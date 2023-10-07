Stefanelli's Candies opens new Meadville shop in $1M expansion project

Oct. 7—Tuesday wasn't just any day — it was a landmark day for sisters Connie Guthrie, Stacy Kessler, Andrea Kregel and Erika Beveridge.

The four are owners of Erie-based Stefanelli's Candies which opened its new Meadville retail location within the city limits at 177 Mercer St. on Tuesday. The shop is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

In 2015, Joe and Kathy Stainbrook of Meadville purchased Stefanelli's Candies as a way to grow it into a bigger family business with their four adult daughters.

This week's opening of the store in Meadville is a major milestone in a $1 million company expansion which adds production facilities in Meadville.

"We want to make Meadville sweeter," Guthrie said with a smile.

The new Meadville retail location is the company's sixth within Erie and Crawford counties. Stefanelli's had a retail location at the Park Avenue Plaza in Meadville for several years, but it closed at the end of August when the store's lease expired.

"We're starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel," Kessler said of the expansion project. "Before, the building was just a shell — now the store's open and we have machinery in the back."

The building is the former R.E. Michel Co. building, purchased in July 2022 for the expansion.

The building is about 12,000 square feet — about three times the size of the company's 3,900-square-foot production and retail building in Erie.

With building renovations complete, candy making equipment now is installed, but there still needs to be training and testing before full production begins in Meadville in early 2024, Guthrie said.

Soon, Meadville will have four enrobers in operation. An enrober is machine that coats a food item with something, usually chocolate.

In enrobing, a curtain of chocolate covers the product as it moves through while the bottom of the product is coated at the same time by passing over a pool of chocolate.

The four new enrobers in Meadville and the two enrobers in Erie means Stefanelli's will have triple its current production capacity.

Stefanelli's expects to have 20 to 25 employees at its Meadville plant in about 18 months, provided business expands as anticipated, according to Guthrie and Kessler.

"We're excited to be here and what we can do long term," Kessler said. "It will take some time (to expand), but it could take us to the next level."

The next level may mean making private label brands under contract for another company or running large custom candy orders in addition to Stefanelli's products, Kessler said.

A grand opening celebration for the Meadville plant and retail shop, however, won't take place until next year.

"We want to do a grand opening celebration around Easter (2024)," Kessler said. "The weather will be turning for the better and want to make it more of a carnival for kids and families."

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.