among others is projected to assist the market to top US$ 6 Bn through 2022.

In addition to this, increasing adoption of innovative farming technologies such as remote sensing, variable-rate technology, global positioning systems (GPS), and drones among others for weeding, spraying, trimming, and harvesting is favoring the growth in the market.

For More Valuable Information on Market Dynamics, Request a Report Sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4593

Driven by this, the sales in the precision farming market are estimated to rise at a staggering CAGR of 13% over the assessment period.

Based on technology, precision farming guidance system is forecast to outrank other segments, accounting for revenue share of more than 41% between 2022 and 2032. Growing usage of these systems for agriculture vigilance such as security, preventive care, and maintenance is facilitating the sales across the segment.

"Surging adoption of cloud platforms for climate services and introduction of novel agricultural technologies with integrated internet of things (IoT) for better agricultural decision-making is expected to accelerate the sales in the market," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from the Precision Farming Market Study

  • The U.S. is estimated to register robust growth in North America market, assisting the region to account for over 42% of the global share by 2022.

  • Demand in the U.K. is expected to surge at a rapid pace owing to the increasing utilization of guidance systems for increasing agriculture productivity.

  • China is anticipated account for leading share in East Asia market on the back of growing adoption of innovative farming technologies in the country.

  • On the basis of offering, the hardware segment is forecast to dominate the market, accounting for more than 70% of the revenue share by the end of 2022.

  • The precision farming solutions for the yield monitoring segment is projected to outpace other segments, projecting growth by 3x over the assessment period.

Key Drivers

  • Increasing penetration of automated technologies to address the need for increasing agricultural crop productivity to mitigate concerns pertaining to limited resources is expected to favor the growth in the precision farming market.

  • Rising demand for innovative solutions for reducing negative effects of chemically loaded agricultural systems and resolving soil fertility imbalance is bolstering the sales of variable-rate technology precision farming.

Key Restraints

  • High initial cost and cost of maintenance of precision farming hardware are primary factors hampering the sales in the market.

  • Need for a proper understanding of precision farming technologies and efficient management of data for proper decision-making are restraining the growth in the market.

To learn more about Precision Farming Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4593

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global precision farming market are aiming at adopting strategies such as new production launch, collaboration, merger, and acquisition to expand their portfolio and global footprint. For instance,

  • In January 2022, John Deere & Co., an American manufacturer of agricultural machinery announced launching its new line of autonomous tractors integrated with innovative artificial intelligence technology, 8RX Tractor. This will assist the company to expand its footprint in the precision agriculture domain.

  • In December 2019, CropMetrics, a precision agriculture software and analytic company announced entering into a partnership with a digital agriculture company, the Climate Corporation to enable optimized data connectivity for farm precision irrigation management.

Some of the key players in the market profiled by Fact.MR are:

  • Ag Leader Technology

  • AgJunction, Inc.

  • CropMetrics LLC

  • Trimble, Inc.

  • AGCO Corporation

  • Raven Industries Inc.

  • Deere and Company

  • Topcon Corporation

  • Dickey-John Corporation

  • CropX Inc.

  • Boumatic LLC.

  • AgSmarts Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Precision Farming Market

An exhaustive study published by Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis on the global precision farming market, analyzing forecast statistics for the assessment period 2022-2032. The study offers refines sales projections in precision farming market with detailed segmentation:

  • By Offering

  • By Technology

  • By Application

  • By Region

Key Questions Covered in the Precision Farming Market Report

  • The market survey also highlights projected sales growth of the precision farming market between 2022 and 2032

  • The report offers insight into precision farming demand outlook for 2022-2032

  • Precision farming market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations or partnerships, and others

  • Precision farming market analysis identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain –

Hyperspectral Cameras Market Forecast - The primary advantages of hyperspectral cameras are their low power consumption and low heat dissipation, which are propelling the hyperspectral cameras market forward.

Earth Observation Market Analysis - As the use of satellite imagery expands, so will the demand for earth observation systems. This is due to the fact that in most major regions, investments in earth observation system hardware infrastructure are on the rise.

All-Electric Satellites Market Trends - Over the last few years, all-electric satellites have been the preferred propulsion method on many different types of satellite platforms. The most visible manifestation of this trend is the increasing use of all-electric satellites for telecommunication systems, which is driving up the demand.

All-Electric Satellites Market Scope - The global wireless communication equipment market is being fueled by continual advancements and developments in low-cost wireless technologies. The global wireless communication equipment market is likely to be driven by the emergence of 4G/5G technologies that improve high-speed wireless communications.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steered-by-higher-uptake-of-advanced-farming-technologies-precision-farming-market-set-to-exhibit-13-cagr-through-2032-factmr-301482449.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Stock Before Earnings: Sell, Hold, or Buy?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is set to release its fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter results (year ended Jan. 31) after the market closes on Feb. 16, and investors will be looking for a solid showing that could help shares of the tech giant regain its mojo after a terrible start to 2022. Nvidia stock is down 19% so far this year due to a variety of factors ranging from the broader sell-off in tech stocks on account of a hawkish Federal Reserve, surging inflation, and the collapse of the Arm Limited deal that cost the chipmaker $1.3 billion. One of the biggest reasons investors may consider selling Nvidia stock is the company's valuation.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were up by roughly 3.4% as of 1 p.m. ET Monday, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier in the session. The big-data specialist's share price gains were apparently driven by CEO Alex Karp's 2022 letter to shareholders, which was published before the market opened. While the letter contained little in the way of detailed company-specific news, Karp laid out some commentary on Palantir's business and the software industry broadly.

  • Here Are The 8 High-Dividend Stocks Everyone Is Racing To Buy

    The race is on to add dividends to stock portfolios. But investors are still being picky in the S&P 500 — and know what they're looking for.

  • Can Novavax Stock Double in 2022?

    Once upon a time, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) ranked as the hottest COVID-19 vaccine stock around. These days, Novavax is anything but hot. Its shares are down more than 40% so far this year and more than 70% below their 52-week high.

  • Why Affirm Is a Table-Pounding Buy After Earnings

    The opportunity with Affirm involves a weird Tweet, a tumbling stock, and sensational long-term growth prospects.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Average Net Worth by Age

    Net worth is a financial metric that can help you keep your individual picture of your finances in perspective. The average net worth by age, in this case, refers to the net worth of the households in the U.S. divided … Continue reading → The post Average Net Worth by Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures jump after Russia reports pullback of military troops

    Wall Street’s main benchmarks rose sharply in pre-market trading Tuesday the Russian Defense Ministry said some military units will start returning to their permanent bases after completing drills near the Ukrainian border.

  • ViacomCBS' (NASDAQ:VIAC) Dividend Will Be US$0.24

    The board of ViacomCBS Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIAC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 1st of April, with...

  • PayPal Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    PayPal (PYPL) investors might want to skip this first paragraph. Barely six weeks into 2022, and the shares have already shed 39% of their value, accelerating a slide which began midway through last year. While the volatile environment hasn’t helped, the company’s latest earnings displays can shoulder most of the blame for the share price meltdown. And following a particularly disappointing outlook in the wake of Q4’s result’s, the stock delivered its worst daily performance ever. Deutsche Bank’

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy in 2022. Oil prices have climbed above $90 per barrel, contributing to the rise in inflation but also bringing oil stocks back […]

  • Intel Agrees to Buy Tower Semiconductor in $5.4 Billion Deal

    An acquisition of Tower would help Intel make up ground lost in chip making to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung.

  • Morgan Stanley Bullish on These 3 Stocks for 90% Upside (Or More)

    A trio of headwinds are buffeting the markets, making investors skittish. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US objects. For now, that situation is fluid and unpredictable. On the domestic front, stubbornly high inflation remains a problem – and it’s continuing to rise. Market watchers are expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at least 3

  • Nvidia Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Once the bell rings on Wednesday (Feb 16), Nvidia (NVDA) will take its turn to deliver the January quarter (F4Q22) results. The chip giant’s latest earnings come at an almost unprecedented period for the company - and stock – in recent times. The shares have suffered at the hands of 2022’s extremely volatile environment and sit 18% into the red year-to-date. This is a rather unusual sight. Yet, looking ahead to the print, Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann expects something more familiar, anticip

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 Of The Top Ways To Make Money In This Market

    It might feel like no one's making money in the S&P 500. But there's a raging bull market — and Warren Buffett found it.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater boosts its bets on China

    The world’s biggest hedge fund boosted its bet on Chinese companies in the fourth quarter. The latest 13-F filing from Bridgewater Associates shows the firm boosted its stake in Alibaba (BABA) by 29% in the fourth quarter, to take its holding in the Chinese internet services giant to the eighth highest spot in its portfolio. Bridgewater also indirectly owns a number of Chinese companies through its third-largest holding, Vanguard’s emerging-markets fund (VWO) though the firm reduced its holding in that and two similar emerging-markets ETFs in the fourth quarter.

  • BHP and Glencore deliver investor cheer as earnings soar

    Mammoth profit hauls from the mining giants come after commodity prices have jumped higher.

  • Sea’s $16 Billion Crash Signals Trouble Beyond India Shutout

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. lost more than $16 billion of value in its biggest daily market drop after India abruptly banned its most popular mobile gaming title. Investors are growing concerned the ban may just be the start of the company’s troubles.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextS

  • Here's What Microsoft's Activision Blizzard Purchase Could Mean for Electronic Arts

    Last month, tech giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced that it's planning to buy one of the world's largest video game publishers, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), for roughly $69 billion. The news also had ripple effects throughout the gaming industry as several other companies -- including Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), Take-Two Interactive, and Nintendo -- all saw their stocks rise following the announcement. Here's why this is such a big deal for the gaming industry and Electronic Arts in particular.