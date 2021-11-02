Steering Column Control Modules Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% by 2025|Increased Demand for Fuel Efficient & Easy Grip Vehicles to Boost Growth|17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The steering column control modules market is expected to grow by USD 3.35 billion from 2020 to 2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the steering column control modules market will be progressing at a CAGR of 4.53%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Steering Column Control Modules Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For Insights on Steering Column Control Modules Market - Download our Free Sample Report

Steering Column Control Modules Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report covers the following areas:

Steering Column Control Modules Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BorgWarner Inc., DENSO Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Motor Group, ididit LLC, Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants.

Steering Column Control Modules Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The growing demand for electric power steering (EPS) systems, demand for fuel-efficient & easy-grip vehicles, and the development of portable steering wheel angle measurement sensors will offer immense growth opportunities. However, factors such as declined use of hydraulic power steering may threaten the growth of the market.

Steering Column Control Modules Market 2021-2025: Key Regions

43% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for steering column control modules in APAC. The increased demand for fuel-efficient and easy grip vehicles will facilitate the steering column control modules market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Story continues

Steering Column Control Modules Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Geography

To help businesses improve their market position, the steering column control modules market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Also, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Steering Column Control Modules Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist steering column control modules market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the steering column control modules market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the steering column control modules market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of steering column control modules market vendors

Related Reports:

Hydraulic Steering System Market -The hydraulic steering system market will decline by 3135.72 thousand units during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of -6.44%. Download a free sample report now!

Automotive Winches System (AWS) Market -The automotive winches system (AWS) market share is expected to increase by 3935.11 thousand units from 2021 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.49%. Download a free sample report now!

Steering Column Control Modules Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.35 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.47 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BorgWarner Inc., DENSO Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Hyundai Motor Group, ididit LLC, Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG, NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD., Valeo SA, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download a free sample now to uncover highlights deployed by Companies of steering column control modules market.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/steering-column-control-modules-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-53--by-2025increased-demand-for-fuel-efficient--easy-grip-vehicles-to-boost-growth17000-technavio-reports-301411496.html

SOURCE Technavio