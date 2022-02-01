U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

Steering Wheel Market Size [2022-2028] | to USD 32.9 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.87%

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read

Steering Wheel Market Key Companies Analyzed in this Report Are Autoliv Inc (Sweden), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd (Japan), Ningbo Joyson Electronics Co. Ltd (China), Nexteer Corporation (U.S.), Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd (South Korea), GKN Automotive (U.K.), Nihon Plast Co. Ltd (Japan).

Pune, India, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, the global Steering Wheel market size to grow from USD 19.3 billion in 2021 to USD 32.9 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.87% in the projected period. According to our researchers, the progression of novel technologies and growing demand for protection equipped automobiles will refine the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Deterioration in New Automotive Sales amid COVID-19 to Obstruct Market Growth

The global outbreak of COVID-19 had an adverse influence on the general automotive industry, particularly both market value and supply chain players have been greatly disrupted, owing to the prompt spread of COVID-19 in the world. Beginning in China, manufacturers and distributors across the world either were in quarantine or closed down the production processes entirely.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-steering-wheel-market-105481


Segments:

Technology Type, Size, Vehicle Type, and Region are studied for the Market

On the basis of technology type, the market is divided into normal and embedded control. The embedded control holds the largest market share globally, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. In terms of size, it is classified into small, medium, and large. Based on vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/automotive-steering-wheel-market-105481


Increase In Vehicle Production and Sales to Augment Market Growth

Automotive steering wheels are necessary for all kinds of automobiles. Furthermore, with an upsurge in the quantity of models and novel types of vehicles inflowing toward the market, the demand for steering wheel is projected to rise substantially. However, extending middle-class population, growing flexible incomes, and increasing urbanization will result in increase in sales of all vehicle types, thereby boosting the market growth in the coming years.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to dominate the market

Asia Pacific stood at USD 9.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period. The region is expected to lead the global market as it is an automotive hub, with rising vehicle production per year.

Europe holds the second-largest steering wheel market share, owing to the existence of vital players in this region.
North America is estimated to witness the steering wheel market growth during the forecast period. Increasing strict government guidelines for vehicle emission, fast adoption rate of novel technology, and huge expenditure in product invention are estimated to propel the market in North America.


Quick Buy - Steering Wheel Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105481


Acquisitions Instigated by Crucial Companies to Endorse Market Growth

The dominating players in the market constantly adopt fundamental strategies to bolster their brand value as well as promote the global market growth. One such operative tactic is procuring competitive companies and further safeguarding a monetary benefit for both the companies.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

  • Autoliv Inc (Sweden)

  • ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

  • JTEKT Corporation (Japan)

  • Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd (Japan)

  • Ningbo Joyson Electronics Co. Ltd (China)

  • Nexteer Corporation (U.S.)

  • Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd (South Korea)

  • GKN Automotive (U.K.)

  • Nihon Plast Co. Ltd (Japan)


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/automotive-steering-wheel-market-105481


Global Steering Wheel Market Segmentation:

By Technology Type:

  • Normal

  • Embedded Control

By Size:

  • Small

  • Medium,

  • Large

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Vehicle

  • Commercial Vehicle

By Geography:

  • North America (USA, Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-steering-wheel-market-105481


Table Of Content:

1. Introduction
1.1. Research Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Methodology
1.4. Definitions and Assumptions
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Market Drivers
3.2. Market Restraints
3.3. Market Opportunities
4. Key Insights
4.1. Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
4.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3. SWOT Analysis
4.4. Technological Developments
4.5. Value Chain Analysis
4.6. Impact of COVID-19 on Steering Wheel Market
5. Global Steering Wheel Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028
5.1. Key Findings / Summary
Continued…


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


