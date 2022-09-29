U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

Steering Robot Market to grow by USD 55.3 Mn -- Driven by growth in automotive R&D and engineering

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Steering Robot Market by Application, Vehicle Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market will observe an incremental growth of USD 55.3 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the new product launches, key growth drivers, the latest trends, the impact of the pandemic on the market growth, the competitive landscape, and much more. Download PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Steering Robot Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Steering Robot Market 2022-2026

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by the growth in automotive R&D and engineering. There has been an increase in global spending on automotive R&D and engineering over the years, especially in regions such as APAC and North America. In addition, automakers are focusing on the expansion of their manufacturing and R&D facilities. This is increasing the adoption of computer-aided designs, virtual testing, and simulation, along with processes to build internal and external capacity and ensure that new product development is accelerated. As the market gains traction, there will also be an increased emphasis on improving steering technologies through R&D initiatives to ensure better levels of driver autonomy and improvement in test results. All these factors are expected to foster the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The adoption of data analytics is identified as the key trend in the market. The increasing penetration of the internet and smart devices has enabled vendors to give their customers critical data about the robots used in automobiles. They are leveraging data analytics to track real-time information and provide preventive maintenance and reduce response times. It is also helping vendors to provide cloud-based apps to customers and service personnel, through which they get alerts about service and replacement requirements. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global steering robot market during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

Some of the companies covered in this report are AB Dynamics plc, HI TEC SRL, RMS Dynamic Test Systems, Stahle GmbH, Tecpond GmbH, and VEHICO GmbH, etc.

The global steering robot market is concentrated. The market is subject to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. The changing consumer preference pattern may affect vendor performance in the market. Vendors compete based on several factors such as quality, price, service, brand image, distribution, and marketing. Major vendors are focusing on acquiring other small brands to increase their market presence. The increasing competition among vendors may lead to a decline in their product prices, which can negatively impact profit margins, thereby affecting the growth of the market. Besides, any technological advances by any player in the market can render existing or future vendor products obsolete or uneconomical.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the steering robot market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Request Sample Report Here

Market Segmentation by Application

By application, the market is classified into segments such as testing and automation driving. The market growth in the testing segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increased R&D spending on automotive testing will drive the growth of the segment.

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

By vehicle type, the market is segmented into cars and buses and trucks. The cars segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by advanced in automotive R&D.

Market Segmentation by Geography

By Geography, the market is classified as Europe, APAC, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports:

Steering Robot Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.11%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 55.3 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

7.84

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and Italy

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AB Dynamics plc, HI TEC SRL, RMS Dynamic Test Systems, Stahle GmbH, Tecpond GmbH, and VEHICO GmbH

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Automation driving - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

  • 6.3 Cars - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Buses and trucks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AB Dynamics plc

  • 11.4 HI TEC SRL

  • 11.5 RMS Dynamic Test Systems

  • 11.6 Stahle GmbH

  • 11.7 Tecpond GmbH

  • 11.8 VEHICO GmbH

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Steering Robot Market 2022-2026
Global Steering Robot Market 2022-2026
