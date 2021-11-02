Stelco Holdings Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Stelco Holdings Inc., (TSX: STLC), a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, after the close of the market.

Stelco management will host a conference call to discuss its results on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 1-833-950-0062 or 1-226-828-7575 and use access code 460732. The conference call will also be webcasted live on the Investor Relations section of Stelco's web site at http://investors.stelco.com.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on November 11, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. ET on November 25, 2021 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 or 1-226-828-7578 and using the access code 086064.

Stelco is a low cost, integrated and independent steelmaker with one of the newest and most technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. In addition to being North America's only integrated producer of pig iron, Stelco produces flat-rolled value-added steels, including premium-quality coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products. With first-rate gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, our steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States as well as to a variety of steel service centres, which are regional distributers of steel products. At Stelco, we understand the importance of our business reflecting the communities we serve and are committed to diversity and inclusion as a core part of our workplace culture, in part, through active participation in the BlackNorth Initiative.

